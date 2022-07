Something doesn’t add up here though. The press have been briefed repeatedly that Tuchel now has a say in transfers unlike before where Roman and Marina didn’t give a shit what the manager wanted. They’ve also clearly been spending if the reported fees and wages for their completed transfers are anywhere near accurate. Due to the weather issues for the ManC game I ended up watching some of this game and while I’m not going to waste brain power analyzing a preseason game it reminded me of our ManU game where any mistake led to a goal but overall the play wasn’t bad.



Unless there’s another shoe to drop I wouldn’t be so quick to right these off, think this is more motivational than anything else. Tuchel seems pretty strange so he may think this is all fine to say.