« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 670 671 672 673 674 [675]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 39027 times)

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,339
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26960 on: July 15, 2022, 12:06:14 pm »
Quote from: BER on July 15, 2022, 11:39:57 am
How do you make money from a football club after buying it for £2.5B?

Why? What have you done now?
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26961 on: July 15, 2022, 01:05:55 pm »
Quote from: BER on July 15, 2022, 11:39:57 am
How do you make money from a football club after buying it for £2.5B?

Im not sure it probably involves buying Man City cast offs for 45 million a whack and then giving them 300K a week and bidding left, right and centre for a shower of other random players.

Profit.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,767
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26962 on: July 16, 2022, 10:29:27 am »
And giving 31yr olds 4 year deals on massive money.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26963 on: July 16, 2022, 06:51:39 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on July 14, 2022, 08:28:36 pm
Hopefully, Maybe

However, as someone might say; I bet you thought the same the summer of 2003!

Many fans thought Roman and his spending wouldn't last and I suppose their grandkids can now gloat about how their ancestors were eventually proven right!  ;)

Even if so, this matters much less if Chelsea's owners are prepared to fund losses and ours aren't, weren't Chelsea's owners forced to agree to pump in 1.7b over 10 yrs? We seem to be seeing this involves purchasing high value players, we'll see...

£1.7bn cant be for players. FFP... its not 2003 anymore.

It will be earmarked for a new stadium etc.






 
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26964 on: July 16, 2022, 09:42:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 16, 2022, 10:29:27 am
And giving 31yr olds 4 year deals on massive money.
Somebody more educated in Italian football and the Senegal national team will likely correct me on this but Koulibaly has, as far as I know, predominantly played in back fours.  Football is football but new team, new league and new formation leaves plenty of room for things to go wrong.

Chelsea's transfers so far have a very post-Fergie Man U feel about them and that's definitely not a compliment.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26965 on: July 16, 2022, 10:12:18 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 16, 2022, 09:42:14 pm
Somebody more educated in Italian football and the Senegal national team will likely correct me on this but Koulibaly has, as far as I know, predominantly played in back fours.  Football is football but new team, new league and new formation leaves plenty of room for things to go wrong.

Chelsea's transfers so far have a very post-Fergie Man U feel about them and that's definitely not a compliment.
Exclusively on the left hand side of a back four. Which also makes me wonder why the Kimpembe link and originally Ake - both CBs whove virtually only played on the left of a four. I also want to know who is going to be the aerial ball winner for Chelsea - because it certainly wont be Koulibaly. It was Christensen and Azpilicueta who contested and won the most in the air.

I rate Koulibaly but there were other options that made more long term and economic sense for Chelsea. Elzar summed it up very well a few pages back after Id given a bit more detail on Koulibaly - theyve spent a lot of money to essentially replace exactly what Rudiger gave them. Spending money but not necessarily improving.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,112
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26966 on: July 17, 2022, 04:20:31 am »
Reece James just had a lovely Own Goal. Passed the ball right into the net from the right side of the box past Keppa v Club America. 1-1 second half.

FT: Chelsea 2-1 Club America
« Last Edit: July 17, 2022, 04:51:40 am by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,112
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26967 on: July 17, 2022, 04:47:20 am »
Also fwiw, I see Chelsea are into cost saving mode. Not putting players names on the back of their shirt.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,371
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26968 on: July 17, 2022, 08:23:17 am »
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,274
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26969 on: July 17, 2022, 08:33:34 am »
Quote from: BER on July 15, 2022, 11:39:57 am
How do you make money from a football club after buying it for £2.5B?

Thought it was £4.25B
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,274
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26970 on: July 17, 2022, 09:48:06 am »
Will be interesting to see how Koulibaly does. Players over a certain age tend to do badly when they come from Italy.

However, as a centre back maybe that wont be such a problem? 

Quote from: rocco on July 17, 2022, 08:33:34 am
Thought it was £4.25B
No, it was £2.5bn with the rest being committed  investment which means nothing to be honest
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26971 on: July 17, 2022, 11:06:22 am »
Not scared of these.

Be the same boring dour defensive Football from them, Spurs and Arsenal have made signings to push on, Chelsea haven't.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,358
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26972 on: July 18, 2022, 08:45:25 am »
I think Koulibaly will adapt fine. Brilliant player any time Ive watched him.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,981
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26973 on: July 21, 2022, 02:05:43 am »
Lol Batsuyahi is still there.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,617
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26974 on: July 21, 2022, 06:39:36 am »
Beaten by Charlotte FC, I see.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26975 on: July 21, 2022, 06:44:26 am »
Quote from: jillc on July 21, 2022, 06:39:36 am
Beaten by Charlotte FC, I see.

Are they good, Charlotte?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26976 on: July 21, 2022, 07:32:53 am »
Quote from: newterp on July 21, 2022, 02:05:43 am
Lol Batsuyahi is still there.
I had to do a double take at this. Bizarre. Apparently he extended his deal two years ago and then hasnt played for them since. Into the last year of his deal now. Another promising career ruined by Chelsea.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26977 on: July 21, 2022, 07:40:44 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 18, 2022, 08:45:25 am
I think Koulibaly will adapt fine. Brilliant player any time Ive watched him.
Yeah I think he will be a good player for them, although Rudiger actually did really well for them, so I dont think theyve improved much.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26978 on: July 21, 2022, 07:49:54 am »
Quote from: BER on July 15, 2022, 11:39:57 am
How do you make money from a football club after buying it for £2.5B?

I wonder how many years you need just to get your money back?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,617
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26979 on: July 21, 2022, 09:30:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 21, 2022, 06:44:26 am
Are they good, Charlotte?


Good enough to beat Chelsea.  :lmao
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26980 on: July 21, 2022, 09:35:39 am »
That Conor Gallagher penalty is something. Can't quite figure out what he's trying to do. Almost like he's going for a panenka but doesn't catch it properly so it just trickles harmlessly to the goalie.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,371
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26981 on: July 21, 2022, 10:49:58 am »
fucking hell, Charlatan FC lost to Charlotte FC?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,371
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26982 on: July 21, 2022, 10:51:20 am »
Quote from: JRed on July 21, 2022, 07:40:44 am
Yeah I think he will be a good player for them, although Rudiger actually did really well for them, so I dont think theyve improved much.
Exactly, hated him but i think Rudiger during Chelsea years was very good for them.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26983 on: July 21, 2022, 11:04:44 am »
Quote from: JRed on July 21, 2022, 07:40:44 am
Yeah, I think he will be a good player for them, although Rudiger did well for them, so I dont think theyve improved much.
I reckon Rüdiger is better because he used to keep Salah quiet. Koulibaly routinely gets embarrassed by him. He sometimes gives that Sakho vibe.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,325
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26984 on: July 21, 2022, 11:10:51 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 21, 2022, 06:44:26 am
Are they good, Charlotte?

Predictable, Young & Hopeless.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26985 on: July 21, 2022, 11:15:56 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 21, 2022, 11:10:51 am
Predictable, Young & Hopeless.

Was that their new front three?
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,325
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26986 on: July 21, 2022, 11:18:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 21, 2022, 11:15:56 am
Was that their new front three?

Just a harmless bunch of Girls & Boys leading the Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

(Ok, Im just googling Good Charlotte songs).
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,311
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26987 on: July 21, 2022, 12:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 21, 2022, 06:44:26 am
Are they good, Charlotte?

Predictable
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,540
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26988 on: July 21, 2022, 12:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 21, 2022, 07:32:53 am
I had to do a double take at this. Bizarre. Apparently he extended his deal two years ago and then hasnt played for them since. Into the last year of his deal now. Another promising career ruined by Chelsea.

Yet he signed that contract. Hes been there at least 6 years now, hes only ever started 6 games in league and CL in that time, and been on 5 loans.

I get that they likely made promises of game time to him when he signed that deal and are paying him far more than hed get when he has to drop down a level to get a new team. But these players are either greedy and/or stupid if they keep signing new deals. They know how Chelsea operate.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,051
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26989 on: July 21, 2022, 05:03:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on July 21, 2022, 07:40:44 am
Yeah I think he will be a good player for them, although Rudiger actually did really well for them, so I dont think theyve improved much.

And Thiago Silva turns 38 at the start of the season so another year older and will be desperate for that one last crack at the World Cup mid-season so will be focusing on that (guaranteed to have two worldies against us of course.. Azpilucueta likely leaving as well with Rudiger and Christensen so it forces them to spend a lot on the defence without necessarily improving it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,666
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26990 on: July 21, 2022, 05:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 21, 2022, 05:03:09 pm
And Thiago Silva turns 38 at the start of the season so another year older and will be desperate for that one last crack at the World Cup mid-season so will be focusing on that (guaranteed to have two worldies against us of course.. Azpilucueta likely leaving as well with Rudiger and Christensen so it forces them to spend a lot on the defence without necessarily improving it.

I dont think Koulibaly is on the same level as Rudiger both as a player and for his contribution to Chelseas snide quotient.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26991 on: July 21, 2022, 06:02:10 pm »
Kounde, Thiago Silva and Koulibaly would be a good back three.  It's not particularly better than Azpilicueta/Christensen, Thiago Silva and Rudiger though and age profile wise it's similar (Kounde is younger than Azpilicueta but Koulibaly is older than Rudiger).  It's a lot of money spent to pretty much stand still and I'll only be convinced by Koulibaly in a back three once I've actually seen it.

Similarly up-front where they've brought in Sterling but loaned out Lukaku and imminently Ziyech.

I'm guessing this may be the new owners one big splurge transfer window and so far it's all a bit meh.  They still haven't managed to find a taker for the world's most expensive goalkeeper or Werner either, probably because they overpaid for both and put both of contracts no other club will get close to matching.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,062
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26992 on: July 21, 2022, 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 21, 2022, 08:57:43 pm
New Chelsea FC owners raise £800mn of debt to reshape club 

https://www.ft.com/content/430147b0-4792-41ef-9119-528117abcc53
Or to leverage the buy out.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,748
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26993 on: July 21, 2022, 09:00:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 21, 2022, 08:57:43 pm
New Chelsea FC owners raise £800mn of debt to reshape club 

https://www.ft.com/content/430147b0-4792-41ef-9119-528117abcc53
For non- subscribers of The Financial Times.
Quote
Chelsea's new owners raise £800m in debt in order to reshape the club's finances
8 hours ago   /  autty
Chelsea's owners have reportedly raised around £800m in debt to help finance changes to the club and playing squad under the new regime.



Todd Boehly led a consortium that bought the club from Roman Abramovich in May, and the Blues have already been making waves in the transfer market.

Raheem Sterling was the first signing of the new era, the England international joining from Manchester City in a deal worth £50m, while defender Kalidou Koulibaly has also joined from Serie A side Napoli.

However, there is also a desire to make changes off the pitch, with the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge among plans held by Boehly and the board.

According to the Financial Times, the American financier and Clearlake Capital have now raised £800m, which will go towards the playing squad, stadium and academy set up.

Of the funds raised, £300m is part of a revolving credit facility, while the other £500m comes from a term loan.



On taking control at Stamford Bridge, Boehly and Clearlake vowed to invest a further £1.75bn into Chelsea, having bought the club from Abramovich for £2.5bn.

On the pitch, Thomas Tuchel's side are in the midst of a tour of the US. Their latest outing ended in a surprise defeat on penalties by Charlotte FC.

Chelsea appear close to adding their third signing since the takeover, with the Blues having made an improved £55m offer for France defender Jules Kounde.

The Sevilla centre back has already agreed personal terms.

https://m.allfootballapp.com/news/Headline/Chelseas-new-owners-raise-%C2%A3800m-in-debt-in-order-to-reshape-the-clubs-finances/2867393#:~:text=Chelsea's%20owners%20have%20reportedly%20raised,waves%20in%20the%20transfer%20market.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26994 on: July 21, 2022, 09:47:55 pm »
So we have our answer - a new Glazer-style group of owners hoping to stay competitive FSG-style.

Not sure those two things can co-exist.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,617
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26995 on: July 21, 2022, 09:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 21, 2022, 09:47:55 pm
So we have our answer - a new Glazer-style group of owners hoping to stay competitive FSG-style.

Not sure those two things can co-exist.

So many Chelsea fans on twitter thinking they are debt free.....
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,049
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26996 on: Today at 06:02:33 am »
Adam Newson
@AdamNewson

Tuchel: "I saw a team in Arsenal who are mentally committed to a level of exhaustion that we could not match physically and mentally because we have a lot of players who are thinking about leaving and looking at their options." #CFC
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26997 on: Today at 06:51:11 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:02:33 am
Adam Newson
@AdamNewson

Tuchel: "I saw a team in Arsenal who are mentally committed to a level of exhaustion that we could not match physically and mentally because we have a lot of players who are thinking about leaving and looking at their options." #CFC
That's what happens Tommy when you play for a soulless club. I love the turmoil at Chelsea and United, it's reward for all those shitty years where those 2 Clubs blew everyone away with their spending.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 670 671 672 673 674 [675]   Go Up
« previous next »
 