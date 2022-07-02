The CDC is a federal agency ran by the US government. They set the border regulations via executive orders. They're also stuck in 2021 and haven't noticed that omicron has completely changed the efficiency of the two-dose requirement to make their stances laughably obsolete. There's no anti-omicron vaccine out on the market yet.
From the NIH---National Institute of Health published Jan this year.
Estimates of vaccine effectiveness in reducing the current risk of death due to Covid-19 are shown in Figure 1C and Table 2. For the BNT162b2 two-dose regimen, vaccine effectiveness reached 98.0% (95% CI, 95.5 to 99.1) at 2 months and remained at 90.5% (95% CI, 87.0 to 93.1) at 7 months. For the mRNA-1273 two-dose regimen, vaccine effectiveness reached 98.6% (95% CI, 97.3 to 99.3) at 2 months and remained at 95.5% (95% CI, 93.4 to 96.9) at 7 months.
And before you come back with no mention of Omicron, this was done for all cases of Covid which would include "some" Omicron variants.