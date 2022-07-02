« previous next »
Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
July 2, 2022, 06:46:36 am
Quote from: thaddeus on June 29, 2022, 12:09:24 pm
It's a bit annoying that they look like giving Man City too much money for Sterling and Ake.  Both had classic Man City "drift along to eventual free transfer" aura around them - albeit it would have taken Ake a few years to get there.  Now they'll be able to use those sales to justify further splurges in the transfer market.

I wonder if Boehly is aware that there's a lot of talented footballers playing outside the Premier League and that they generally cost a lost less.  Hopefully by the time he realises that or employs somebody that already knows it they'll have splurged the get-the-fans-onside transfer budget and not really improved the team.

They love buying back their old rejects don't they? Shame they fucked it with Salah and De Bruyne. The best 2 or 3 players in the league over the last 5-10 years.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
July 7, 2022, 09:09:51 am
Sterling coming in as their highest earner, according to The Times.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
July 7, 2022, 10:38:43 am
Wouldn't expect any less
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
July 7, 2022, 10:54:29 am
It'll be like a million pounds per missing a sitter
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
July 7, 2022, 01:41:58 pm
Quote from: No666 on July  7, 2022, 09:09:51 am
Sterling coming in as their highest earner, according to The Times.
As befits a player that intends to win the Ballon d'Or  :o

The delusions of many professional footballers are really quite staggering.  He made the shortlist in 2021 because of the club he played for and their (not quite) successful European run - he was one of 10 players that played in the final to make the shortlist!

I wonder if him being the highest earner includes the crazy contract they gave to Lukaku.  Either way though having their three highest earners being Sterling, Lukaku and Werner is a fine example of how to waste money.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 02:39:07 pm
Kante and Loftus-Cheek are seemingly not able to join the clubs pre-season tour due to vaccination status.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62106151
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 03:10:30 pm
Shame about Kante. Thought he was a decent guy
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 04:58:42 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:10:30 pm
Shame about Kante. Thought he was a decent guy
What makes you think he isnt?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 05:30:40 pm
Floor to ceiling with shithouses, from the rabble that follow them to the players.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 09:59:38 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:10:30 pm
Shame about Kante. Thought he was a decent guy
What?  :o

He's a great guy.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:03:21 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:58:42 pm
What makes you think he isnt?

Referring to the fact that hes presumably anti-vax I guess.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:12:57 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:03:21 pm
Referring to the fact that hes presumably anti-vax I guess.

How many times do I need to explain that choosing not to take a covid vaccine for yourself doesn't make you against vaccines in principle???

It's mostly baffling that the Biden admin are still playing this silly game in July 2022 given that anyone can spread that virus no matter their status and that most people took the vaccines long enough ago that two doses are a bit obsolete.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:23:35 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:12:57 pm
How many times do I need to explain that choosing not to take a covid vaccine for yourself doesn't make you against vaccines in principle???

It's mostly baffling that the Biden admin are still playing this silly game in July 2022 given that anyone can spread that virus no matter their status and that most people took the vaccines long enough that two doses are a bit obsolete.

What on earth are you talking about and how have you managed to shoehorn Biden into this?

Ill rephrase it then, he is presumably referring to the fact that Kante himself has chosen not to take the vaccine which given the imperial evidence showing that to be a bad idea is quite a strange decision for someone to make which may cause you to question their personality a bit.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:24:57 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:23:35 pm
What on earth are you talking about and how have you managed to shoehorn Biden into this?

Ill rephrase it then, he is presumably referring to the fact that Kante himself has chosen not to take the vaccine which given the imperial evidence showing that to be a bad idea is quite a strange decision for someone to make which may cause you to question their personality a bit.
Do you know why he didnt have it? Im guessing you dont.
There are many reasons why people dont want/have vaccines.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:26:04 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:23:35 pm
What on earth are you talking about and how have you managed to shoehorn Biden into this?

Ill rephrase it then, he is presumably referring to the fact that Kante himself has chosen not to take the vaccine which given the imperial evidence showing that to be a bad idea is quite a strange decision for someone to make which may cause you to question their personality a bit.

The CDC is a federal agency ran by the US government. They set the border regulations via executive orders. They're also stuck in 2021 and haven't noticed that omicron has completely changed the efficiency of the two-dose requirement to make their stances laughably obsolete. There's no anti-omicron vaccine out on the market yet.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:27:24 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:24:57 pm
Do you know why he didnt have it? Im guessing you dont.
There are many reasons why people dont want/have vaccines.

No I dont, hence why I said Im assuming hes referring to the fact that hes presumably anti-vax as someone asked the question, I assume because they hadnt read the post.

Hes allowed to not get vaccinated if he wants to and Im allowed to state that I think hes a fucking idiot for doing so unless it actually is due to some kind of genuine medical intolerance.

Free world and all that, as the anti-vax bridge are keen to point out.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:28:39 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:12:57 pm
How many times do I need to explain that choosing not to take a covid vaccine for yourself doesn't make you against vaccines in principle???

It's mostly baffling that the Biden admin are still playing this silly game in July 2022 given that anyone can spread that virus no matter their status and that most people took the vaccines long enough that two doses are a bit obsolete.

Its more baffling that people like you still want to obscure incredibly clear and simple facts in 2022 becuase youre starting from what you want the answer to be and working back

The vaccine isnt obsolete after 2 doses thats simply not true.
And saying  that people can pass the virus vaccinated or not is not remotely the point as Im sure you probably know. Unvaccianted people pass it exponentially more than vaccinated people and its not a close or negligible difference

Not getting a covid vaccine remains a conscious act of societal harm
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:30:14 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:28:39 pm
Not getting a covid vaccine remains a conscious act of societal harm

So is being a commie ;D

You're still allowed to mind.

Omicron has made sure you need at least three doses to even be remotely protected. Yet the US government insists that two doses is more than enough even though when taken a year back that's basically like being unjabbed at this point. The waning protection is the whole point behind the booster program for crying out loud!

I'm sure Kanté can stay in prime shape back home anyway. Half of his game is running so he just needs an athletics track and he's good to go.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:31:14 pm
I would, be absolutely livid if I were their manager, livid.

What utter disdain for their job.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:38:51 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:30:14 pm
So is being a commie ;D

You're still allowed to mind.

Omicron has made sure you need at least three doses to even be remotely protected. Yet the US government insists that two doses is more than enough even though that's basically like being unjabbed at this point.

I'm sure Kanté can stay in prime shape back home anyway. Half of his game is running so he just needs a treadmill and he's good to go.

Your facts are wrong but I cant be arsed pulling them apart because it clearly isnt going to sink in.

Kante is entitled to do as he wishes and people are entitled to base their opinions on those actions (or lack of in this instance).

If Kante said Im not going to America because I believe in demons and theres lots of demons in America people would probably think its a bit weird, and the thing that such a claim would share with choosing not to get a vaccine would be that both are based on the lack of any good evidence to support them.

People can choose what they want to do and other people can choose whether or not they agree with that or whether of not they like them for doing so which is all that was happening in this thread until you jumped on the subject.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:42:13 pm


Clearly, vaccinations have helped control covid, as the increase in cases is correlating with vaccinations being given over half a year ago, e.g. https://www.bmj.com/content/377/bmj-2022-070102

https://www.bmj.com/content/377/bmj-2022-070102
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:45:13 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:38:51 pm
Your facts are wrong but I cant be arsed pulling them apart because it clearly isnt going to sink in.

Ok hope you're boosted if you've got any pre-existing conditions anyway :)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:46:43 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:42:13 pm
And? It doesnt mean he can avoid the consequences or the disdain of people who disagree? Of course hes free not to have the vaccine. It doesnt mean he cant be criticised. And clearly there are consequences. Im not sure what your point is though, are you saying he shouldnt be criticised or questioned?

Im saying he should be criticised or questioned, thats my point.

I think its fucking stupid personally unless hes got some kind of medical intolerance to the vaccine.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:49:30 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:46:43 pm
Im saying he should be criticised or questioned, thats my point.

I think its fucking stupid personally unless hes got some kind of medical intolerance to the vaccine.


Yeah I quoted the  wrong person. Haha.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:51:54 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:45:13 pm
Ok hope you're boosted if you've got any pre-existing conditions anyway :)

I am I got it as soon as I could get it not because I have pre existing conditions but because youd be an idiot not to which is my point.

2 doses still provides protection though, its not obsolete which is the point.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:54:24 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:51:54 pm
I am I got it as soon as I could get it not because I have pre existing conditions but because youd be an idiot not to which is my point.

2 doses still provides protection though, its not obsolete which is the point.

My daughter is immune suppressed due to having an organ transplant and had her fifth vaccine yesterday.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:55:24 pm
Their recruitment is bizarrely scattergun. Ake is really not very good.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:56:32 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:55:24 pm
Their recruitment is bizarrely scattergun. Ake is really not very good.

Sterling is a steal though. Pep seems intent on having his house of cards come crashing down judging by which guys are on the chopping block and the fact he just spent more on Kalvin Phillips (!) than he sold Sterling for.

Haaland needs to go full Lewandowski or their summer might turn out to be a proper embarrassment. Whether Chelsea made a mistake to sign Aké though is a different story. I guess they needed to fill the hole Rüdiger left in the squad with a homegrown player at that. Obviously an inferior defender but he can do a job I suppose.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 11:23:25 pm
Haaland will go full Lewandowski I can confirm
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 11:26:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:23:25 pm
Haaland will go full Lewandowski I can confirm

Tepid has been sportswooshed ;D
