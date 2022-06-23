« previous next »
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26880 on: June 23, 2022, 07:21:47 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June 22, 2022, 09:15:27 pm
Bit concerning on the Edwards link. Thats one thing that the Dodger ownership did well, steal the best regarded executives from other clubs. Not a big deal in baseball where all the teams now run pretty analytic heavy front offices so its not hard to get replacements. Whereas in Football there are still very few teams that run a similar setup to us, not a lot of options to replace anyone he would poach. Milan was hiring guys right off the internet for instance.

Edwards is very good at his job but our transfer record was a bit of a disaster before Klopp. Not that it was Edwards's fault but it shows you need everything else in place and the right fit. As an example Monchi has been a genius at Sevilla but was hopeless at Roma.

Edward's was always going to pitch up at a rival unfortunately.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26881 on: June 23, 2022, 04:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Iska on June 22, 2022, 07:43:09 pm
The problem with Lukaku is hes got all the skills to succeed at the lower levels, so he tempts clubs at the elite level, where he has none of the skills. Hes the Peter Principle in football form, a bit like how Norwich keep easily getting promoted to the premier league only to be absolutely hopeless when they get there.

He's got the skills to succeed at the highest level (if we're talking being a success in the PL and CL), the problem is that teams don't really build around fairly slow, immobile strikers like they have in the past. So he ends up in teams with pretentions of playing 'proper' football and flops, and then goes to Everton and Serie A who love big, slow strikers, and then does well and ends up back at a team with pretentions of playing 'proper' football. And round and round we go.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26882 on: June 25, 2022, 07:01:22 pm »
More twitter rumours and various journalists going with the 100 million being spent on Dembele and Sterling. I would still like to know how they are spending this much dosh, considering their recent circumstances. Also swooping for Dembele is a risk with his injury record and more importantly who else will be leaving? De Ligt also on the wanted list.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26883 on: June 25, 2022, 07:18:07 pm »
Boehly in charge of recruitment looks fun.

Sterling who's been on the decline and 28 will be on a massive wage 300k a week plus if he signs

Dembele the definition of a sicknote with a shit attitude no application whatsoever.

Ronaldo 38 years and on massive wages.



Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26884 on: June 25, 2022, 07:19:25 pm »
This guy has no idea what he's doing. If he seriously thinks Mikey Edwards joins Chelsea with them signing Dembele, Sterling and Ronaldo there's a bridge in San Francisco I'd like to sell him.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26885 on: June 25, 2022, 07:23:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 25, 2022, 07:18:07 pm
Boehly in charge of recruitment looks fun.

Sterling who's been on the decline and 28 will be on a massive wage 300k a week plus if he signs

Dembele the definition of a sicknote with a shit attitude no application whatsoever.

Ronaldo 38 years and on massive wages.



Dembele has played for Tuchel before, though I agree his injury record would be a severe concern. As would how often he is said to be open to be leaving but then stays put in Barca. We seem to get this every season.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26886 on: June 25, 2022, 07:49:04 pm »
Where's all this talk of them signing Ronaldo come from? Surely not.

Imagine a left hand side of Marcos Alonso and Ronaldo ... Yikes
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26887 on: June 25, 2022, 11:19:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 25, 2022, 07:49:04 pm
Where's all this talk of them signing Ronaldo come from? Surely not.

Imagine a left hand side of Marcos Alonso and Ronaldo ... Yikes

Ronaldo is only playing upfront these days ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26888 on: June 25, 2022, 11:37:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 25, 2022, 07:49:04 pm
Where's all this talk of them signing Ronaldo come from? Surely not.

Imagine a left hand side of Marcos Alonso and Ronaldo ... Yikes

Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is interested in a move away from Old Trafford because of the club's lack of signings so far in the transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with super-agent Jorge Mendes, and the idea of Ronaldo moving to Stamford Bridge was among the topics discussed. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26889 on: June 25, 2022, 11:48:38 pm »
What a drop off from the Roman money no object machine to lets buy Ronaldo because hes the only name we know. Might as well sign Beckham too.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26890 on: June 26, 2022, 12:05:58 am »
Quote from: SamLad on June 25, 2022, 11:37:46 pm
Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is interested in a move away from Old Trafford because of the club's lack of signings so far in the transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

That's 100% a Gary Neville bit of work that. I'll bet they quoted "sources close to the club" or some shite.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26891 on: June 26, 2022, 12:09:49 am »
Quote from: SamLad on June 25, 2022, 11:37:46 pm
Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is interested in a move away from Old Trafford because of the club's lack of signings so far in the transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with super-agent Jorge Mendes, and the idea of Ronaldo moving to Stamford Bridge was among the topics discussed. (The Athletic - subscription required)

So Dorian Gray wants away from Old Trafford because they don't share his ambitions.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26892 on: June 26, 2022, 09:56:23 am »
Quote from: slaphead on June 26, 2022, 12:05:58 am
That's 100% a Gary Neville bit of work that. I'll bet they quoted "sources close to the club" or some shite.

It's all fluff. United are hardly going to sell their main goalscorer and an all time legend to a rival for a top 4 finish, not to mention risk another riot, they're already terrified of their thuggish fans. They'd let him go back to Portugal or something.

Chelsea probably chancing their arm as a vanity project to try and get their name and sponsorships back on track.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26893 on: June 26, 2022, 10:17:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on June 26, 2022, 09:56:23 am
It's all fluff. United are hardly going to sell their main goalscorer and an all time legend to a rival for a top 4 finish, not to mention risk another riot, they're already terrified of their thuggish fans. They'd let him go back to Portugal or something.

Chelsea probably chancing their arm as a vanity project to try and get their name and sponsorships back on track.

I wouldn't be shocked if Ronaldo had some kind of get out clause, they were already a mess before he joined and they seemed desperate to get him.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26894 on: June 26, 2022, 10:51:49 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 26, 2022, 10:17:23 am
I wouldn't be shocked if Ronaldo had some kind of get out clause, they were already a mess before he joined and they seemed desperate to get him.

I thought i heard last year that he did have a clause based on CL qualification, i.e. he could leave for a CL team if United didnt qualify. Ronaldo playing in the CL is an important part of his brand while hes still playing. I doubt he is happy about missing a season in the CL at his age.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26895 on: June 26, 2022, 09:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 26, 2022, 09:56:23 am
It's all fluff. United are hardly going to sell their main goalscorer and an all time legend to a rival for a top 4 finish, not to mention risk another riot, they're already terrified of their thuggish fans. They'd let him go back to Portugal or something.

Chelsea probably chancing their arm as a vanity project to try and get their name and sponsorships back on track.



Defs. Right out of the Gold and Sullivan playbook that one too
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26896 on: June 26, 2022, 10:05:10 pm »
To be honest, I won't be surprised if Chelsea go after Neymar, if he is put on the market this summer ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26897 on: June 26, 2022, 10:57:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 26, 2022, 10:05:10 pm
To be honest, I won't be surprised if Chelsea go after Neymar, if he is put on the market this summer ...
neymar?

Has Manchester United written all over it.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26898 on: June 26, 2022, 11:13:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 26, 2022, 10:57:04 pm
neymar?

Has Manchester United written all over it.
That'd be something... Please, Fowler, make it happen!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26899 on: June 26, 2022, 11:36:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 26, 2022, 10:57:04 pm
neymar?

Has Manchester United written all over it.

Only if Ronaldo goes to Chelsea ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26900 on: June 27, 2022, 05:25:13 pm »
Chelsea FC@ChelseaFC
Petr Cech, Technical and Performance Advisor, will leave his role effective 30 June.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26901 on: June 27, 2022, 05:38:52 pm »
This should be fun, mad mix of people with zero experience of football adminiatration and all the old guard have gone so they will be doing most of the leg work this summer

https://theathletic.com/3375556/2022/06/27/chelsea-board-owners-billionaires/?source=twitteruk

A nine-strong board was announced last week as the chairman Todd Boehly and his fellow investors and directors seek to execute their long-term vision and plan for the club. The ownership have promised to back Thomas Tuchel, Emma Hayes and their respective teams, and, according to the representatives of Clearlake Capital, will provide proactive, unbending support to push the club on

They are about as eclectic as mix as is possible, ranging from the Conservative peer with an addiction to Diet Coke to the owner of a nature reserve which is home to tigers and rhinos; a highly respected music PR executive who counts Keith Richards and Madonna as friends to a former tennis player on the ATP circuit. Their stories loosely link hikes in the Rockies to Bruce Springsteens back catalogue and, well, pork rind. And, where once there was only Abramovich, now there are five billionaires on the board.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26902 on: June 27, 2022, 08:58:13 pm »
It could be difficult for them to keep a top 4 place next season with what Arsenal and Spurs are chucking about.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26903 on: June 27, 2022, 09:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 27, 2022, 08:58:13 pm
It could be difficult for them to keep a top 4 place next season with what Arsenal and Spurs are chucking about.

New ownership...desperately need a goal scoring forward...need to replace tons of experience in Rudiger and Christensen...lots of deadwood in the squad. And with a coach at the helm who's only a moments notice from spouting off and pointing fingers when things start to go awry.

An interesting summer and pre-season ahead for Chelsea.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26904 on: June 29, 2022, 12:09:24 pm »
It's a bit annoying that they look like giving Man City too much money for Sterling and Ake.  Both had classic Man City "drift along to eventual free transfer" aura around them - albeit it would have taken Ake a few years to get there.  Now they'll be able to use those sales to justify further splurges in the transfer market.

I wonder if Boehly is aware that there's a lot of talented footballers playing outside the Premier League and that they generally cost a lost less.  Hopefully by the time he realises that or employs somebody that already knows it they'll have splurged the get-the-fans-onside transfer budget and not really improved the team.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26905 on: June 29, 2022, 12:15:18 pm »
Its a bit strange to let your CF go then buy 2 wingers( if Sterling goes there). Unless theyre planning g on bringing a striker in aswell.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26906 on: June 29, 2022, 12:20:13 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June 29, 2022, 12:15:18 pm
Its a bit strange to let your CF go then buy 2 wingers( if Sterling goes there). Unless theyre planning g on bringing a striker in aswell.
What I've been told by a Chelsea supporting work colleague is that Sterling has been assured he will be the main man for them and be played through the middle.  When he did that for Man City I was a bit underwhelmed and finishing is still the weakest part of his game.

In Boehly we trust  ;D
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26907 on: June 29, 2022, 12:29:18 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June 29, 2022, 12:15:18 pm
Its a bit strange to let your CF go then buy 2 wingers( if Sterling goes there). Unless theyre planning g on bringing a striker in aswell.

To be honest, Sterling and Raphinha are not wingers. They are inverted wide forwards, and would probably play either side of Havertz as the false 9. It will be interesting to see how Mount, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi and Broja will be used, assuming that Werner and Ziyech will be moved ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26908 on: June 29, 2022, 12:42:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 29, 2022, 12:29:18 pm
To be honest, Sterling and Raphinha are not wingers. They are inverted wide forwards, and would probably play either side of Havertz as the false 9. It will be interesting to see how Mount, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi and Broja will be used, assuming that Werner and Ziyech will be moved ...

Yeah, you have to assume that Havertz will continue to be 1st choice as the CF with everyone else mentioned playing as wide forwards. 
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26909 on: June 29, 2022, 01:20:58 pm »
The issue for them will be getting rid of deadwood because of the inflated wages they are on.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26910 on: June 29, 2022, 03:22:31 pm »
A bidding war with for Neymar between Chelsea and United, with United eventually declaring they weren't interested when Neymar says he doesn't want to go there. That could be fun.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26911 on: June 29, 2022, 06:53:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 29, 2022, 03:22:31 pm
A bidding war with for Neymar between Chelsea and United, with United eventually declaring they weren't interested when Neymar says he doesn't want to go there. That could be fun.
Personally I prefer the fax thats sent too late. But Ill happily accept your scenario as well
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26912 on: June 29, 2022, 11:35:50 pm »
Story about turmoil inside Chelseas marketing department, accusations of bullying, staff leaving on mental health concerns and a suicide of a popular and much loved employee.

This was tough to report. Thanks to people who spoke with me.

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1542258625627955201
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26913 on: June 30, 2022, 08:51:12 am »
You cant make this up! Chelsea in the process of having to pay money to bring a former youth player back, in the form of Nathan Ake. 😀
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26914 on: June 30, 2022, 07:24:25 pm »
Is there anyone at the Plastics that Jurgen would genuinely be interested in?, Hudson-Odoi maybe if the price was right?, he's got a high ceiling that lad, he won't reach it rotting on the bench for that shower of shit.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26915 on: June 30, 2022, 07:25:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 30, 2022, 08:51:12 am
You cant make this up! Chelsea in the process of having to pay money to bring a former youth player back, in the form of Nathan Ake. 😀
They bought Matic and Luiz twice too didn't they?(I know they weren't youth products), so they've got form.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26916 on: Today at 12:14:15 am »
Raphinha has chosen Barca apparently.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26917 on: Today at 12:38:22 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 30, 2022, 07:24:25 pm
Is there anyone at the Plastics that Jurgen would genuinely be interested in?, Hudson-Odoi maybe if the price was right?, he's got a high ceiling that lad, he won't reach it rotting on the bench for that shower of shit.

Maybe Conor Gallagher.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26918 on: Today at 12:45:38 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:14:15 am
Raphinha has chosen Barca apparently.

All this talk of Barca penny pinching, then signing an expensive 25-something one-season wonder from Leeds, completely untried at anything near Barca's level. Couldn't make this up ;D
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26919 on: Today at 12:48:43 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:45:38 am
All this talk of Barca penny pinching, then signing an expensive 25-something one-season wonder from Leeds, completely untried at anything near Barca's level. Couldn't make this up ;D

I think theyve sold off a chunk of their tv rights, so theyll pretend theyre fine again now.
