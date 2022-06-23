This should be fun, mad mix of people with zero experience of football adminiatration and all the old guard have gone so they will be doing most of the leg work this summerA nine-strong board was announced last week as the chairman Todd Boehly and his fellow investors and directors seek to execute their long-term vision and plan for the club. The ownership have promised to back Thomas Tuchel, Emma Hayes and their respective teams, and, according to the representatives of Clearlake Capital, will provide proactive, unbending support to push the club onThey are about as eclectic as mix as is possible, ranging from the Conservative peer with an addiction to Diet Coke to the owner of a nature reserve which is home to tigers and rhinos; a highly respected music PR executive who counts Keith Richards and Madonna as friends to a former tennis player on the ATP circuit. Their stories loosely link hikes in the Rockies to Bruce Springsteens back catalogue and, well, pork rind. And, where once there was only Abramovich, now there are five billionaires on the board.