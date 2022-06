The problem with Lukaku is he’s got all the skills to succeed at the lower levels, so he tempts clubs at the elite level, where he has none of the skills. He’s the Peter Principle in football form, a bit like how Norwich keep easily getting promoted to the premier league only to be absolutely hopeless when they get there.



He's got the skills to succeed at the highest level (if we're talking being a success in the PL and CL), the problem is that teams don't really build around fairly slow, immobile strikers like they have in the past. So he ends up in teams with pretentions of playing 'proper' football and flops, and then goes to Everton and Serie A who love big, slow strikers, and then does well and ends up back at a team with pretentions of playing 'proper' football. And round and round we go.