. We clearly struck gold (well platinum, gold, unobtanium, whatever) with Klopp but FSG have put the right people in the right spots, which is why we keep signing really good players and improving everywhere off the pitch.





Snipped it but there's clearly some truth in this post. Edwards, in particular, has completely revolutionized transfers. But I guess we'll only truly know the value of one side when one side's departed. You could say, I guess, that we might find out this season if Nunez was crap that maybe Ward isn't quite edwards [though the way we've gone about our business wouldn't suggest that just yet - think we've done well]. But fundamentally we'll only truly see how good 'the system' is when Klopp leaves. He's one in 7 billion really. Personally I can't see anyone coming in and doing as well, but time will tell. If I had to guess I'd say we'd continue to be well run but Klopp got a tune out of a squad that had gone to shit under Rodgers. I don't think it insults any of the people behind the scenes to say he's the element that makes the biggest difference, and by far.