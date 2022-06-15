« previous next »
Offline MBL?

  England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26800 on: June 15, 2022, 07:48:10 pm
Have they signed anyone yet? Thought they needed to get some defenders in?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,044
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26801 on: June 15, 2022, 07:53:21 pm
Apparently interested in signing $trling from Abu Dhabi Sportswash, birds of a feather flock together
Offline PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26802 on: June 16, 2022, 08:46:19 am
Chelseas new owner spoke at conference in Berlin yesterday, and according to this Bloomberg story, he plans to leverage sports betting as part of his plan to grow value at Chelsea.

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1537334083646275585
Offline No666

  Married to Macca.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,166
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26803 on: June 16, 2022, 08:52:29 am
Government approved, PL approved, fit and proper owner.
Online Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,750
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26804 on: June 16, 2022, 10:05:34 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on June  9, 2022, 05:28:42 pm
Couldn't see if it had been discussed in here previously but what happened with '3' supposedly pulling out of their sponsorship deal with chelsea and having their logo removed from the shirts? Never materialised and I assume now there is new owners they will be happy to still sponsor them.

All is good in the world again, the sponsorship that never stopped has resumed

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61824493

Chelsea's sponsorship deal with telecommunications company Three is set to resume following the club's sale.

Three cut links with the club in March as the UK government sanctioned Blues owner Roman Abramovich over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

The company asked Chelsea to remove its logo from shirts and the stadium but is now willing to resume sponsorship.

LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly led the purchase of Chelsea for £4.25bn in May.

Despite Three's request, Chelsea continued to display the company's logo on their shirts until the end of the season as shirt manufacturer Nike was prevented from supplying the club with new unsponsored shirts because of the sanctions.

Other solutions, including taping or spray painting over the logo were rejected as unworkable.

Three has sponsored Chelsea since 2020.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,291
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26805 on: June 16, 2022, 10:16:19 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 16, 2022, 10:05:34 pm
All is good in the world again, the sponsorship that never stopped has resumed

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61824493

Chelsea's sponsorship deal with telecommunications company Three is set to resume following the club's sale.

Three cut links with the club in March as the UK government sanctioned Blues owner Roman Abramovich over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

The company asked Chelsea to remove its logo from shirts and the stadium but is now willing to resume sponsorship.

LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly led the purchase of Chelsea for £4.25bn in May.

Despite Three's request, Chelsea continued to display the company's logo on their shirts until the end of the season as shirt manufacturer Nike was prevented from supplying the club with new unsponsored shirts because of the sanctions.

Other solutions, including taping or spray painting over the logo were rejected as unworkable.

Three has sponsored Chelsea since 2020.

If only you get a football shirt custom made these days

I mustve got lucky with my Sunday team paying £200 all in

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Offline 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,974
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26806 on: June 18, 2022, 02:11:17 am
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has said UEFA's financial fair play rules are starting to get some teeth and clubs will no longer be able to sign players "at any price" due to the risks of sanctions.

"Financial fair play is starting to get some teeth and that will limit ability to acquire players at any price," Boehly said at the SuperReturn International conference in Berlin.

"UEFA takes it seriously and will continue to take it seriously. [More teeth] means financial penalties and disqualification from sporting competitions."


 ;D ;D ;D
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,954
  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26807 on: June 18, 2022, 05:47:11 am
Getting excuses in early
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Tobelius

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,102
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26808 on: June 18, 2022, 05:50:03 am
Quote from: 4pool on June 18, 2022, 02:11:17 am
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has said UEFA's financial fair play rules are starting to get some teeth and clubs will no longer be able to sign players "at any price" due to the risks of sanctions.

"Financial fair play is starting to get some teeth and that will limit ability to acquire players at any price," Boehly said at the SuperReturn International conference in Berlin.

"UEFA takes it seriously and will continue to take it seriously. [More teeth] means financial penalties and disqualification from sporting competitions."


 ;D ;D ;D

 :lmao Holy ignorance,Batman.

Offline The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,321
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26809 on: June 18, 2022, 06:33:44 am
Wonder what all the Chelsea fans who only ever supported the Chelsea that buy everyone are thinking. Probably googling Newcastle
Offline Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,286
  Truthiness
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26810 on: Yesterday at 09:32:15 am


Lukaku bought August 2021: £97.5m
Lukaku: loaned out June 2022 10m

Someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this, my family is dying
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,156
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26811 on: Yesterday at 01:14:21 pm
The old guard are steadily being removed from Chelsea now. Bruce Buck will be leaving at the end of the month as will Marina Granovskaia.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,954
  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26812 on: Yesterday at 01:50:05 pm
The natives are getting restless

Quote
Boehly's constant references to the Liverpool doctrine and how their strategy for income/expenditure (i.e. transfers) will be the blueprint he bases Chelsea's on is extremely worrying. After all, FSG's approach has essentially been to invest zero of their personal wealth in to the club and luck out by hiring a generational-level manager, who does for them what Alex Ferguson did for the Glazers. I should reference that they did of course hire Dalglish/Rodgers before Klopp, almost missing out on Klopp due to their prolonged loyalty to Rodgers. For Boehly to repeatedly portray FSG as some kind of Moneyball-mastering role models is either extremely naive or extremely disingenuous of him.

To demonstrate, FSG took over Liverpool in 2010, with their biggest signings for each season to 2016 listed below:

2010/2011 - Andy Carroll - £37m
2011/2012 - Stuart Downing - £21m
2012/2013 - Joe Allen - £17m
2013/2014 - Mamadou Sakho - £17m
2014/2015 - Adam Lallana - £28m
2015/2016 - Cristian Benteke - £42m
The 2015-2016 season was when Klopp joined, which is when the glorification of FSG happened to begin. I hope against hope that this isn't the route Boehly intends to take Chelsea down.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Tobelius

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,102
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26813 on: Yesterday at 01:55:39 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:50:05 pm
The natives are getting restless

Oligarch withdrawal symptoms kicking in.
Online KillieRed

  Jaro.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,201
  Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26814 on: Yesterday at 01:58:12 pm


Or perhaps FSG learned from previous misfires, as Boehly will have to, and hired skillful people across the board instead of "lucking out" in signing Klopp?
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Sharado

  Stop crying
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,766
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26815 on: Yesterday at 02:08:04 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:58:12 pm

Or perhaps FSG learned from previous misfires, as Boehly will have to, and hired skillful people across the board instead of "lucking out" in signing Klopp?

Both things can be true of FSG imo. No one suits this system better than Klopp. We'll only really see how well FSG work after Jurgen's gone [but I don't like to think about that].

The reality for Chelsea is that they won't generate as much cash as us either.

I was shocked to see them linked with Sterling to some extent, I think one of the first things Boehly will want to do is to get that wage bill - which must be fucking enormous - right down.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,731
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26816 on: Yesterday at 02:12:48 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:32:15 am


Lukaku bought August 2021: £97.5m
Lukaku: loaned out June 2022 10m

Someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this, my family is dying

Why would anyone deal with Serie A with their bullshit loan deals for key assets?

He'll turn 30 next season so whacking in 25-30 goals in Serie A will hardly see his value soar. Surely they should have insisted on at least getting a player in return.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,731
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26817 on: Yesterday at 02:22:16 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:58:12 pm

Or perhaps FSG learned from previous misfires, as Boehly will have to, and hired skillful people across the board instead of "lucking out" in signing Klopp?

Klopp was the gamechanger though, the squad was a rudderless mess by the time Rodgers left in 2015 and you had clowns like Ian Ayre running the show.

It wasn't all bad as Suarez/Coutinho/Sturridge/Henderson nearly fired us to a league title in 13/14, but For every Suarez or Sturridge there was several Benteke's or Balotelli's.

Chelsea will not be used to having to get every signing right and making the right calls all the time. They blew 100 mill on Lukaku and 50 on Werner the year before and done it countless times on other forwards during Abramavich - and sacked managers all the time - but could always absorb it by getting the chequebook out. Now they'll have to be run efficiently and properly without the cheat codes they've had and City have.
Offline El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,902
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26818 on: Yesterday at 02:23:36 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 02:08:04 pm
Both things can be true of FSG imo. No one suits this system better than Klopp. We'll only really see how well FSG work after Jurgen's gone [but I don't like to think about that].

The reality for Chelsea is that they won't generate as much cash as us either.

I was shocked to see them linked with Sterling to some extent, I think one of the first things Boehly will want to do is to get that wage bill - which must be fucking enormous - right down.

I'm not sure thats quite correct.

He definitely pulls everyone in the right direction, but we've got a lot of very skilled people in a lot of positions and I think that happens regardless of whether we'd hired Jurgen or not. Its an argument you see a lot with Al, that literally everything good about us as a club right now is because of Klopp. I think if you said that to Jurgen he'd probably be pretty annoyed and tell you that you have no idea what you're talking about. Rodgers in the end didn't work but even so, he still left a pretty decent squad/core for the next manager. Benteke aside it was quite a promising squad that a lot of managers would have liked to work with, but clearly needed some good additions to take it to the next level. Comolli was clearly a mistake but since he left, I dont think there's many proper duds we've signed even back then. Borini and Markovic are the only ones who havent ever really been particularly good footballers. Balotelli, Allen and Lambert clearly victims of the 'you go, we go' stupid shit with the committee back then, and then the likes of Aspas, Alberto, Ilori and Sahin were good footballers who just didn't make it here. We clearly struck gold (well platinum, gold, unobtanium, whatever) with Klopp but FSG have put the right people in the right spots, which is why we keep signing really good players and improving everywhere off the pitch.

And anyway, even before Klopp we signed the likes of Henderson, Coutinho, Sturridge, Suarez, Firmino and Origi. Considering their transfer record recently they should be fucking jumping for joy at the prospect of that sort of hit rate :D 
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,156
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26819 on: Yesterday at 03:19:02 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 02:08:04 pm
Both things can be true of FSG imo. No one suits this system better than Klopp. We'll only really see how well FSG work after Jurgen's gone [but I don't like to think about that].

The reality for Chelsea is that they won't generate as much cash as us either.

I was shocked to see them linked with Sterling to some extent, I think one of the first things Boehly will want to do is to get that wage bill - which must be fucking enormous - right down.

Thats a bit disrespectful to the rest of the staff in place. Klopp would be the first person to say he cant do it alone. We have a number of skilled people inside our set up now. Of course, in the beginning it was a learning curve, but anyone who thinks its only down to Klopp is underestimating the system we have in place now:
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,578
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26820 on: Yesterday at 04:56:54 pm
I imagine this new ownership model will mean that any remaining "post 2003" Chelsea fans will switch their alleigences to City or Newcastle now they have to live within their means!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,085
  Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26821 on: Yesterday at 05:11:00 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:14:21 pm
The old guard are steadily being removed from Chelsea now. Bruce Buck will be leaving at the end of the month as will Marina Granovskaia.


Now that is interesting

Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:58:12 pm

Or perhaps FSG learned from previous misfires, as Boehly will have to, and hired skillful people across the board instead of "lucking out" in signing Klopp?

To be fair, Klopp was their original first choice before hiring Rodgers.
Online KillieRed

  Jaro.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,201
  Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26822 on: Yesterday at 05:53:30 pm
Exactly, there was no luck involved in signing JK. He was well respected across the continent & fit our needs perfectly.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline LFC when it suits

  Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,522
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26823 on: Yesterday at 07:08:24 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 05:53:30 pm
Exactly, there was no luck involved in signing JK. He was well respected across the continent & fit our needs perfectly.

And the alternative to Klopp was Ancelotti, arguably the greatest manager in European football history.
Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,952
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26824 on: Yesterday at 07:21:16 pm
Of course, they might sign Michael Edwards which would give them a head start
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,337
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26825 on: Yesterday at 07:23:04 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:11:00 pm

Now that is interesting

To be fair, Klopp was their original first choice before hiring Rodgers.

Didn't Klopp say he wished he'd come to us sooner?  Imagine if we'd just skipped over Rodgers and gone straight to Klopp, with a peak Sturridge,  Suarez and Gerrard still making his mark?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26826 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm »
Marina Granovskaia set to leave Chelsea as part of changes under new ownership

Granovskaia effectively ran club during Roman Abramovich era

Bruce Buck agrees to relinquish 20-year role as chairman

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/20/bruck-buck-to-step-down-as-chelsea-chairman-after-20-years-in-role-roman-abramovich
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,906
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26827 on: Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
Marina Granovskaia set to leave Chelsea as part of changes under new ownership

Granovskaia effectively ran club during Roman Abramovich era

Bruce Buck agrees to relinquish 20-year role as chairman

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/20/bruck-buck-to-step-down-as-chelsea-chairman-after-20-years-in-role-roman-abramovich

Has Bruce Buck been as actively involved in recent years? Feels like he hasnt been as prominent but havent been paying close attention. Two pretty significant departures though, cant help the general state of flux there.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,952
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26828 on: Today at 06:52:15 am »
Its genuinely weird that Todd Boehly is now in charge of buying and seeking players genuinely weird.

Hes absolutely no experience in football negotiations and hes surely got better things to be doing?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,375
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26829 on: Today at 07:24:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:52:15 am
Its genuinely weird that Todd Boehly is now in charge of buying and seeking players genuinely weird.

Hes absolutely no experience in football negotiations and hes surely got better things to be doing?
Middle aged billionaire who thinks he knows better than the experts in that specific field? Shocking.
Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26830 on: Today at 07:26:28 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:50:05 pm
The natives are getting restless
Aww diddums. Their unlimited Oligarch money has disappeared.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26831 on: Today at 07:44:42 am »
It's funny that they're worried about how they'll compete with only spending what they earn but still insist the Russian gangster wasn't propping them up.

Welcome back to the wilderness guys 👋
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26832 on: Today at 07:45:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:52:15 am
Its genuinely weird that Todd Boehly is now in charge of buying and seeking players genuinely weird.

Hes absolutely no experience in football negotiations and hes surely got better things to be doing?
I dont disagree but Are we sure he just doesnt want somebody different in charge?
