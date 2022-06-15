Both things can be true of FSG imo. No one suits this system better than Klopp. We'll only really see how well FSG work after Jurgen's gone [but I don't like to think about that].



The reality for Chelsea is that they won't generate as much cash as us either.



I was shocked to see them linked with Sterling to some extent, I think one of the first things Boehly will want to do is to get that wage bill - which must be fucking enormous - right down.



I'm not sure thats quite correct.He definitely pulls everyone in the right direction, but we've got a lot of very skilled people in a lot of positions and I think that happens regardless of whether we'd hired Jurgen or not. Its an argument you see a lot with Al, that literally everything good about us as a club right now is because of Klopp. I think if you said that to Jurgen he'd probably be pretty annoyed and tell you that you have no idea what you're talking about. Rodgers in the end didn't work but even so, he still left a pretty decent squad/core for the next manager. Benteke aside it was quite a promising squad that a lot of managers would have liked to work with, but clearly needed some good additions to take it to the next level. Comolli was clearly a mistake but since he left, I dont think there's many proper duds we've signed even back then. Borini and Markovic are the only ones who havent ever really been particularly good footballers. Balotelli, Allen and Lambert clearly victims of the 'you go, we go' stupid shit with the committee back then, and then the likes of Aspas, Alberto, Ilori and Sahin were good footballers who just didn't make it here. We clearly struck gold (well platinum, gold, unobtanium, whatever) with Klopp but FSG have put the right people in the right spots, which is why we keep signing really good players and improving everywhere off the pitch.And anyway, even before Klopp we signed the likes of Henderson, Coutinho, Sturridge, Suarez, Firmino and Origi. Considering their transfer record recently they should be fucking jumping for joy at the prospect of that sort of hit rate