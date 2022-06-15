« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 666 667 668 669 670 [671]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 17924 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26800 on: June 15, 2022, 07:48:10 pm »
Have they signed anyone yet? Thought they needed to get some defenders in?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,025
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26801 on: June 15, 2022, 07:53:21 pm »
Apparently interested in signing $trling from Abu Dhabi Sportswash, birds of a feather flock together
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,256
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26802 on: June 16, 2022, 08:46:19 am »
Chelseas new owner spoke at conference in Berlin yesterday, and according to this Bloomberg story, he plans to leverage sports betting as part of his plan to grow value at Chelsea.

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1537334083646275585
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,158
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26803 on: June 16, 2022, 08:52:29 am »
Government approved, PL approved, fit and proper owner.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,731
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26804 on: June 16, 2022, 10:05:34 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on June  9, 2022, 05:28:42 pm
Couldn't see if it had been discussed in here previously but what happened with '3' supposedly pulling out of their sponsorship deal with chelsea and having their logo removed from the shirts? Never materialised and I assume now there is new owners they will be happy to still sponsor them.

All is good in the world again, the sponsorship that never stopped has resumed

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61824493

Chelsea's sponsorship deal with telecommunications company Three is set to resume following the club's sale.

Three cut links with the club in March as the UK government sanctioned Blues owner Roman Abramovich over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

The company asked Chelsea to remove its logo from shirts and the stadium but is now willing to resume sponsorship.

LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly led the purchase of Chelsea for £4.25bn in May.

Despite Three's request, Chelsea continued to display the company's logo on their shirts until the end of the season as shirt manufacturer Nike was prevented from supplying the club with new unsponsored shirts because of the sanctions.

Other solutions, including taping or spray painting over the logo were rejected as unworkable.

Three has sponsored Chelsea since 2020.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,288
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26805 on: June 16, 2022, 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 16, 2022, 10:05:34 pm
All is good in the world again, the sponsorship that never stopped has resumed

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61824493

Chelsea's sponsorship deal with telecommunications company Three is set to resume following the club's sale.

Three cut links with the club in March as the UK government sanctioned Blues owner Roman Abramovich over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

The company asked Chelsea to remove its logo from shirts and the stadium but is now willing to resume sponsorship.

LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly led the purchase of Chelsea for £4.25bn in May.

Despite Three's request, Chelsea continued to display the company's logo on their shirts until the end of the season as shirt manufacturer Nike was prevented from supplying the club with new unsponsored shirts because of the sanctions.

Other solutions, including taping or spray painting over the logo were rejected as unworkable.

Three has sponsored Chelsea since 2020.

If only you get a football shirt custom made these days

I mustve got lucky with my Sunday team paying £200 all in

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,966
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26806 on: Today at 02:11:17 am »
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has said UEFA's financial fair play rules are starting to get some teeth and clubs will no longer be able to sign players "at any price" due to the risks of sanctions.

"Financial fair play is starting to get some teeth and that will limit ability to acquire players at any price," Boehly said at the SuperReturn International conference in Berlin.

"UEFA takes it seriously and will continue to take it seriously. [More teeth] means financial penalties and disqualification from sporting competitions."


 ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,942
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26807 on: Today at 05:47:11 am »
Getting excuses in early
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26808 on: Today at 05:50:03 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:11:17 am
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has said UEFA's financial fair play rules are starting to get some teeth and clubs will no longer be able to sign players "at any price" due to the risks of sanctions.

"Financial fair play is starting to get some teeth and that will limit ability to acquire players at any price," Boehly said at the SuperReturn International conference in Berlin.

"UEFA takes it seriously and will continue to take it seriously. [More teeth] means financial penalties and disqualification from sporting competitions."


 ;D ;D ;D

 :lmao Holy ignorance,Batman.

Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26809 on: Today at 06:33:44 am »
Wonder what all the Chelsea fans who only ever supported the Chelsea that buy everyone are thinking. Probably googling Newcastle
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 666 667 668 669 670 [671]   Go Up
« previous next »
 