This season the ban has certainly influenced the attendances, but they were struggling to sell out the stadium even before the pandemic ...







40,436 is still 96.5% capacity, and I assume that capacity gets squeezed more for high profile games and derbies with greater stewarding/police presence. 41,837 is the stated capacity.I'm pretty sure they could sell 50,000 tickets regularly. West Ham manage 58,000 and they're an above-average team in an athletics stadium miles away from civilisation, after all.I think the whole pitch owners thing will become a hindrance now. As everyone has stated here, it's so problematic to try to expand around there. They're squeezed by 2 railway lines, and the hotel at the shed end and all those flats make expansion behind the goals incredibly difficult. When I went to a game there (for my sins) the only space around the ground is that concourse off the Fulham road entrance. Everywhere else is buildings, and tall ones too. It's the one stadium in London that you'd say that it's impossible to expand so a new ground is needed. But the Chelsea Pitch Owners are determined not to move, which I understand for emotional reasons. But they're going to be left behind.Which would be a shame, like