Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 8764 times)

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26680 on: May 27, 2022, 10:34:03 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on May 25, 2022, 11:51:33 am
Thats the thing with Chelsea, if it was Man City that got sold to a US owner, and went on a climb down to 4th-8th, then that would technically be an upgrade from where they were before bought by Abu Dhabi, as they were bottom half before that.

Whereas Chelsea were always on the precipice of the CL, and even played in it in 1999, before we ourselves played in it for the first time (under the CL guise). So 4th-8th is basically like waking up from a dream for them, and looking around and seeing they are where they originally were before they went to bed in 2003, but look around the room with bleary eyes and cant see Hasselbaink and Zola.

If Newcastle and Citys owners ever leave them, they will still have improved them from recently relegated clubs, to clubs who have an infrastructure to fight for the Champions League forever. Chelsea however, its a step down as 4th-8th was where they were anyway.

This is a revisionist narrative that Chelsea fans like to spin. If they hadn't been bought they'd have been administration. Take Abromovich out of the equation they'd be far more likely to be in league 1 than 4th-8th They were a team that spent far beyond their means to reach the very pinnacle that they could have reasonably been expected to get to on that spend which was in and around the top 4. It was on the verge of collapse.

Edit: I just had to read a little down to thread and I could see a Chelsea fan peddling that revisionist nonsense. Welcome mate always good to see opposition fans (as long as they behave  ;))!
« Last Edit: May 27, 2022, 10:37:02 am by CowboyKangaroo »
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26681 on: May 27, 2022, 10:42:17 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 26, 2022, 04:38:48 am
You're not wrong. You were on the right path but Roman screwed your natural progress, because you wanted it all and you wanted it now. Now you're on the verge of existence and you don't know what tomorrow brings.



But he is wrong, or are you saying that being £150m in debt and on the verge of going out of business and only saved by being bought by a Russian oligarch is the correct way to progress a club? Strange post. Chelsea's existence was just as precarious in 2003 as it was a month ago.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26682 on: May 27, 2022, 11:17:01 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on May 27, 2022, 10:34:03 am
This is a revisionist narrative that Chelsea fans like to spin. If they hadn't been bought they'd have been administration. Take Abromovich out of the equation they'd be far more likely to be in league 1 than 4th-8th They were a team that spent far beyond their means to reach the very pinnacle that they could have reasonably been expected to get to on that spend which was in and around the top 4. It was on the verge of collapse.

Edit: I just had to read a little down to thread and I could see a Chelsea fan peddling that revisionist nonsense. Welcome mate always good to see opposition fans (as long as they behave  ;))!

Ill be honest, since I posted that Ive been corrected that they were in a financial state to Leeds, which i didnt know.

It was really swings and roundabouts for Leeds. They get 4th a season before 4th was a Champions League place. Then the next year they finish 5th. If they finished 4th one season later when the tv money was getting bigger, while we beat Chelsea on the final day of 02-03 - I wonder if its Leeds that we meet every season in the latter stages of the 2000s in the Champions League, while Chelsea go to League 1 and lose to Histon.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26683 on: May 27, 2022, 12:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Paul1611 on May 27, 2022, 09:27:25 am
You'd have to say, that whilst it is magnificently enjoyable at the moment, Utd will pick themselves up and be closer to the top 4 group.   

The "moment" you are talking about lasts 9 years already. There is nothing to suggest that Man Utd have learned from their mistakes over that period. Quite the opposite, appointing Ferguson's assistant manager to the same role under Ten Hag only shows that they have learned nothing ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26684 on: May 27, 2022, 12:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on May 26, 2022, 03:10:23 pm
Still think there is going to be a reckoning at some point for Thomas Tuchel when Tammy Abraham becomes a global superstar. I remember when he saved Chelsea's arse a number of times during that Champions league campaign and then Tuchel just comes in, isolates and dumps him to promote Timo Werner (who couldn't hit a barn door with a 10' barge pole), leaves him out of the squad for the CL final, then brings in Lukaku from Italy of all places for £100 million pounds.  Time will tell, but I think Tuchel will eventually pay dearly for that piece of injustice.

Not sure about that. It seems to me that Chelsea are (or have been) one of those clubs who do transfer business without much input from the manager, or rather coach. That might change now the russian has gone. Here are the players "coach them" seems to have been the Abramovich way, coaches being easily dispensible if they failed or even did not succeed in the desired style. You have to think a new regime will give their manager a chance based on his recent success before learning enough to know whose opinions to trust in the game. You saw how long it took FSG to get things in place Hodgson-Klopp being the most obvious upgrade, as well as the scouting department.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26685 on: May 27, 2022, 12:54:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 27, 2022, 12:25:47 pm
The "moment" you are talking about lasts 9 years already. There is nothing to suggest that Man Utd have learned from their mistakes over that period. Quite the opposite, appointing Ferguson's assistant manager to the same role under Ten Hag only shows that they have learned nothing ...

Agreed. They'll get things sorted out eventually and compete again, but it doesn't look that that will happen any time soon.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26686 on: May 28, 2022, 01:20:53 pm »
One line from the Russians goodbye statement: I have seen what this club can achieve. Really? You have seen what a club can do when a dodgy owner pumps billions upon billions of dodgy money into it? Any club can be successful like that, as we are seeing with that little club from Manchester.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26687 on: May 30, 2022, 05:56:47 pm »
How are Chelsea worth 4.25bn?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26688 on: May 30, 2022, 06:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on May 30, 2022, 05:56:47 pm
How are Chelsea worth 4.25bn?
They are not. The debt and further investments in the stadium are factored in.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26689 on: May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm »
Downgrade the money paid as much as you want. Fact is, it's still by far the most money ever paid for a sports team!

Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors. There will be significantly more focus on the clubs commercial activities. There will not be another £100 million plus thrown down the toilet on compo for sacked manager after sacked manager.  No more fees of 100 million for dross like Lukaku and 75 million for Kepa. Massive savings which will not effect the quality of the squad one little bit!
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of  North London.
Financially, Chelsea will pull well clear of those two when the club is fully up and running with the new stadium.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26690 on: May 30, 2022, 07:00:40 pm »
Where are these additional 20k Chelsea fans coming from when they routinely dont fill their stadium? Their average attendance this season was less than 37k in a 42k stadium (both numbers rounded up slightly for ease).

Everton filled Woodison more regularly. Spurs and Arsenal, those teams youll pull well clear from are both bigger clubs. Maybe not Spurs, but certainly Arsenal.

I appreciate your optimism - theres not enough of it. But based on evidence of zilch and a sample size of zero, its difficult to say what promises theyll choose to fulfil and what will fall by the wayside in the years following the completion of the deal. All we know is the days of unfettered spending are over and Chelsea will have to operate more rationally. Then well see how big the club is.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26691 on: May 30, 2022, 07:04:57 pm »
Quote from: harris on May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm
Downgrade the money paid as much as you want. Fact is, it's still by far the most money ever paid for a sports team!

Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors. There will be significantly more focus on the clubs commercial activities. There will not be another £100 million plus thrown down the toilet on compo for sacked manager after sacked manager.  No more fees of 100 million for dross like Lukaku and 75 million for Kepa. Massive savings which will not effect the quality of the squad one little bit!
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of  North London.
Financially, Chelsea will pull well clear of those two when the club is fully up and running with the new stadium.

Yeah, and if Liverpool or United were up for sale now it would absolutely dwarf what Chelsea went for.  Fuck Chelsea, I have a lot more respect for Arsenal and Spurs than I do Chelsea, despicable club.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26692 on: May 30, 2022, 07:10:40 pm »
Quote from: harris on May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm
Downgrade the money paid as much as you want. Fact is, it's still by far the most money ever paid for a sports team!

Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors. There will be significantly more focus on the clubs commercial activities. There will not be another £100 million plus thrown down the toilet on compo for sacked manager after sacked manager.  No more fees of 100 million for dross like Lukaku and 75 million for Kepa. Massive savings which will not effect the quality of the squad one little bit!
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of  North London.
Financially, Chelsea will pull well clear of those two when the club is fully up and running with the new stadium.

Nobody is downgrading anything. They are just saying those things factored in the valuation of the club. They did.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26693 on: May 30, 2022, 07:15:11 pm »
Quote from: harris on May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of  North London.
;D Say you've never been to Islington without saying it

Either that, or you're very very easily scared haha
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26694 on: May 30, 2022, 07:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on May 30, 2022, 07:15:11 pm
;D Say you've never been to Islington without saying it

Either that, or you're very very easily scared haha

Must love nearer their training ground than Stamford Bridge.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26695 on: May 30, 2022, 07:27:45 pm »
Quote from: harris on May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm

Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors.
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of  North London.



Where do you reckon they're building the new stadium then?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26696 on: May 30, 2022, 07:50:10 pm »
I wonder which back channel they'll use to repay their "benefactor" The Russian Crook?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26697 on: May 30, 2022, 07:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 30, 2022, 07:50:10 pm
I wonder which back channel they'll use to repay their "benefactor" The Russian Crook?

He always said the money would go to help victims of the war in Ukraine, but he never said which side. Get ready for 2billion to be sent to Putins war machine as aid for THEIR fallen soldiers. Fucking crooks the lot of them, and I bet not 1 Ukrainian sees any of that money.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26698 on: May 30, 2022, 08:04:05 pm »
Quote from: harris on May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm
Downgrade the money paid as much as you want. Fact is, it's still by far the most money ever paid for a sports team!

Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors. There will be significantly more focus on the clubs commercial activities. There will not be another £100 million plus thrown down the toilet on compo for sacked manager after sacked manager.  No more fees of 100 million for dross like Lukaku and 75 million for Kepa. Massive savings which will not effect the quality of the squad one little bit!
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of  North London.
Financially, Chelsea will pull well clear of those two when the club is fully up and running with the new stadium.

Well, they valued you at £1 billion. Abramovich is owed another £1.5 billion, and the new owners promised to spend £1.75 billion over the next 10 years, which they won't ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26699 on: May 30, 2022, 08:06:07 pm »
Quote from: harris on May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm
Downgrade the money paid as much as you want. Fact is, it's still by far the most money ever paid for a sports team!

Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors. There will be significantly more focus on the clubs commercial activities. There will not be another £100 million plus thrown down the toilet on compo for sacked manager after sacked manager.  No more fees of 100 million for dross like Lukaku and 75 million for Kepa. Massive savings which will not effect the quality of the squad one little bit!
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of  North London.
Financially, Chelsea will pull well clear of those two when the club is fully up and running with the new stadium.

Where is the stadium to be built?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26700 on: May 30, 2022, 08:14:36 pm »
Quote from: harris on May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm
Downgrade the money paid as much as you want. Fact is, it's still by far the most money ever paid for a sports team!

Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors. There will be significantly more focus on the clubs commercial activities. There will not be another £100 million plus thrown down the toilet on compo for sacked manager after sacked manager.  No more fees of 100 million for dross like Lukaku and 75 million for Kepa. Massive savings which will not effect the quality of the squad one little bit!
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of  North London.
Financially, Chelsea will pull well clear of those two when the club is fully up and running with the new stadium.

The stadium is key but if it does finally get done it'll cost a bomb and will impact Chelsea in the transfer market for years (as it did Arsenal and Spurs). Until it gets done you're still lagging a fair bit behind the top clubs in matchday revenues and without a sugar daddy. And Abramavich has been there nearly 20 years and not done anything with the stadium, so it's not an easy fix.

I'd expect a big splash on transfers from the new owners this summer though.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26701 on: Yesterday at 08:08:50 am »
Big changes for Chelsea no doubt. Wonder where/how they transition from buying relentlessly in a pretty unconstrained manner and keeping the coach/manager in a bubble with threat of the sack as the performance metric, to what?  Some form of normality?  Will be interesting to see. In a way, for any hope for football, maybe we need a reverse sportswash to make some feasible sense?
Anyway - question to the smart guys - How much is the farm of loanees Chelsea has around worth to them nowadays?  And is that model sustainable post sportswash?  They seemed to have loanees everywhere to hide their lack of  FFP at one point.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26702 on: Yesterday at 08:49:25 am »
I dont understand this deal at all. The club cost £4bn which is absolutely enormous. Where are the extra hundreds of millions they are used to spending coming from? Factor in the need to do something about the ground which, given where they are based in London will be colossally expensive whatever they do, and you are looking at at least a billion to close the gap on City and do all the off-pitch stuff.

Chelseas current revenues cant justify that and I dont see how they can increase them all that more.

The absurd amount they paid for the club means the LFC model is a non-starter.

I think (or perhaps just hope) this has disaster all over it.

The Arsene Wengerisation of Chelsea. Do just enough to get in the CL every year so the owners can farm the TV money and win sod all.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26703 on: Yesterday at 09:08:15 am »
Quote from: harris on May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm
Downgrade the money paid as much as you want. Fact is, it's still by far the most money ever paid for a sports team!

Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors. There will be significantly more focus on the clubs commercial activities. There will not be another £100 million plus thrown down the toilet on compo for sacked manager after sacked manager.  No more fees of 100 million for dross like Lukaku and 75 million for Kepa. Massive savings which will not effect the quality of the squad one little bit!
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of  North London.
Financially, Chelsea will pull well clear of those two when the club is fully up and running with the new stadium.

You do know that the players don't actually have to live in the stadium...or even in the surrounding areas?!  ;D
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26704 on: Yesterday at 09:22:32 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 08:49:25 am
I dont understand this deal at all. The club cost £4bn which is absolutely enormous. Where are the extra hundreds of millions they are used to spending coming from? Factor in the need to do something about the ground which, given where they are based in London will be colossally expensive whatever they do, and you are looking at at least a billion to close the gap on City and do all the off-pitch stuff.

Chelseas current revenues cant justify that and I dont see how they can increase them all that more.

The absurd amount they paid for the club means the LFC model is a non-starter.

I think (or perhaps just hope) this has disaster all over it.

The Arsene Wengerisation of Chelsea. Do just enough to get in the CL every year so the owners can farm the TV money and win sod all.

They didn't cost 4 billion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26705 on: Yesterday at 09:25:17 am »
Quote from: harris on May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm
Downgrade the money paid as much as you want. Fact is, it's still by far the most money ever paid for a sports team!

Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors. There will be significantly more focus on the clubs commercial activities. There will not be another £100 million plus thrown down the toilet on compo for sacked manager after sacked manager.  No more fees of 100 million for dross like Lukaku and 75 million for Kepa. Massive savings which will not effect the quality of the squad one little bit!
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of  North London.
Financially, Chelsea will pull well clear of those two when the club is fully up and running with the new stadium.

If my club had just been sold for a 'record amount', purely because the seller was a Russian gangster who has a good relationship and has funded the man who is slaughtering thousands in the Ukraine, I think just about the last thing I'd be doing would be going on a rivals forum to brag about it.

But its what we expect of you :)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26706 on: Yesterday at 09:51:58 am »
Quote from: harris on May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm
Downgrade the money paid as much as you want. Fact is, it's still by far the most money ever paid for a sports team!

Because the most valuable clubs around the world don't get sold, simple. There's probably 15 NBA franchises, 15 NFL Franchises and a couple of premier league teams that would blow this 2.5bn figure out of the water were they to be sold. But then again, they weren't owned by Russian blood money.

Quote
Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors.

Where is the ground going to be built? Your current ground is surrounded by a class of residents who have a propensity to engage in litigation when things don't go their way so you'll never be able to expand Stamford Bridge. Good luck finding a patch of land big enough to build a stadium on in the most expensive city in the world.

Quote
Financially, Chelsea will pull well clear of those two when the club is fully up and running with the new stadium.

So until this stadium that will probably never be built appears, you'll just tread water with them? Sounds fun
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26707 on: Yesterday at 09:59:44 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 09:22:32 am
They didn't cost 4 billion

Exactly. They cost £1 billion, with another £1.5 billion owed to Abramovich, and another £1.75 billion promised by the new owners to be spent over the next 10 years ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26708 on: Yesterday at 10:52:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:59:44 am
Exactly. They cost £1 billion, with another £1.5 billion owed to Abramovich, and another £1.75 billion promised by the new owners to be spent over the next 10 years ...

According to the FT the buyers bought it for £2.5bn which presumably includes repayment of the debt (which will be held on trust probably so Abramovich doesnt get it any time soon). £1.75bn to be spent on stadium, academy etc.

So fine, not £4bn spent upfront.

I still dont understand how they plan to fund all this and make the team more competitive and make money of Chelsea.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26709 on: Yesterday at 01:44:27 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on May 27, 2022, 10:34:03 am
This is a revisionist narrative that Chelsea fans like to spin. If they hadn't been bought they'd have been administration. Take Abromovich out of the equation they'd be far more likely to be in league 1 than 4th-8th They were a team that spent far beyond their means to reach the very pinnacle that they could have reasonably been expected to get to on that spend which was in and around the top 4. It was on the verge of collapse.

Edit: I just had to read a little down to thread and I could see a Chelsea fan peddling that revisionist nonsense. Welcome mate always good to see opposition fans (as long as they behave  ;))!
                                                                                                                                                                                                           .                                                                                                                                                                                                                      .                                                                                                                                                                                                      .With respect, you are completely ignoring the fact that the club would have folded if they had not spent the money. As i said in my first post, Bates and the board came up with a longterm plan to turn the club around. They knew full well that their plans would lead to them being heavily in debt. i mean, how else could  a flat broke club rebuild the stadium without going into debt?  It was a gamble but it was one they had to take and it  took a good ten years from the start of their plan to them being bought out by Roman. 
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26710 on: Yesterday at 01:51:50 pm »
Quote from: harris on Yesterday at 01:44:27 pm
                                                                                                                                                                                                           .                                                                                                                                                                                                                      .                                                                                                                                                                                                      .With respect, you are completely ignoring the fact that the club would have folded if they had not spent the money. As i said in my first post, Bates and the board came up with a longterm plan to turn the club around. They knew full well that their plans would lead to them being heavily in debt. i mean, how else could  a flat broke club rebuild the stadium without going into debt?  It was a gamble but it was one they had to take and it  took a good ten years from the start of their plan to them being bought out by Roman. 

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26711 on: Yesterday at 01:54:16 pm »
Quote from: harris on Yesterday at 01:44:27 pm
                                                                                                                                                                                                           .                                                                                                                                                                                                                      .                                                                                                                                                                                                      .With respect, you are completely ignoring the fact that the club would have folded if they had not spent the money. As i said in my first post, Bates and the board came up with a longterm plan to turn the club around. They knew full well that their plans would lead to them being heavily in debt. i mean, how else could  a flat broke club rebuild the stadium without going into debt?  It was a gamble but it was one they had to take and it  took a good ten years from the start of their plan to them being bought out by Roman.

Come on Chopper where is the new stadium going to be built?

Somewhere at either end of Crossrail?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26712 on: Yesterday at 01:55:46 pm »
Quote from: harris on May 30, 2022, 06:54:08 pm
Downgrade the money paid as much as you want. Fact is, it's still by far the most money ever paid for a sports team!

Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors.
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of  North London.
Financially, Chelsea will pull well clear of those two when the club is fully up and running with the new stadium.
This guy reminds me of Privativ, the absolute tosh bravado and bragging on figments of his imagination type posts.

Remember that Chelsea fan who used to post here, he ended getting banned because he was just a big bullshit merchant and his posts were so deluded, he used to come on here when they'd beat someone like Stoke or Southampton classic Mourinho result of 2-0 of shit on a stick Football and brag about the amazing "liquid football" that was played.

Going to be fun watching this Guy disappear when his owners who are a Hedge Fund and the Vulture capitalists like Boehly start taking dividends out of the club and raising ticket prices to astronomical prices.

They make out this Boehly guy was the full reason for the Dodgers reignition to being a contender, Boehly is a minority owner of the Dodgers, his biggest feat at the Dodgers was nothing to do with winning titles, it was his idea raising prices in the stands and parking. :D
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26713 on: Today at 08:02:41 am »
So the guy willing to throw endless amounts of money couldn't find a way to get a new stadium approved but a bunch of capitalists will suddenly make it happen?

Look forward to the new 'huge' 43,000 stadium being built in Cobham whilst Stamford Bridge gets sold off for housing. Of course, if that deal doesn't get done, then there'll just be an impasse for 10 years.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26714 on: Today at 08:16:45 am »
I notice the new consortium is making noises about renovating Stamford Bridge rather than building a new stadium - copying Anfield, if you will. However, this ignores what the previous mob said about that option.

Quote
In its analysis the club focuses on two options: building a complete new stadium at the site, or expanding the current stadium.

The club concludes that both options are not feasible from a planning and financial perspective. The main problem for the construction of a new 60,000-stadium would be the lack of available land, as the stadium is enclosed by railway lines and housing. It would therefore require the acquisition and demolition of these buildings, some of which are listed. The stadium would also have an impact of adjacent conservation areas, and would reduce the light of surrounding homes.

A new stadium would hence be expected to have a total cost of £600 million. It would also mean that the club would have to play its home matches at another stadium for three years.

For a possible expansion would only qualify the Matthew Harding Stand and Shed End, hereby adding 13,000 extra seats. However, extending both stands would be incredibly expensive, an estimated investment of £20,000 per extra seat, which would result in a payback period of 25 years and a mere 2.8% rate of return measured over a 50-year period. The extended stands would also reduce the matchday experience for Chelsea fans as they would be seated further away from the action.

Both scenarios would also run into significant problems in terms of exit routes and transport capacity. The stadium has currently only three exit routes, all coming out on Fulham Road, but would need at least another exit route to Seagrave Road to channel people away from Fulham Broadway tube station (which is already at full capacity), on top of extra exit capacity for Fulham Road.

Overall, the effect on listed buildings and conservation areas, and the necessity to buy and demolish homes and office buildings could spell disaster in terms of acquiring planning permission.

CPO reacted in a statement that a persuasive case was put that [a Stamford Bridge expansion] might no longer be feasible or viable. They also remarked that presentations were very open, with regular input, questions and points made by the CPO board. All were responded to with clarity and transparency by the club and the experts they had brought along.

Chelsea FC made sure to note that no decision has been made yet, and that all options are still on the table. However, as it seems, the club seems to have edged a little bit closer to moving away from Stamford Bridge.
https://www.stadiumguide.com/chelsea-fc-makes-case-against-stamford-bridge-redevelopment/

Costs will only have risen since then, so can't see that the financials on either look particularly clever atm. If they say they'll redevelop Stamford Bridge, will they want the freehold first?

