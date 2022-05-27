Downgrade the money paid as much as you want. Fact is, it's still by far the most money ever paid for a sports team!
Going forward. Once the stadium is built (and it will be) we will no longer be operating on attendances 20,000 less than our competitors.
On top of that, we will always have our location over those two in the crime ridden holes of North London.
Financially, Chelsea will pull well clear of those two when the club is fully up and running with the new stadium.
This guy reminds me of Privativ, the absolute tosh bravado and bragging on figments of his imagination type posts.
Remember that Chelsea fan who used to post here, he ended getting banned because he was just a big bullshit merchant and his posts were so deluded, he used to come on here when they'd beat someone like Stoke or Southampton classic Mourinho result of 2-0 of shit on a stick Football and brag about the amazing "liquid football" that was played.
Going to be fun watching this Guy disappear when his owners who are a Hedge Fund and the Vulture capitalists like Boehly start taking dividends out of the club and raising ticket prices to astronomical prices.
They make out this Boehly guy was the full reason for the Dodgers reignition to being a contender, Boehly is a minority
owner of the Dodgers, his biggest feat at the Dodgers was nothing to do with winning titles, it was his idea raising prices in the stands and parking.