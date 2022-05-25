Thats the thing with Chelsea, if it was Man City that got sold to a US owner, and went on a climb down to 4th-8th, then that would technically be an upgrade from where they were before bought by Abu Dhabi, as they were bottom half before that.



Whereas Chelsea were always on the precipice of the CL, and even played in it in 1999, before we ourselves played in it for the first time (under the CL guise). So 4th-8th is basically like waking up from a dream for them, and looking around and seeing they are where they originally were before they went to bed in 2003, but look around the room with bleary eyes and cant see Hasselbaink and Zola.



If Newcastle and Citys owners ever leave them, they will still have improved them from recently relegated clubs, to clubs who have an infrastructure to fight for the Champions League forever. Chelsea however, its a step down as 4th-8th was where they were anyway.



This is a revisionist narrative that Chelsea fans like to spin. If they hadn't been bought they'd have been administration. Take Abromovich out of the equation they'd be far more likely to be in league 1 than 4th-8th They were a team that spent far beyond their means to reach the very pinnacle that they could have reasonably been expected to get to on that spend which was in and around the top 4. It was on the verge of collapse.Edit: I just had to read a little down to thread and I could see a Chelsea fan peddling that revisionist nonsense. Welcome mate always good to see opposition fans (as long as they behave)!