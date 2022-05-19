Of course they'll spend £200m, if only as a charm offensive to win over the fans. It won't be sustainable. For one thing, the new owners won't be as willing to fork over millions each week to cover player wages that the club can't afford to pay itself the way Abramovich does.



Liverpool have shown you can still do a lot with £200m in today's market if you're prepared to spend wisely on the right kind of players (as proven by the fact we've never spent that much in a single window, but we get a lot of bang for the bucks we do spend). But Chelsea are years away from adopting that kind of model, and they don't generate the same revenue we do. We work hard identifying targets and assessing their suitability for the club on so many levels - Chelsea throw mud and see what sticks.



£200m might get them three to five good players, but they have to be the right players who hit the ground running. They can't afford anymore Kepas or Werners. They're not going to match City's spending, and in the medium term they'll struggle to match us.