Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator  (Read 2286 times)

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26600 on: May 19, 2022, 08:08:31 am »
Quote from: rushyman on May 19, 2022, 12:08:44 am
Tuchels starting to really pull away with the idea that hes a total gobshite

Everton syndrome. The longer you spend at Chelsea the bigger the arsehole you become.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26601 on: May 20, 2022, 05:30:57 am »
Kante has missed more than half the season with various injuries and Tuchel said: "He is the guy who makes the difference."

The German added: "I think he is our key, key, key player; but key, key, key players need to be on the pitch.

"He plays only 40% of the games. So it's maybe a miracle that we arrived in third place.

"Because he is our Mo Salah, he is our [Virgil] Van Dijk, he is our [Kevin] De Bruyne, he is simply that player. He is our Neymar, he is our Kylian Mbappe."


yep, he's up for sale in the summer

chelsea fans have been moaning about him for some time citing poor games and costly mistakes (going back beyond just this season according to them)
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26602 on: May 20, 2022, 07:32:46 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on May 20, 2022, 05:30:57 am
Kante has missed more than half the season with various injuries and Tuchel said: "He is the guy who makes the difference."

The German added: "I think he is our key, key, key player; but key, key, key players need to be on the pitch.

"He plays only 40% of the games. So it's maybe a miracle that we arrived in third place.

"Because he is our Mo Salah, he is our [Virgil] Van Dijk, he is our [Kevin] De Bruyne, he is simply that player. He is our Neymar, he is our Kylian Mbappe."


yep, he's up for sale in the summer

chelsea fans have been moaning about him for some time citing poor games and costly mistakes (going back beyond just this season according to them)

"He is our key key player" then proceeds to name two players from Liverpool and two players from PSG. Alrighty.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26603 on: Yesterday at 07:14:27 pm »
Quote
The Premier League Board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.

The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.

The Board has applied the Premier Leagues Owners and Directors Test (OADT) to all prospective Directors, and undertaken the necessary due diligence.

The members of the Consortium purchasing the club are affiliates of the Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter.

Chelsea FC will now work with the relevant Governments to secure the necessary licences to complete the takeover.


https://www.premierleague.com/news/2634055
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26604 on: Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm »
So who gets this 4.5 billion sale and writing off their debt is against the rules, so what happens there?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26605 on: Yesterday at 07:27:04 pm »
It seems fitting that this is now on page 666.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26606 on: Yesterday at 07:32:38 pm »
Its not hard to pass the fit and proper test these days. You passed the test as long as you havent been found guilty of murder and rape even if you have done it.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26607 on: Yesterday at 07:43:10 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:32:38 pm
Its not hard to pass the fit and proper test these days. You passed the test as long as you havent been found guilty of murder and rape even if you have done it.

I mean with a corrupt government doing all the street tricks for a oildollar how can you expect the people running a money league to be any different. Money and power attracts greedy and disgusting people who will stop at nothing to keep their pockets lined up.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26608 on: Yesterday at 07:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
So who gets this 4.5 billion sale and writing off their debt is against the rules, so what happens there?

No-one seems to know, or willing to admit. Maybe they have to pay the sum loaned by Abramovic (ca. £1.5?)* into a kind of trust account until it can be released to him. Which would need his pal Putin to stop waging war and then a considerable wait until Russia is admitted back into the fold of non-aggressive countries./rejoins UN.

Edit £1.5 billion. Shows the type of sums I'm used to dealing with
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26609 on: Yesterday at 07:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
So who gets this 4.5 billion sale and writing off their debt is against the rules, so what happens there?

Nobody as 4.5b isn't changing hands. £2.5bn is the actual sales price. The debt isn't being wrote off, it's being paid off by the sale but instead of it going directly to Roman it's going to sit wherever the UK government deems is acceptable with Roman's concurrance.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26610 on: Yesterday at 08:22:13 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Yesterday at 07:27:04 pm
It seems fitting that this is now on page 666.

It's been on page 666 for about a week
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26611 on: Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm »
Incoming Chelsea owners to give Thomas Tuchel £200million transfer boost to close gap on Manchester City and Liverpool

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1529214643025104897
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26612 on: Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
Incoming Chelsea owners to give Thomas Tuchel £200million transfer boost to close gap on Manchester City and Liverpool

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1529214643025104897

so much for these c*nts going back to where they belong  ::)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26613 on: Yesterday at 11:13:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
Incoming Chelsea owners to give Thomas Tuchel £200million transfer boost to close gap on Manchester City and Liverpool

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1529214643025104897

Four defenders outgoing (Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta and Alonso) that need replacing, regularly injured players in midfield and a mis-firing forward line. Is £200m enough to cover all that with quality players?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26614 on: Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
Incoming Chelsea owners to give Thomas Tuchel £200million transfer boost to close gap on Manchester City and Liverpool

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1529214643025104897
They are front-loading. New owners won't come in and not spend.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26615 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:13:43 pm
Four defenders outgoing (Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta and Alonso) that need replacing, regularly injured players in midfield and a mis-firing forward line. Is £200m enough to cover all that with quality players?

In a word no. Thats only the players we know about, there maybe others on the way out. Tuchel always ends up falling out with people.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26616 on: Yesterday at 11:19:00 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm
so much for these c*nts going back to where they belong  ::)

It wasn't going to happen overnight. They won't be able to sustain their spending as they did under Abramovic
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26617 on: Yesterday at 11:35:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm
They are front-loading. New owners won't come in and not spend.

I've thought they'd do this, although the bulk will end up being spent on the back four. They'll probably sell an attacking player too
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26618 on: Yesterday at 11:50:21 pm »
Of course they'll spend £200m, if only as a charm offensive to win over the fans. It won't be sustainable. For one thing, the new owners won't be as willing to fork over millions each week to cover player wages that the club can't afford to pay itself the way Abramovich does.

Liverpool have shown you can still do a lot with £200m in today's market if you're prepared to spend wisely on the right kind of players (as proven by the fact we've never spent that much in a single window, but we get a lot of bang for the bucks we do spend). But Chelsea are years away from adopting that kind of model, and they don't generate the same revenue we do. We work hard identifying targets and assessing their suitability for the club on so many levels - Chelsea throw mud and see what sticks.

£200m might get them three to five good players, but they have to be the right players who hit the ground running. They can't afford anymore Kepas or Werners. They're not going to match City's spending, and in the medium term they'll struggle to match us.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26619 on: Today at 12:03:35 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm
so much for these c*nts going back to where they belong  ::)
Couldn't give a fuck as long as Ambrovich dosent get a penny, they won't be stealing  players anytime soon again IMO
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26620 on: Today at 12:18:11 am »
As part of the sale the new owners had to show the ability to fund £1.75b investment in stadium/club over a 10 year period which is why the £4.25b sale amount keeps getting bandied about even though Roman is only getting £2.5b. So do you think in their first summer they're going to say those funds aren't actually available?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26621 on: Today at 02:28:34 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm
They are front-loading. New owners won't come in and not spend.

Correct. The £200m (if true) is mostly running to stand still, because of the players they're losing/perm-crocks in midfield. And I'd much rather they give it to this arsehole of a manager to spend than someone I'm actually worried about. Their form the second half of the season (except when game-raising against us) has been absolutely shocking. And Tuchel's mask of likeability has well and truly slipped. Not concerned about these in the slightest.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26622 on: Today at 07:20:53 am »
Deal approved.  Oh well.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26623 on: Today at 07:31:58 am »
Expecting a slow decline back to the mediocrity from whence they came from before Abramovich's yearly injections of interest free 'loans' started,have a nice slow ride down.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26624 on: Today at 07:37:19 am »
fighting words. plucking millions out of thin air. well unless they are oil c*nts of course.  how can they set how much spending when they financial terms are as vague as VAR .


hope the new owners do an ashley and screw the club when it comes to managers and transfers.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26625 on: Today at 08:07:45 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:47:41 pm
Nobody as 4.5b isn't changing hands. £2.5bn is the actual sales price. The debt isn't being wrote off, it's being paid off by the sale but instead of it going directly to Roman it's going to sit wherever the UK government deems is acceptable with Roman's concurrance.
Lets hope the media keeps a close eye on this. Someone has to get rich from this sale, somehow.
