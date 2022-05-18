David Conn, the Guardian journalist who has written numerous articles on the Hillsborough Campaign has been nominated for the highest award in Political Writing, the Orwell Prize. It's a very prestigious event which highlights the work of those journalists who expose miscarriages of justice. David was one of the few journalists who backed the campaign for justice while others swallowed the lies which were callously tossed around. To this day, David continues to highlight the cover up campaign and fights those on twitter and other social media platforms to inform people of the real truth. A man of integrity and one of the few who served his profession with dignity and professionalism. Well done, David.