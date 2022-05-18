« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing  (Read 468 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,550
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« on: May 18, 2022, 05:09:13 pm »
David Conn, the Guardian journalist who has written numerous articles on the Hillsborough Campaign has been nominated for the highest award in Political Writing, the Orwell Prize. It's a very prestigious event which highlights the work of those journalists who expose miscarriages of justice. David was one of the few journalists who backed the campaign for justice while others swallowed the lies which were callously tossed around. To this day, David continues to highlight the cover up campaign and fights those on twitter and other social media platforms to inform people of the real truth. A man of integrity and one of the few who served his profession with dignity and professionalism. Well done, David.  :wellin

https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1526899967595630598?s=20&t=GaL7KUUYzgrfbqNp34TBwQ

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,122
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #1 on: May 18, 2022, 05:12:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on May 18, 2022, 05:09:13 pm
David Conn, the Guardian journalist who has written numerous articles on the Hillsborough Campaign has been nominated for the highest award in Political Writing, the Orwell Prize.  Well done, David.  :wellin

https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1526899967595630598?s=20&t=GaL7KUUYzgrfbqNp34TBwQ



What a super star!
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #2 on: May 18, 2022, 05:17:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on May 18, 2022, 05:09:13 pm
David Conn, the Guardian journalist who has written numerous articles on the Hillsborough Campaign has been nominated for the highest award in Political Writing, the Orwell Prize. It's a very prestigious event which highlights the work of those journalists who expose miscarriages of justice. David was one of the few journalists who backed the campaign for justice while others swallowed the lies which were callously tossed around. To this day, David continues to highlight the cover up campaign and fights those on twitter and other social media platforms to inform people of the real truth. A man of integrity and one of the few who served his profession with dignity and professionalism. Well done, David.  :wellin

https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1526899967595630598?s=20&t=GaL7KUUYzgrfbqNp34TBwQ


Good on him. One of the few sports journos with bags of integrity. Never afraid to tell it like it is
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #3 on: May 18, 2022, 05:36:41 pm »
 :wellin :wellin :wellin
Logged
First he was ambushed by cake and now he's distracted by cheese! What next? Hijacked by Hobnobs!

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,513
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #4 on: May 18, 2022, 06:08:16 pm »
Fully deserved
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,082
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #5 on: May 18, 2022, 06:10:18 pm »
Hope he is awarded it. Outstanding journalist.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,650
  • Twitter me bro
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #6 on: May 18, 2022, 06:11:48 pm »
He deserves this and more. Fingers crossed for him.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #7 on: May 18, 2022, 07:39:31 pm »
He's been outspoken against sportwashing, too
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,984
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #8 on: May 18, 2022, 07:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 18, 2022, 07:39:31 pm
He's been outspoken against sportwashing, too

He's a Man City fan as well I think.

Well done to him, fully deserved :wellin
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #9 on: May 18, 2022, 08:49:17 pm »
The only sports journalist whose articles I'll always seek out. A credit to his profession. Fingers crossed he wins it. I'm getting nostalgic... email campaign anyone?  ;D
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #10 on: May 18, 2022, 09:39:01 pm »
Fantastic. :scarf
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Slick_Beef

  • RAWK's Master Baker
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,042
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #11 on: May 18, 2022, 11:16:58 pm »
He is absolutely brilliant, a well-deserved nomination.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,178
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:13:42 pm »
Brilliant journalist. Fearless and fair.
Logged

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm »
I'm fortunate enough to know David. Great bloke as well as a great journalist. Here's a piece of his you may not have read on myself and other Rawkites.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/jan/02/hillsborough-disaster-survivors-seek-justice-for-alleged-police-cover-up
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,632
Re: David Conn Nominated for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:00:22 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 18, 2022, 07:39:31 pm
He's been outspoken against sportwashing, too
Yeah, one of the very few to put his head above the parapet regarding Abu Dhabi and their sportswashing.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 