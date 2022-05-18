« previous next »
Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm

Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 18, 2022, 05:01:05 pm
If their game is level at half time or after an hour its going to be unbearable.

That Brighton game we had that minute of hope that was (for me) pretty much extinguished as soon as they made it 1-1 and I think they were ahead before half time.

Time to be out through the wringer one more time.

A late city goal to win would be worse than them racing ahead to kill their game early on like last time.
Quote from: TSC on May 18, 2022, 10:18:11 pm
A late city goal to win would be worse than them racing ahead to kill their game early on like last time.

If were up like 2-0 and its 0-0 in like the 80th minute I am going to shit myself with nerves, the idea of us being that close and them getting a late winner would sicken me.
Quote from: TSC on May 18, 2022, 10:18:11 pm
A late city goal to win would be worse than them racing ahead to kill their game early on like last time.

Absolutely. I understand the if theyre going to win I hope its 4-0 argument. And yet we cant win the title without having that nervous last 30 because theres no way Villa are somehow going to cruise to a 3-0 win. Fucking stupid nerves!
Just enjoy it.  Pray for a miracle but celebrate the team winning 2 cups and reaching another final.  Hope there are no more injuries either. 
I take it everyone thinks we should be fielding the CL Final team in this game, bar injuries? Lets assume that Fabinho, VVD and Salah aren't ready though. And you know what? I think Minamino deserves another game in Salah's position if that's the case. None of our backup options for right-forward are particularly inspiring. Mane might be the best choice there but I'd rather he and Diaz keep playing the position they will play in Paris.

              Alisson

TAA    Matip     Konate   Robbo

   Keita   Henderson   Thiago

  Minamino  Mane   Diaz


I feel for Klopp in that the days after this he has to make 2 of the toughest calls in his managerial career - Matip v Konate and 3 from Henderson/Keita/Fabinho/Thiago.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 07:49:52 am
I think Minamino deserves another game in Salah's position if that's the case.

I agree with the sentiment that Minamino's performances probably deserve another start.

However, Minamino has no chance of starting the CL, even if Salah is unfit. Against Wolves I'd rather us start the player who is most likely to start if Salah was not fit to. That's Roberto Firmino IMO with Diaz and Mane either side. I'd want Firmino to play to get another game under his belt but to also play with Diaz and Mane incase that's even a remote possibility on the way we need to go in the CL final.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:02:02 pm

However, Minamino has no chance of starting the CL, even if Salah is unfit. Against Wolves I'd rather us start the player who is most likely to start if Salah was not fit to. That's Roberto Firmino IMO with Diaz and Mane either side. I'd want Firmino to play to get another game under his belt but to also play with Diaz and Mane incase that's even a remote possibility on the way we need to go in the CL final.

I'd agree with this if I thought Salah was definitely not going to make the CL Final. If Klopp & Co thought that, then they should for sure go with   Mane-Firmino-Diaz   against Wolves because that's what should play in Paris. However in the one-off scenario of Salah not being fit for Wolves, but will be fit for Madrid, then I think the best preparation is to keep Mane and Diaz in their preferred positions and put someone else wide right. To me Minamino is a better choice than Jota for that slot. I would even prefer Elliott to get the game there.

As well as winning against Wolves we need to hone our lineup and formation for Paris as closely as possible. I don't want all 3 forwards on Sunday to be playing different positions, with 1 different starter, on Sat week.

Edit: I'd also add that in nearly any circumstance, Firmino should be getting at least 30 mins on Sunday and preferably Jota too. Ideal world: start Salah-Mane-Diaz. Go 3-0 up by 60 minutes. Sub on Firmino and Jota for Salah and Diaz.
I'm pretty sure Klopp won't be thinking of this game as a dress rehearsal for Real Madrid!  He'll put out what he thinks is the best team to get a win against Wolves.

I don't expect any of the injured trio (plus Gomez) to play any part as we're well blessed with cover in every position.  Klopp showed against Southampton that he'd rather pick a "lesser" player that is right on it than a regular starter with fatigue or carrying a knock.

Anyway, the starting team is all a bit pointless to discuss as we all know it's going to be Divock off the bench to score the winner again.
Will we get a guard of honour from Wolves for the FA cup?
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 18, 2022, 03:36:32 pm
Let's hope you are richly rewarded for your 53 years support, that would be very special indeed. I'd imagine a tear might be shed.

Just visualise it, Henderson bringing the PL trophy to your section of the ground. C'mon Mr Gerrard, disrupt away the City!
I will well up at the very least!  Superstition prevents me from having a bottle of champagne on ice so if it does happen, I'll need to wait 30 minutes whilst it power chills in the freezer.  That would give me time for a couple of beer chasers :-)
Quote from: rob1966 on May 18, 2022, 05:31:44 pm
I've seen the First Division trophy paraded at Anfield at least twice, Villa in May 1980 when we won 4-1 to win the league was one occasion and Spurs in 1982 when we won 3-1.
I was 11 then and clearly remember this - was on a camping holiday in the New Forest listening on the radio.
They have not posted the Referee assignments for the final day. I'm going to guess we get Anthony Taylor.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:09:19 pm
They have not posted the Referee assignments for the final day. I'm going to guess we get Anthony Taylor.

City will get their 12th man Tierney
Quote from: wah00ey on Yesterday at 04:47:22 pm
I was 11 then and clearly remember this - was on a camping holiday in the New Forest listening on the radio.

I was right in the middle of the Kop in the chaos ;D

The Spurs game is the one I've mentioned before where we got there about 12pm and some lads were messing about in the queue, one got shoved out and this c*nt of a bizzie on a horse made the lad go to the back of the queue, I do wonder if he ever go in the Kop.

Hopefully Sunday we are watching Hendo lift it for the 2nd time.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 05:10:15 pm
City will get their 12th man Tierney

If Tierney is anywhere near our game or City game its  actual corruption. Dude has shown so much bias against us and for city. So many horrible errors that have influenced this season

Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 05:19:02 pm
If Tierney is anywhere near our game or City game its  actual corruption. Dude has shown so much bias against us and for city. So many horrible errors that have influenced this season



Kavanagh is worse as he is, from what I have been told via someone who knows him, believed to be a Utd fan.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 18, 2022, 05:31:44 pm
I've seen the First Division trophy paraded at Anfield at least twice, Villa in May 1980 when we won 4-1 to win the league was one occasion and Spurs in 1982 when we won 3-1.

My first time on the kop was the Spurs game.  Memories.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 05:19:02 pm
If Tierney is anywhere near our game or City game its  actual corruption. Dude has shown so much bias against us and for city. So many horrible errors that have influenced this season



Refs for Sunday not yet been announced. Probably waiting until 5pm tomorrow to post it before they run out the door.
Quote from: gorgepir on Yesterday at 04:38:44 pm
Will we get a guard of honour from Wolves for the FA cup?

Haha no, dont think this is a thing
Quote from: TSC on May 18, 2022, 10:18:11 pm
A late city goal to win would be worse than them racing ahead to kill their game early on like last time.

I think the wildest part is that despite the points gap being identical, and I'm not really sure why, there seems to be a bit more 'what if' this time around. Whether it's Gerrard being involved and all those mulitple narratives around that, the fact it's the 3rd time we've gone into the last day like this in relatively recent years and 'third time lucky' or if it's just that there hasn't been *that* moment yet it does feel a bit like - even though most of us think it's done...it's not actually done. The Kompany goal v leicester felt like the end in 2019. We've not had that moment, yet, at least.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on May 18, 2022, 10:24:13 pm
If were up like 2-0 and its 0-0 in like the 80th minute I am going to shit myself with nerves, the idea of us being that close and them getting a late winner would sicken me.

Dont worry that wont happen. City will be well ahead by the 80th minute.

This game is all about celebrating the FA Cup win and warm up for the CL final.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:26:52 pm

This game is all about celebrating the FA Cup win and warm up for the CL final.

Exactly.

With that in mind what should the line up be?

Do we treat it as a warm up game for those who will most likely face Real Madrid, whilst risking injuries or play a "second team"?
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:32:49 pm
Exactly.

With that in mind what should the line up be?

Do we treat it as a warm up game for those who will most likely face Real Madrid, whilst risking injuries or play a "second team"?

I imagine it will be the CL final team fitness permitting.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:32:49 pm
Exactly.

With that in mind what should the line up be?

Do we treat it as a warm up game for those who will most likely face Real Madrid, whilst risking injuries or play a "second team"?

Think it will be pretty close to the CL final team for me. Most of the players who would play will have had 7 days rest and I dont think we want to go into the final with 14 days rest and potentially being cold. Plus a lot of those players will want to try and win the PL

Cant think about possible injuries to be honest

Only ones whod be a doubt and potentially not risked are Virgil, Fab and Mo. If they are deemed fit and not a risk then they all play imo

Only other question mark is Matip or Konate to be honest
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:53:03 pm
I think the wildest part is that despite the points gap being identical, and I'm not really sure why, there seems to be a bit more 'what if' this time around. Whether it's Gerrard being involved and all those mulitple narratives around that, the fact it's the 3rd time we've gone into the last day like this in relatively recent years and 'third time lucky' or if it's just that there hasn't been *that* moment yet it does feel a bit like - even though most of us think it's done...it's not actually done. The Kompany goal v leicester felt like the end in 2019. We've not had that moment, yet, at least.

The one difference this season is that both teams have dropped more points over the season and both have dropped points in the run-in. City dropping points in their last league game is also fresh in the mind. As is the Real Madrid game. That combination of aspects means neither team feels completely infallible and that is what makes it different than 2019 when both teams where basically beating every other domestic team for months on end.

The only difference between the last day in 2019 and Sunday is that City are playing at home rather than away. Makes it feel less likely that they'll slip up.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:42:11 pm
The one difference this season is that both teams have dropped more points over the season and both have dropped points in the run-in. City dropping points in their last league game is also fresh in the mind. As is the Real Madrid game. That combination of aspects means neither team feels completely infallible and that is what makes it different than 2019 when both teams where basically beating every other domestic team for months on end.

The only difference between the last day in 2019 and Sunday is that City are playing at home rather than away. Makes it feel less likely that they'll slip up.

Thats a good point. In 2019 was the last game they dropped points that defeat at Newcastle? We drew with Leicester in the snow the next night so think it was back in about February.
Can't wait to hear the Wolves fans singing all about City for 90 mins like they did in 2019. Fuckin' oddballs.
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:53:03 pm
I think the wildest part is that despite the points gap being identical, and I'm not really sure why, there seems to be a bit more 'what if' this time around. Whether it's Gerrard being involved and all those mulitple narratives around that, the fact it's the 3rd time we've gone into the last day like this in relatively recent years and 'third time lucky' or if it's just that there hasn't been *that* moment yet it does feel a bit like - even though most of us think it's done...it's not actually done. The Kompany goal v leicester felt like the end in 2019. We've not had that moment, yet, at least.

Im sure in 2019 we needed a Brighton win didnt we? Probably why this feels slightly more possible
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:32:49 pm
Exactly.

With that in mind what should the line up be?

Do we treat it as a warm up game for those who will most likely face Real Madrid, whilst risking injuries or play a "second team"?

Doubt Jurgen will be so aloof as to treat it as a warm up, why would he? We all dont know anything about the fitness of players, so no comment there, but for sure Jurgen puts a side out to win it, its a last day shot at winning the league. He will play his best side and then we get TIME to prepare for Madrid. a warm isn't how Klopp will approach it imho.  This game isnt about appeasing those who fancy the champions league and think the premier leagues gone. Its about winning this to give us a chance to win the league. What other attitude do you think klopp has had to get us into the position of winning the quad?
Of course Klopp will use the strongest team. The real nightmare scenario is Villa doing their part, and we fail to do ours. That would be awful.

Plenty of time for the final too. Resting too long leads to rusty players.
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:40:04 pm
Of course Klopp will use the strongest team. The real nightmare scenario is Villa doing their part, and we fail to do ours. That would be awful.

Plenty of time for the final too. Resting too long leads to rusty players.

That is why we have to go as strong as possible. You don't try for 37 games and give up in the last game because you are a point behind and think City will win their game easily.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
Whatever happens in the other game lets get the 3 points and give Big Div a huge send off while were at it!
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 08:13:12 pm
Im sure in 2019 we needed a Brighton win didnt we? Probably why this feels slightly more possible
draw

Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Yesterday at 08:07:00 pm
Can't wait to hear the Wolves fans singing all about City for 90 mins like they did in 2019. Fuckin' oddballs.
yep. As I said to someone beside me that day. "last time they won something emlyn Hughes Was captain"
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Thinking of our starting 11 against Madrid

So
Kelleher
Milner matip konate tsimikas
Henderson Jones Elliott
Minamino firmino jota

Is good enough to win and means very little Risk of a major impact on the Madrid line up regardless of what happens against wolves



We'll play as strong a line up as possible. I think Virgil starts if fit and Mo/Fabinho get minutes if they are available to. The CL final is still a week away and just can't see us resting any players for it.

End of the day while we all expect City to win against Villa, football is a funny old game and all it takes is something mad to happen then there's a chance. But ultimately we need to win and we need momentum for Madrid.
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 12:31:32 am
Thinking of our starting 11 against Madrid

So
Kelleher
Milner matip konate tsimikas
Henderson Jones Elliott
Minamino firmino jota

Is good enough to win and means very little Risk of a major impact on the Madrid line up regardless of what happens against wolves





Bring back nerdster1. Hes clearly the sane one.
Play a mixture of first-choice and backup players, whoever is fresh. Change three players that will play in Madrid.

Villa-City stays 0-0 until injury time. Rodri scores in the 92nd min. VAR rules is out for handball similar to the one the Everton didn't get a penalty for. Villa holds on.

We are recovering from a 1-0 down and it's barely 1-1 by injury time after missing a ton of chances. Corner in the 93rd. Ali makes it 2-1...

Cheers!
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 12:31:32 am
Thinking of our starting 11 against Madrid

So
Kelleher
Milner matip konate tsimikas
Henderson Jones Elliott
Minamino firmino jota

Is good enough to win and means very little Risk of a major impact on the Madrid line up regardless of what happens against wolves

Then our players go into the Madrid game not having played for two weeks? Wolves game is good to keep players sharp.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:52:00 am
Then our players go into the Madrid game not having played for two weeks? Wolves game is good to keep players sharp.

Agree. Players need to keep playing to keep that rhythm. We rested enough names for the Southampton game, and there's a good 5-6 days after the Wolves game for a bit of recovery anyway. I think we'll play a strong team that will mirror who will be playing in the final. Some of the doubtful players with injuries e.g., Fab, Mo, VVD, Gomez perhaps won't necessarily start the game, but I expect us to see the majority of the players who will feature in the final to get some sort of minutes.
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 02:24:56 am
Agree. Players need to keep playing to keep that rhythm. We rested enough names for the Southampton game, and there's a good 5-6 days after the Wolves game for a bit of recovery anyway. I think we'll play a strong team that will mirror who will be playing in the final. Some of the doubtful players with injuries e.g., Fab, Mo, VVD, Gomez perhaps won't necessarily start the game, but I expect us to see the majority of the players who will feature in the final to get some sort of minutes.

I agree. It'll be the starting XI for the CL final , bar any who are carrying a knock, who will come off the bench.
I'd go

                      Ali
Trent     Matip      Konate      Robbo
      Keita      Hendo      Thiago
      Diaz       Mane       Jota     (Tho could go bobby Central... Maybe Minamino right)
