Yeah Drury is miles ahead of Tyler, and at least puts some oomph and emotion into it, but he has a tendency to get far too overwrought and hysterical at times, with his warbling voice and faux emotional profundity until he becomes almost a parody of commentating. You begin to imagine him asking his wife to pass the marmalade with the same kind of histrionics and it all just starts becoming too funny for words



But I suppose it's horses for courses; people have their own particular styles of commentary they like, which probably has a lot to do with who they grew up listening to. Alan Green and Mike Ingham on the radio will always be my top choice for commentary, yet I know others dislike them



Agree with the latter point (to be very honest with you). I always loved Barry Davies, but couldn't stand Motson and (to a lesser extent) Moore. Might be why I've never minded Tyler too much, as apart from lacking Davies' lyrical quality, his delivery has always been calmer and more thoughtful than many - also grew up watching Yorkshire TV, where Tyler commentated on everything in the late 70s/early 80s (before the inferior John Helm).There are bits of Tyler's commentary that seem to needlessly caveat successes or good play; but I don't watch other big six games, so no idea how he sounds to them (and many of their fans seem to have similar complaints). The one criticism I don't really get is his delivery on the actual scoring of a goal: it's the last thing I'm bothered about at that moment in time. Last point about Tyler; for all that Andy Gray turned out to be a total twat, he was Tyler's perfect commentary partner, for some reason. Never quite been the same since.