« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67  (Read 14511 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,422
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #440 on: Today at 08:09:22 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:33:13 am
Wait, what? Surely that's not true? I always thought the whole VAR stuff was going on behind closed doors. If TV commentators could hear them talk, they'd surely be talking a lot more about what VAR is doing and they'd be able to clear things up more often instead of sitting there clueless about what's going on or why a decision was made.
I don't know whther they can hear what's being said between VAR and ref or VAR and Asst VAR, but they do have an indication when a check is being made and what the check is for. I've asked before for evidence that they can hear the VAR's actual words but I've not seen anything satisfactory to support that yet

Quote from: MoSzizlak on Today at 01:05:03 pm
Since when did VAR check for this kind of thing? The only technology is between the posts. It would need to be out of play by a long way to be clear and obvious. Desperate stuff really. Same at the weekend when City missed the Pen, Tyler and Neville desparate for the keeper to be 1mm off his line and have it retaken.
They always check that kind of corner that skirts the byline if there's a goal after it. It's routine and background. It's nothing to do with goal-line tech.

VAR supposedly check things continuously as the game progresses and most of it we never hear about.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #441 on: Today at 08:26:13 pm »
I think the issue was that Tyler saw fit to mention something that is routine. Why did he see fit to mention something so routine, especially as the monitor in front of him will have shown it was nowhere near to going out.



Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 