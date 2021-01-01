« previous next »
PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67

redmark

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #400 on: Today at 11:23:09 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:47:48 am
He shows no passion at all apart from the half arsed "AND ITS LIVE" that he tries still.
I think he just misses Andy Gray. Tyler's commentary and lack of excitement/perceived bias is something that can be fairly easily completely overlooked, by just not looking for it. Makes life much less stressful.
kaesarsosei

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #401 on: Today at 11:25:51 am
Sorry but the Carragher stuff in this thread is embarassing. If anything he sounds to me like he is trying too hard to sound impartial but not quite succeeding.

If this is now a Sky thread (and I thought there was one in General Sport), fair enough lets have at it because Martin Tyler was fucking horrendous last night. Surely the twat must be due retiring?


In regards to the actual game of football, best performance of the season for me. To make 9 changes, go behind to a deflected goal against the run of play that should have been ruled out by VAR, and STILL to dominate and win the game comfortably...I think we would given Madrid a very good game with that team last night. One of the most impressive games under Klopp for me, he must be totally made up with that.

I understand Origi is going but I really hope we keep Minamino for another season. I think he or Elliott are a better shout for Salah's position when he is missing than anyone else.
Red Raw

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #402 on: Today at 12:42:41 pm
Martin 'no-clear-and-obvious-error' Atkinson.

Red Raw

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #403 on: Today at 12:43:05 pm
Taki lad!

Red Raw

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #404 on: Today at 12:43:57 pm
Proper Joel goal...

Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #405 on: Today at 12:48:17 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 10:57:33 am
Their squad is mid-table championship standard. They've sold every bit of talent they have, and Hassenhuttl is working miracles to keep them up in the face of virtually no investment from the owners. For me they have the worst squad in the league. Pretty much only Ward-Prowse is worth anything. Romeu if you are feeling generous.
Agreed, as mentioned earlier they seem to go on streaks of good or horrendous form.

The way they play when on it shows Hasanhuttl has enough about to manage a better side. Not to forget they lost Ings, and their recruitment streak has come to an end.

Think they sink the season after getting rid of Hasanhuttl if thats what the fans push for.
Red Berry

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #406 on: Today at 12:52:52 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:43:57 pm
Proper Joel goal...

8)

Every time I see that I imagine a little "doink!" sound effect in my head. It's almost cartoonish how he scores that. ;D
Timbo's Goals

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓实 27 Matip 67
Reply #407 on: Today at 12:59:18 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:45:51 am



And we're so much fun to watch. Even random media sources are commenting on how many shady decision City have had and how much other teams get fucked by PGMOL.


Haven't heard any myself Andy other than the Irish press occasionally. Have you any examples mate. It'd do me good to hear some. It eats at me those 6 points City have benefitted by.
MoSzizlak

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #408 on: Today at 01:05:03 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:38:04 am
Tyler is a grade one bell. On our second goal he started talking about whether the ball went out of play when the corner was swung in, then the replay showed it was nowhere near going out. He literally tried to find any reason for the goal being disallowed. The sooner he retires the better.

Since when did VAR check for this kind of thing? The only technology is between the posts. It would need to be out of play by a long way to be clear and obvious. Desperate stuff really. Same at the weekend when City missed the Pen, Tyler and Neville desparate for the keeper to be 1mm off his line and have it retaken.
redmark

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #409 on: Today at 01:13:49 pm
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Today at 01:05:03 pm
Since when did VAR check for this kind of thing? The only technology is between the posts. It would need to be out of play by a long way to be clear and obvious. Desperate stuff really. Same at the weekend when City missed the Pen, Tyler and Neville desparate for the keeper to be 1mm off his line and have it retaken.
We had one of Robertson's corners checked for that a month or two ago, didn't we? It's clear from commentaries that they have knowledge of what VAR is actually looking at before we do; how they communicate that to us is obviously open to interpretation (and potentially bias), whether mentioning details of what is being checked, or by omission. If there was any bias or over-eager policing of Liverpool compared to others, it may be VAR themselves rather than the commentator. Either way, for clarity and impartiality it would be better if VAR status messages were just fed directly into the TV images. Or scrap VAR entirely, and live with inevitable refereeing errors.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
ianburns252

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #410 on: Today at 01:17:17 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:53:12 am
Was watching US coverage last night (thank fuck) but almost spat my coffee out reading this.

Can't believe VAR took a look at our corner, especially in the same game they've decided an objective foul before a goal doesn't meet the threshold. They have the fucking lino standing on the line specifically looking at that one thing (if it's gone out).

Why is it they won't overturn a ref who signals 'got the ball' from 5 metres away, even though he clearly made a mistake (or worse), but they'd have willingly overturned a lino signalling there was no issue with the corner going out?

As ever with VAR, there's no fidelity or consistency in how it's applied and called

So this is where I could be getting it wrong with VAR but don't they essentially look at everything? It always feels to me like poor commentating or commentators creating a narrative about VAR looking at something whereas in reality all incidents (so fouls, goals, pens etc) will get a check and then where they determine a clear error they tell the ref.

If I am wrong then happy to be corrected but feels very much like a case of shit commentator creates narrative because they are shit at their job
Classycara

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #411 on: Today at 01:54:55 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:17:17 pm
So this is where I could be getting it wrong with VAR but don't they essentially look at everything? It always feels to me like poor commentating or commentators creating a narrative about VAR looking at something whereas in reality all incidents (so fouls, goals, pens etc) will get a check and then where they determine a clear error they tell the ref.

If I am wrong then happy to be corrected but feels very much like a case of shit commentator creates narrative because they are shit at their job

I think you're right, but on semantics.

As I understand it the context behind 'VAR is looking at it' is that play has been paused for a moment (or, at most is still in the phase after the incident and will potentially pause if the ball goes dead).

So, post-goal, VAR would be looking and also the ball is dead by definition - so it's 'looked at'.

What i'd be interested in, is how commentary is dealth with by the VAR - unfortunately transparency is deliberately minimal. But a serious organisation that understood conscious and unconscious bias would not allow the video refs to listen to commentary at all - I think also they would need to be watching a single feed of the game, from the standard angle, too to minimise bias. But as we know, they are influenced by replays appearing - so the broadcasters can help determine which incidents are chosen to be more heavily scrutinised.

They also unfortunately can do the reverse and fail to provide the video ref with a good replay in time to accurately call an incident (remember for example the Super Cup when Abraham clearly dived, but the angle that showed it conclusively wasnt provided to the video ref by the broadcaster until half time of extra time.
Fromola

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #412 on: Today at 02:01:06 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:19:10 am
Reading SaintsWeb is interesting, they were very displeased with the performance and the result given our changes and endeavours over the weekend - theyre in full on mutiny and want the squad dissected, dispersed and Hassenhuttl gone.

From the outside looking in, Hassenhuttl has done a decent job on very poor resources - they take punts from B-tier leagues in the £8m - £15m bracket and hope they unearth another Mane, Wanyama or Schneiderlin etc. The actual players their scouting just dont seem to be that good though. It can still be done, when applied with skill - look at Brentford - but the market has moved on and players they used to get in that bracket now cost £20m+. If theyre not willing or able to stretch the budget then I doubt theyll retain Premier League status for too much longer. There will be one season where they go down.

I thought they showed some of the worst distribution from the back Ive seen all season, crumbled under the press and allowed us more space and time than I thought any team at this level would. They battled, to an extent, and our lads showed massive character, but they definitely need a squad overhaul.

On ourselves, risky move by Kloppo but I trust his decision making and he got it right - the team created 4 very presentable chances (stuck one away and scored one additional odd one) and Southamptons goal shouldnt have stood. Alisson was fantastic, great starting position all the time (zero doubt in my mind hes the best keeper on the planet and the best to do it for Liverpool), Matip solid, Konate excellent, Tsimikas very good. Im the midfield Jones showed flashes, as did Minamino who took his goal brilliantly, Bobby was excellent. I do fear for Milner, more and more hes undone by transitions but thats his age showing, hes a leader and whilst you dont want to lose that from the dressing room, I think if he stays another season well see him less and less. What a career and what a player hes been for us though. Club legend for me.

Henderson excellent when he came on. Slowed things down when needed, showed some aggression that their midfield didnt fancy and kept the ball moving into the right areas.

I thought they were awful and it was that bullshit goal that kept them in the game.

Villa offered a lot more last week and with a crowd behind them. They look like they might struggle next season. We played really well but they were an ideal opponents. At this stage of the season though some teams always clock off like Wolves against City
Fromola

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #413 on: Today at 02:05:26 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:45:18 am
On Carragher, does he understand the damage hes causing and caused to his reputation with the fanbase. Ive stuck up for him in the past because Ive seen first hand some of the incredible charity work hes done in the city and for our people - but then hell be on live tv in front of millions basically slating the team and actively willing them to lose. Its bizarre, he comes across as having a pro-City agenda and I can only think that he cares more about prolonging his earning potential than he does about his long term standing with the club that made him and the city that loved him.

Its sad. Its disappointing. He probably made more money than he could realistically spend as a player (his final long term deal had him on reportedly £80k - £100k a week for four years) and now hes dancing to Skys tune because they kept him on after a moment of poor self-control and frankly disgusting behaviour.

Marred his legend with the club now, I really struggle to see myself welcoming the lad. Wonder whats gotten into him because his behaviour lacks solidarity with the people who raised him and is decidedly un-scouse.

Carragher's always been a bit off. Thought he was sound until I read his book which is full of baffling stuff. I hated the way he carried himself on the pitch as well always bawling people out, compared to Hendo's leadership. He seemed a bully
SamLad

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #414 on: Today at 02:19:20 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:58:55 am
Indeed

Anyone with a ticket for sunday needs to be staying and showing the team squad coaches staff and families all the love they deserve. Anyone leaving early to beat traffic or catch a train would be doing them a disservice
way back the Kop would serenade them with "sit down, yer bums, sit down".  maybe that's needed now.
