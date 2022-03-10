« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67  (Read 12275 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,307
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #360 on: Today at 07:57:49 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:14:56 am
I dont know if VAR gets the same replays we do but during the review they didnt show the foul from the angle that made it clear, they only showed that angle at half time. Still a clear foul from any angle to anyone who understands the game but its not right if VAR is not using all the available angles. Decision was way too quick.

Not only does the VAR get to see what we see, they can choose what they see by telling the tech in the room what to show them.

Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:22:14 am


Apart from to call it alleged when Carragher referred to it as a foul  ::)

He's an absolute c*nt and should not be anywhere near our games, the Man City supporting bellend. I thought someone had died when we scored
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #361 on: Today at 08:02:49 am »
Fantastic win given the number of changes to the side. Very impressed with all involved. A second string side basically dominated much like our first team does so that was great to see.

At least we can bring the title challenge to the last game and whatever happens will happen. Ultimately not in our hands but at least we clawed back a 14 point gap in Jan to get to this point.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,155
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #362 on: Today at 08:07:04 am »
Saints fans really got on their own players backs in the second half. Unexpectedly toxic atmosphere, I thought. Probably helped us.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #363 on: Today at 08:19:10 am »
Reading SaintsWeb is interesting, they were very displeased with the performance and the result given our changes and endeavours over the weekend - theyre in full on mutiny and want the squad dissected, dispersed and Hassenhuttl gone.

From the outside looking in, Hassenhuttl has done a decent job on very poor resources - they take punts from B-tier leagues in the £8m - £15m bracket and hope they unearth another Mane, Wanyama or Schneiderlin etc. The actual players their scouting just dont seem to be that good though. It can still be done, when applied with skill - look at Brentford - but the market has moved on and players they used to get in that bracket now cost £20m+. If theyre not willing or able to stretch the budget then I doubt theyll retain Premier League status for too much longer. There will be one season where they go down.

I thought they showed some of the worst distribution from the back Ive seen all season, crumbled under the press and allowed us more space and time than I thought any team at this level would. They battled, to an extent, and our lads showed massive character, but they definitely need a squad overhaul.

On ourselves, risky move by Kloppo but I trust his decision making and he got it right - the team created 4 very presentable chances (stuck one away and scored one additional odd one) and Southamptons goal shouldnt have stood. Alisson was fantastic, great starting position all the time (zero doubt in my mind hes the best keeper on the planet and the best to do it for Liverpool), Matip solid, Konate excellent, Tsimikas very good. Im the midfield Jones showed flashes, as did Minamino who took his goal brilliantly, Bobby was excellent. I do fear for Milner, more and more hes undone by transitions but thats his age showing, hes a leader and whilst you dont want to lose that from the dressing room, I think if he stays another season well see him less and less. What a career and what a player hes been for us though. Club legend for me.

Henderson excellent when he came on. Slowed things down when needed, showed some aggression that their midfield didnt fancy and kept the ball moving into the right areas.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #364 on: Today at 08:29:27 am »
No noticeable difference between the performance of that so-called "B" team yesterday, versus previous matches. 

It's a squad game. It's the collective that wins the trophies.

And Minamino should have seen more playing time in the league this season. 

Never really understood the modern fixation with playing a left-footed player on the right wing and a right footed player on the left, game in. game out. 

Entirely too predictable.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:28 am by FLRed67 »
Logged

Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #365 on: Today at 08:31:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:57:49 am
He's an absolute c*nt and should not be anywhere near our games, the Man City supporting bellend. I thought someone had died when we scored

I also heard him talking about checking that the corner we scored from went out of play, was absolutely desperate to find something. It was nowhere near ;D.

I don't remember him being this anti Liverpool in the past, it really is amazing how disappointed he is when we score.
Logged

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,355
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #366 on: Today at 08:36:38 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:38:04 am
Tyler is a grade one bell. On our second goal he started talking about whether the ball went out of play when the corner was swung in, then the replay showed it was nowhere near going out. He literally tried to find any reason for the goal being disallowed. The sooner he retires the better.

I almost spat out my tea when he said that. Sure enough they play it back and it's not even close to going out, he was desperate to find something.

As for the foul not given on Jota, I genuinely don't get the commentators/pundits not calling it out more clearly. Just one view of the replay and its clear that Jota gets the ball and the defender kicks him, he is nowhere near the ball - the definition of clear and obvious - again the result of this supposedly high bar to overturn decisions - tell the ref to look at it again. We seem to be in a place where if they are told to look they have to overturn - at least make him look again.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,419
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #367 on: Today at 08:37:22 am »
Aside from keeping the league alive of course, we managed to completely rest several key players - Trent, Robertson, Thiago, Mane, Diaz - and the three injuries (Virg, Salah, Fab) also get an important rest of sorts. 8 probable starters in Paris there, injury permitting.

Madrid have been able to take it easy for a few weeks now, so that was crucial to try to even things up regarding squad freshness before Paris. A gamble, but a smart one and it paid off.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #368 on: Today at 08:45:18 am »
On Carragher, does he understand the damage hes causing and caused to his reputation with the fanbase. Ive stuck up for him in the past because Ive seen first hand some of the incredible charity work hes done in the city and for our people - but then hell be on live tv in front of millions basically slating the team and actively willing them to lose. Its bizarre, he comes across as having a pro-City agenda and I can only think that he cares more about prolonging his earning potential than he does about his long term standing with the club that made him and the city that loved him.

Its sad. Its disappointing. He probably made more money than he could realistically spend as a player (his final long term deal had him on reportedly £80k - £100k a week for four years) and now hes dancing to Skys tune because they kept him on after a moment of poor self-control and frankly disgusting behaviour.

Marred his legend with the club now, I really struggle to see myself welcoming the lad. Wonder whats gotten into him because his behaviour lacks solidarity with the people who raised him and is decidedly un-scouse.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,390
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #369 on: Today at 08:57:50 am »
We need Rossi back on ere to talk aboot Carra. Hes always had his number
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,105
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #370 on: Today at 09:15:39 am »
Think it's pretty clear that Carragher is a Liverpool supporter and wants us to win but he realises that he can't come across that way on TV so makes a conscious effort to appear impartial.

The foul on Jota is a perfect example of where he should be saying that VAR should intervene but he doesn't want to come across as a Liverpool fan demanding a goal is over-ruled so instead he sticks with the line that there wasn't much in it.

On the corner, he said that VAR were looking at whether the corner had swung out, not that VAR should look at it. Don't forget that the commentators can both see what VAR are doing and hear them discussing whatever they're looking at, Carragher is just relaying this to the audience.

Carragher is out there now to prolong his career as a broadcaster and he has decided that appearing impartial is the best way to do that.

What I would say is that if you ask any non-Liverpool supporting fan what they think of him they'll say he's exceptionally biased towards Liverpool.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,977
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #371 on: Today at 09:21:17 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:19:10 am
Reading SaintsWeb is interesting, they were very displeased with the performance and the result given our changes and endeavours over the weekend - theyre in full on mutiny and want the squad dissected, dispersed and Hassenhuttl gone.

From the outside looking in, Hassenhuttl has done a decent job on very poor resources - they take punts from B-tier leagues in the £8m - £15m bracket and hope they unearth another Mane, Wanyama or Schneiderlin etc. The actual players their scouting just dont seem to be that good though. It can still be done, when applied with skill - look at Brentford - but the market has moved on and players they used to get in that bracket now cost £20m+. If theyre not willing or able to stretch the budget then I doubt theyll retain Premier League status for too much longer. There will be one season where they go down.

I thought they showed some of the worst distribution from the back Ive seen all season, crumbled under the press and allowed us more space and time than I thought any team at this level would. They battled, to an extent, and our lads showed massive character, but they definitely need a squad overhaul.

On ourselves, risky move by Kloppo but I trust his decision making and he got it right - the team created 4 very presentable chances (stuck one away and scored one additional odd one) and Southamptons goal shouldnt have stood. Alisson was fantastic, great starting position all the time (zero doubt in my mind hes the best keeper on the planet and the best to do it for Liverpool), Matip solid, Konate excellent, Tsimikas very good. Im the midfield Jones showed flashes, as did Minamino who took his goal brilliantly, Bobby was excellent. I do fear for Milner, more and more hes undone by transitions but thats his age showing, hes a leader and whilst you dont want to lose that from the dressing room, I think if he stays another season well see him less and less. What a career and what a player hes been for us though. Club legend for me.

Henderson excellent when he came on. Slowed things down when needed, showed some aggression that their midfield didnt fancy and kept the ball moving into the right areas.

I thought they were a little harsh on their team considering how well we played, and pressed. They 100% prove what nonsense Ped and Tuchel have been chatting the last few weeks talking about how 'the rest of the country supports Liverpool' because they went into that desperate to stop us taking it to the last day and obviously had a tantrum when it didn't happen.

They're in that classic tricky spot for a decent PL team who never really flirt with relegation, and so their fans think they should be doing a lot better. Stoke were the same. They're a small club, small fanbase, small stadium (all in comparison to the teams they think they should be competing with) and probably goes back to a couple of seasons where they were 6th/7th under the likes of Pochettino and Koeman. They don't spend much money. But its not always a risk. They've seen themselves when they got rid of Adkins, to much criticism, and then smashed it under Pochettino. And the squad like you say is getting progressively worse. Their squad options are pretty rubbish, still got the likes of Shane Long and Three-O Walcott. I genuinely wouldn't be surprised if they're in a relegation scrap next season, and might well be they end up like Stoke thinking the grass is greener and this time it turns out that it isn't.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,918
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #372 on: Today at 09:23:01 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:19:10 am


Saints have been a very streaky team under their current manager - good winning runs, followed by long losing ones.  Got a decent record against AD. 

They've recently got new owners, so it'll be interesting how they progress next season.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #373 on: Today at 09:26:38 am »
^
And yet showing Utd bias doesn't seem to worry his mate Neville.

I haven't bothered with Sky for years now. I may watch the odd game if my son uses a mates account, but even then I struggle with the likes of Tyler and life is no worse for me without Sky.

I'd love it if more Liverpool fans made a concerted effort to hit them in the pocket, it may force them to think a bit about how their coverage comes across. Again, for clarity, I don't want LFCTV style commentary, just impartiality and professionalism.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #374 on: Today at 09:27:54 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:45:18 am
On Carragher, does he understand the damage hes causing and caused to his reputation with the fanbase. Ive stuck up for him in the past because Ive seen first hand some of the incredible charity work hes done in the city and for our people - but then hell be on live tv in front of millions basically slating the team and actively willing them to lose. Its bizarre, he comes across as having a pro-City agenda and I can only think that he cares more about prolonging his earning potential than he does about his long term standing with the club that made him and the city that loved him.

Its sad. Its disappointing. He probably made more money than he could realistically spend as a player (his final long term deal had him on reportedly £80k - £100k a week for four years) and now hes dancing to Skys tune because they kept him on after a moment of poor self-control and frankly disgusting behaviour.

Marred his legend with the club now, I really struggle to see myself welcoming the lad. Wonder whats gotten into him because his behaviour lacks solidarity with the people who raised him and is decidedly un-scouse.
I agree with every word.  For a player that spent 25 years at the club and made over 700 appearances his standing with the fans now is really low and it's all his own doing.

Both he and Neville are dislikeable characters but it comes to something when I've got more time for Neville than Carra.  Neville, as far as I know, has never spat at anyone and he doesn't mind risking his broadcasting career by calling out this government.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,130
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #375 on: Today at 09:29:27 am »
Minamino's finish was so good, those 2 little touches to just get the ball exactly where he needed it.

5th/6th choice attacker too, absolutely fantastic squad player.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,896
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #376 on: Today at 09:33:13 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:15:39 am
On the corner, he said that VAR were looking at whether the corner had swung out, not that VAR should look at it. Don't forget that the commentators can both see what VAR are doing and hear them discussing whatever they're looking at, Carragher is just relaying this to the audience.

Wait, what? Surely that's not true? I always thought the whole VAR stuff was going on behind closed doors. If TV commentators could hear them talk, they'd surely be talking a lot more about what VAR is doing and they'd be able to clear things up more often instead of sitting there clueless about what's going on or why a decision was made.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,977
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #377 on: Today at 09:33:55 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:26:38 am
^
And yet showing Utd bias doesn't seem to worry his mate Neville.

I haven't bothered with Sky for years now. I may watch the odd game if my son uses a mates account, but even then I struggle with the likes of Tyler and life is no worse for me without Sky.

I'd love it if more Liverpool fans made a concerted effort to hit them in the pocket, it may force them to think a bit about how their coverage comes across. Again, for clarity, I don't want LFCTV style commentary, just impartiality and professionalism.

Him not wanting to 'appear biased' is absolute bollocks, they openly joke about it on Sky as if its a thing. Lets be real, he's just a twat. He was a legend for us as a player, but he's a twat that has tarnished it massively since he retired (well before really). We saw that with his lack of support for Rafa, we saw it when he took advantage of the cancers with his new contract, we've seen it since he became a pundit, we saw it when he started gossing at a kid, we've seen it with his stupid over the top 'celebrations' when we win something. He's just a twat.

Just like Owen, like Murphy, like Hamann, like McManaman. Look at God at the weekend for how an actual Liverpool legend conducts himself.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,589
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #378 on: Today at 09:34:05 am »
We made the changes I was hoping for....and we still dominated the game. Probably should have scored more and there was clearly a foul in the buildup to their goal.

There were a few very good performances and what more can you say about the mentality of this squad. You can tell every part of what gets them on the pitch is done the right way, there is a winning mentality breathing through this club now...and you can see they are all in it together.

We take it to the last day, that's all you can ask. What a team
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #379 on: Today at 09:43:53 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:33:55 am
Him not wanting to 'appear biased' is absolute bollocks, they openly joke about it on Sky as if its a thing. Lets be real, he's just a twat. He was a legend for us as a player, but he's a twat that has tarnished it massively since he retired (well before really). We saw that with his lack of support for Rafa, we saw it when he took advantage of the cancers with his new contract, we've seen it since he became a pundit, we saw it when he started gossing at a kid, we've seen it with his stupid over the top 'celebrations' when we win something. He's just a twat.

Just like Owen, like Murphy, like Hamann, like McManaman. Look at God at the weekend for how an actual Liverpool legend conducts himself.
As you say, compare the likes of Barnes, Rush, Fowler to them, it's night and day. I always think proper legend status is about behaviour towards the club during and after playing, as much as the paying career and medal count.

Good use of Gossing by the way. Years since I've heard that  :D
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #380 on: Today at 09:44:55 am »
Carragher might have tried to be impartial at first, but has ended up going completely the other way and I actively think some of what he says has an edge of snide and nastiness to it.

Is it jealousy that he never played in such a team and didn't get the plaudits of a Van Dijk, or is it that he's simply enthralled with his £1.5m per year Sky contract?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,823
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #381 on: Today at 09:45:51 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:04:17 am
What a fucking set of balls this club has.

Jurgen for making 9 changes in what was effectively a must win game.
Every red on the pitch stepping up and playing out of their skin.
Those same players not shitting it when they went 1 down to a deflection and a shit ref call.
After they scored I never doubted that we'd equalise, and then go on and win it.
The guys just had something about them that just made it seem inevitable.

That was an amazing performance given the situation and the lack of time these players had played together.

I'd put that up there as one of my favourite performances of the year.

Even our second string are mentality monsters.


Great post!

It's been an amazing season. Regardless of what happens on Sunday, the lads have done absolutely amazing.

Obviously would like to win the league, but it would be churlish to not applaud them on the walk round after the game.

Been an amazing season with more to come hopefully.

And we're so much fun to watch. Even random media sources are commenting on how many shady decision City have had and how much other teams get fucked by PGMOL.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,782
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #382 on: Today at 09:53:12 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:15:39 am
On the corner, he said that VAR were looking at whether the corner had swung out, not that VAR should look at it. Don't forget that the commentators can both see what VAR are doing and hear them discussing whatever they're looking at, Carragher is just relaying this to the audience.

Was watching US coverage last night (thank fuck) but almost spat my coffee out reading this.

Can't believe VAR took a look at our corner, especially in the same game they've decided an objective foul before a goal doesn't meet the threshold. They have the fucking lino standing on the line specifically looking at that one thing (if it's gone out).

Why is it they won't overturn a ref who signals 'got the ball' from 5 metres away, even though he clearly made a mistake (or worse), but they'd have willingly overturned a lino signalling there was no issue with the corner going out?

As ever with VAR, there's no fidelity or consistency in how it's applied and called
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,497
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #383 on: Today at 09:53:21 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:45:51 am
Obviously would like to win the league, but it would be churlish really really extremely weird to not applaud them on the walk round after the game.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,782
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #384 on: Today at 09:58:55 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:53:21 am

Indeed

Anyone with a ticket for sunday needs to be staying and showing the team squad coaches staff and families all the love they deserve. Anyone leaving early to beat traffic or catch a train would be doing them a disservice
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #385 on: Today at 10:01:30 am »
^^ Sunday is also the send off for a European Cup Final. Regardless of the title, the place should be fucking bouncing for the final.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,823
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #386 on: Today at 10:10:21 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:53:21 am


Yep. Unfortunately some fans are very weird.

I think we've done amazing even if we win nothing else this season.

Been a great one and we have loads of potential for the future looks like.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,977
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #387 on: Today at 10:12:55 am »
Have to say its impressive (well maybe not the right word) that Andy has managed to cultivate this idea that anyone wouldn't applaud the team on Sunday if we don't win the league :D

Can I have a go?

Obviously would like to win the league, but it would be churlish to boo Klopp and call him a dipshit on the walk around the pitch.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,558
  • Red since '64
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #388 on: Today at 10:33:43 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:27:54 am
I agree with every word.  For a player that spent 25 years at the club and made over 700 appearances his standing with the fans now is really low and it's all his own doing.

Both he and Neville are dislikeable characters but it comes to something when I've got more time for Neville than Carra.  Neville, as far as I know, has never spat at anyone and he doesn't mind risking his broadcasting career by calling out this government.

X2
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,307
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #389 on: Today at 10:40:37 am »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 08:31:49 am
I also heard him talking about checking that the corner we scored from went out of play, was absolutely desperate to find something. It was nowhere near ;D.

I don't remember him being this anti Liverpool in the past, it really is amazing how disappointed he is when we score.

The Gerrard goal V Olympiakos, he shows absolute delight with that. It's only since Abu Dhabi bought City I think he has changed
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,348
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #390 on: Today at 10:40:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:57:49 am
Not only does the VAR get to see what we see, they can choose what they see by telling the tech in the room what to show them.

He's an absolute c*nt and should not be anywhere near our games, the Man City supporting bellend. I thought someone had died when we scored

Carragher is as bad droning on about high lines. There were a couple of instances last night where once again the linesman bottled the decision, leaving it to VAR, and we are scrambling back to clear but they get the resultant throw in/corner, from an offside move. The linesmen are now, not only choosing to play on to the conclusion of a phase before flagging, but are actually not bothering to call the offside at all. And Carragher can drone on about chances against our high line.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,348
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #391 on: Today at 10:43:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:40:37 am
The Gerrard goal V Olympiakos, he shows absolute delight with that. It's only since Abu Dhabi bought City I think he has changed

He has his Aguero shout. That surpassed his Gerrard and his Martial
What he wants now is something to happen so he has his moment in the commentators hall of fame alongside Wolstenholme, Coleman  and Motson.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,199
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #392 on: Today at 10:44:50 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:43:53 am
As you say, compare the likes of Barnes, Rush, Fowler to them, it's night and day. I always think proper legend status is about behaviour towards the club during and after playing, as much as the paying career and medal count.

Good use of Gossing by the way. Years since I've heard that  :D

I prefer gollying by the way.

I dont think Owen is in the same league as Carragher. He is hiring and monotone though.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,558
  • Red since '64
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #393 on: Today at 10:47:06 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:40:51 am
Carragher is as bad droning on about high lines. There were a couple of instances last night where once again the linesman bottled the decision, leaving it to VAR, and we are scrambling back to clear but they get the resultant throw in/corner, from an offside move. The linesmen are now, not only choosing to play on to the conclusion of a phase before flagging, but are actually not bothering to call the offside at all. And Carragher can drone on about chances against our high line.

I have tried very hard to avoid the sinister conclusion that SKY, or worse, the PGMOL, have an agenda. It seems so far fetched, and if it were true, means something is rotten at the heart of the game, and bribery would be the likely cause.

But last night, all those doubts about the games probity resurfaced.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,621
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #394 on: Today at 10:47:48 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:43:38 am
He has his Aguero shout. That surpassed his Gerrard and his Martial
What he wants now is something to happen so he has his moment in the commentators hall of fame alongside Wolstenholme, Coleman  and Motson.

He shows no passion at all apart from the half arsed "AND ITS LIVE" that he tries still.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,130
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #395 on: Today at 10:49:17 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:44:55 am
Carragher might have tried to be impartial at first, but has ended up going completely the other way and I actively think some of what he says has an edge of snide and nastiness to it.

Is it jealousy that he never played in such a team and didn't get the plaudits of a Van Dijk, or is it that he's simply enthralled with his £1.5m per year Sky contract?

This is exactly it, I remember him openly saying when he watched our 2013/2014 run the year after he retired he had a tinge of jealousy and regret at retiring a year earlier.

You'd think any LFC fan would just be happy and excited at that time as it looked like we were on for a memorable title win, not Carra though, he was more concerned we'd do it a year after and he'd miss out on a medal.

Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #396 on: Today at 10:57:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:19:10 am
Reading SaintsWeb is interesting, they were very displeased with the performance and the result given our changes and endeavours over the weekend - theyre in full on mutiny and want the squad dissected, dispersed and Hassenhuttl gone.

From the outside looking in, Hassenhuttl has done a decent job on very poor resources - they take punts from B-tier leagues in the £8m - £15m bracket and hope they unearth another Mane, Wanyama or Schneiderlin etc. The actual players their scouting just dont seem to be that good though. It can still be done, when applied with skill - look at Brentford - but the market has moved on and players they used to get in that bracket now cost £20m+. If theyre not willing or able to stretch the budget then I doubt theyll retain Premier League status for too much longer. There will be one season where they go down.


Their squad is mid-table championship standard. They've sold every bit of talent they have, and Hassenhuttl is working miracles to keep them up in the face of virtually no investment from the owners. For me they have the worst squad in the league. Pretty much only Ward-Prowse is worth anything. Romeu if you are feeling generous.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,006
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #397 on: Today at 11:10:28 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:36:38 am
I almost spat out my tea when he said that. Sure enough they play it back and it's not even close to going out, he was desperate to find something.

As for the foul not given on Jota, I genuinely don't get the commentators/pundits not calling it out more clearly. Just one view of the replay and its clear that Jota gets the ball and the defender kicks him, he is nowhere near the ball - the definition of clear and obvious - again the result of this supposedly high bar to overturn decisions - tell the ref to look at it again. We seem to be in a place where if they are told to look they have to overturn - at least make him look again.

At times I wonder if the VAR officials are listening to the broadcast commentary and are influenced by it. The commentators didn't get to see the best angle although I thought it looked a clear foul from all angles anyway.

Tyler's comment about the corner possibly going out of play made me really angry. You just can't celebrate a goal anymore in the PL at least. Compare that to the CL where we haven't had any ref or VAR drama in our games for some time.
Logged

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,397
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #398 on: Today at 11:13:21 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:04:17 am
What a fucking set of balls this club has.

Jurgen for making 9 changes in what was effectively a must win game.
Every red on the pitch stepping up and playing out of their skin.
Those same players not shitting it when they went 1 down to a deflection and a shit ref call.
After they scored I never doubted that we'd equalise, and then go on and win it.
The guys just had something about them that just made it seem inevitable.

That was an amazing performance given the situation and the lack of time these players had played together.

I'd put that up there as one of my favourite performances of the year.

Even our second string are mentality monsters.

well said
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 