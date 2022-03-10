Reading SaintsWeb is interesting, they were very displeased with the performance and the result given our changes and endeavours over the weekend - theyre in full on mutiny and want the squad dissected, dispersed and Hassenhuttl gone.



From the outside looking in, Hassenhuttl has done a decent job on very poor resources - they take punts from B-tier leagues in the £8m - £15m bracket and hope they unearth another Mane, Wanyama or Schneiderlin etc. The actual players their scouting just dont seem to be that good though. It can still be done, when applied with skill - look at Brentford - but the market has moved on and players they used to get in that bracket now cost £20m+. If theyre not willing or able to stretch the budget then I doubt theyll retain Premier League status for too much longer. There will be one season where they go down.



I thought they showed some of the worst distribution from the back Ive seen all season, crumbled under the press and allowed us more space and time than I thought any team at this level would. They battled, to an extent, and our lads showed massive character, but they definitely need a squad overhaul.



On ourselves, risky move by Kloppo but I trust his decision making and he got it right - the team created 4 very presentable chances (stuck one away and scored one additional odd one) and Southamptons goal shouldnt have stood. Alisson was fantastic, great starting position all the time (zero doubt in my mind hes the best keeper on the planet and the best to do it for Liverpool), Matip solid, Konate excellent, Tsimikas very good. Im the midfield Jones showed flashes, as did Minamino who took his goal brilliantly, Bobby was excellent. I do fear for Milner, more and more hes undone by transitions but thats his age showing, hes a leader and whilst you dont want to lose that from the dressing room, I think if he stays another season well see him less and less. What a career and what a player hes been for us though. Club legend for me.



Henderson excellent when he came on. Slowed things down when needed, showed some aggression that their midfield didnt fancy and kept the ball moving into the right areas.