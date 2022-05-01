« previous next »
PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm
Did I hear that right that Atkinson will retire after that season?
If so, god thanks!

Incredibly proud of the boys, digged deep and got the win!

Ill go for a 2-0 against the Wolves and Villa getting a 1-1 at City.

I hope Ill be right, coming next sunday at 6 pm.
He is retiring and helping train the next set of refs
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Great game from the squad. Go use of the rotation. Good performance did the job. Hope it nothing serious from Gomez(which is what it sounded like right away)
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
I was almost watching the last few minutes of that through my fingers! Gotta love those types of wins though; 9 changes and pretty much in control throughout (bar the last few minutes when the lads were tanked). Fantastic to take it to the last day once again; hoping the Reds can once again get over the line and Villa somehow manage to get something from their game...I'll be gutted if doesn't happen all the same, especially for Jurgen and the team - they really don't deserve to once again miss out on the league by a small margin to the same bunch of cheating fucks!
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:16:32 pm
@Chris78Williams
Premier League Match Centre: The criteria was not met for a clear and obvious review, although it looks to be a foul. #SOULIV

And replying to Honigstein (too much time between foul and goal ?)
No, was deemed same phase, just the criteria for a VAR intervention wasnt enough. On field decision not deemed a clear and obvious error by the VAR.
what a bag of bollocks, if it's a foul it's an error, all infidients like that should be reviewed, there's plenty of time to review after a goal is scored, it won't even make any difference to the clock, a quick review it's an obvious mistake, make the dopey fucker go and take a look.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:56 pm
Did we play amazing football? No.

Did we field a totally new tea, and have every single magnificent bastard perform 100%?


Hell yes.
We played outstanding, controlled football that won us the game and completely nullified Southampton.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 10:11:08 pm
No congrats from me, the fuckin cheating c*nts can do one.

Correct. I'm always amazed how often I see Liverpool fans writing 'fair play to City if they win it.'

'Fair play' is literally the exact thing that they don't do, the fake c*nts.

Save the 'congrats' and 'fair play' for our boys, because whether they do it or not next Sunday or in Paris, they've been absolutely superhuman and given us a season we could scarcely have dreamed of.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
You just have to laugh don't you? Just hiding behind the "clear and obvious" made-up crap like always.

It was blatantly a foul. Jota kicks the ball, the defender kicks Jota. What isn't clear and obvious exactly?
Not only that, but Atkinson can be seen to be pointing at the ball, to indicate that the ball was played.
At no stage did the Southampton player play the ball. In fact when played at normal speed, as opposed to slowed down, it looks a very late tackle
Surely there's enough reason to ask Atkinson to have a look at the monitor?
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
what a bag of bollocks, if it's a foul it's an error, all infidients like that should be reviewed, there's plenty of time to review after a goal is scored, it won't even make any difference to the clock, a quick review it's an obvious mistake, make the dopey fucker go and take a look.

They managed to do it last year when ruling out what would have been a brilliant Reds goal for an accidental Bobby handball from midfield in the buildup of course though!
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:53:07 pm
Did VAR review the clear foul on Jota for their goal?

I was reminded of our 1-1 draw against United in our title winning year, when they scored off the back of a foul that left Origi in a heap. How that wasn't given I've no idea, but I'm also not the least bit surprised. No different now.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
We dominated for longs spells so much that Alisson could've put the kettle and put his feet up.

I think he actually did at one point... ;)

Couldn't watch the whole game, but was half watching the second part of the first half and then fully watched the second half. Not a lot left to say. What a fucking team. And now it's over to Man City. Let's see what they're made of and whether they can bring their lead over the line. Our chances  are rather slim, but weirder stuff has happened in recent years and we've been there to witness it. We're two games away from the end of the season and with two wins we could double or trohpy count for the year. It's insane and even if we don't it will be disappointing, but it will still have been a great season. What a time to be a red...
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
what a bag of bollocks, if it's a foul it's an error, all infidients like that should be reviewed, there's plenty of time to review after a goal is scored, it won't even make any difference to the clock, a quick review it's an obvious mistake, make the dopey fucker go and take a look.

I said in the half time thread just before it got locked, it's the definition of a clear and obvious error.
The ref thought the Southampton player won the ball. He didn't.
It's not a debatable 50/50 who is pulling who type challenge. It's a clear and obvious mistake from the referee.
Is it clear he didn't win the ball? Yes.
Is it obvious that the ref has made an error? Yes.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Proud of the lads - to dig out that win is really something to admire
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
This team. Just incredible. Did exactly what we needed to tonight with a ridiculously stretched squad. The likes of Minamino, Jones and Gomez have played a significant role in our success this season and it shouldn't be forgotten.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Also that was the most Matip goal ever  ;D
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Great win with 9 changes.  Mentality monsters
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:12:51 pm
I said in the half time thread just before it got locked, it's the definition of a clear and obvious error.
The ref thought the Southampton player won the ball. He didn't.
It's not a debatable 50/50 who is pulling who type challenge. It's a clear and obvious mistake from the referee.
Is it clear he didn't win the ball? Yes.
Is it obvious that the ref has made an error? Yes.
Possibly Martin Atkinson's last game - you're not going to miss out on the invitation to his farewell party by pointing out he was wrong, are you?
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
was a clear fk for their goal but i actually think Atkinson seemed to be trying to make amends after with some of his refereeing.

good performance with a second string. we created alot. thought Minamino played very well. Tsimikas was really good also

Has chamberlain been out injured. i completely forgot about him until i saw him getting on the bus leaving the hotel for Wembley on Saturday. was on the bench tonight. seems like an eternity since he last got on the pitch.

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm
was a clear fk for their goal but i actually think Atkinson seemed to be trying to make amends after with some of his refereeing.

good performance with a second string. we created alot. thought Minamino played very well. Tsimikas was really good also

Has chamberlain been out injured. i completely forgot about him until i saw him getting on the bus leaving the hotel for Wembley on Saturday. was on the bench tonight. seems like an eternity since he last got on the pitch.

I dont think hes played since the cup match at Forest when he was very unhappy about being brought off. Hes fit as far as Im aware.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Pretty sure Ox is done with us, unfortunately :( love the lad but he hasn't had a sniff in ages. Being played behind Elliott and Milner can't feel too good when you're 28 years old. I'd be shocked if he was still here come next season.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:46:08 pm
I dont think hes played since the cup match at Forest when he was very unhappy about being brought off. Hes fit as far as Im aware.
Klopp name checked him in the post match, about how he's fit and looking great (or something similar).

Get the sense there's also an element of keeping him fit to be able to pursue a move in the summer (but I'm sure primarily the view was Elliot Taki and Jones are ahead of him_
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:35:24 pm
Possibly Martin Atkinson's last game - you're not going to miss out on the invitation to his farewell party by pointing out he was wrong, are you?

Ben Johnsons match review on TAW:

Matip: 9
See above. Unreal header. Dead funny. Like a big ridiculous giant cockatoo pecking away at a casey. Iffy flick pass to Milner nearly got his leg broke.

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/05/writing-southampton-1-liverpool-2-ratings/
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
what a bag of bollocks, if it's a foul it's an error, all infidients like that should be reviewed, there's plenty of time to review after a goal is scored, it won't even make any difference to the clock, a quick review it's an obvious mistake, make the dopey fucker go and take a look.

I dont know if VAR gets the same replays we do but during the review they didnt show the foul from the angle that made it clear, they only showed that angle at half time. Still a clear foul from any angle to anyone who understands the game but its not right if VAR is not using all the available angles. Decision was way too quick.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
We played some lovely stuff at times. Had the sharpness been there, we would've had a few more goals to underline our superiority.

We seem to have turned Fab & Matip into deadly goalscorers. Wonderfull stuff and we take it to the very last game.

Oh and Atkinson is a complete thundercunt. Whoever was on VAR is worse! Blatant foul on Jota tho Redmond should never have been allowed to run tht
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
congrats on the Japanese in the thread title !!
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Pretty sure Ox is done with us, unfortunately :( love the lad but he hasn't had a sniff in ages. Being played behind Elliott and Milner can't feel too good when you're 28 years old. I'd be shocked if he was still here come next season.

Gotta agree with this, unfortunately. Think Ox is a really sound lad, and been important for us, especially in 17/18 and January of this year. But this team has passed him by I feel. Not sure where he suits this team, other than like 6th choice forward (where I think we'd still just change formation approach rather than playing him from the start in a big final or similar fixture) or 5th/6th, maybe 7th, choice 8.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:24:17 pm
Also that was the most Matip goal ever  ;D

it really was!

At least he celebrated this one rather than go argue with the ref like last one  ;D
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Happy about the win, happier about seeing the back of Atkinson.

And fuck Ralphie the little dipshit calling it their Champions League final and trying to put our players out of the real final.

Over to Mr. Gerrard.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
What a fucking set of balls this club has.

Jurgen for making 9 changes in what was effectively a must win game.
Every red on the pitch stepping up and playing out of their skin.
Those same players not shitting it when they went 1 down to a deflection and a shit ref call.
After they scored I never doubted that we'd equalise, and then go on and win it.
The guys just had something about them that just made it seem inevitable.

That was an amazing performance given the situation and the lack of time these players had played together.

I'd put that up there as one of my favourite performances of the year.

Even our second string are mentality monsters.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
They all put a shift in tonight, battled for everything, in the right way - fair and hard and absolutely unwilling to give up any 50 50s. Joe's injury came because he was determined to keep the ball. They were all great but the lads who haven't been playing much to be ready and fit says a lot about them and our coaches, Outstanding


 Jones, Elliot, Joe, Taki (南野拓実), Milner, Kostas, Divock and Bobby - well in lads - did us proud  :scarf :scarf :scarf


Yes

Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:04:17 am
What a fucking set of balls this club has.

Jurgen for making 9 changes in what was effectively a must win game.
Every red on the pitch stepping up and playing out of their skin.
Those same players not shitting it when they went 1 down to a deflection and a shit ref call.
After they scored I never doubted that we'd equalise, and then go on and win it.
The guys just had something about them that just made it seem inevitable.

That was an amazing performance given the situation and the lack of time these players had played together.

I'd put that up there as one of my favourite performances of the year.

Even our second string are mentality monsters.

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
I was absolutely fuming with the foul for Southamptons goal, and raging even more that carragher and Tyler weren't making a big deal about it, that was a fuckin disgrace in my book.

Really proud how we turned it around, Jones and Elliott were fantastic.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
First of all, what a win. I thought that was a fantastic performance, especially after going behind.

Fortunately I didnt have Tyler on my stream, but its interesting to contrast his lack of reaction to their foul with BT bever shutting up about Milners non foul v Newcastle..



