Author Topic: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67  (Read 7622 times)

Online stockdam

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #280 on: Today at 10:17:53 pm »
Laporte is one tackle away from going off injured and then City will be thread bare at the back. A red card for one of them would also be good. If not then a clinical Ings could score a couple.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #281 on: Today at 10:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:16:32 pm
@Chris78Williams
Premier League Match Centre: The criteria was not met for a clear and obvious review, although it looks to be a foul. #SOULIV

And replying to Honigstein (too much time between foul and goal ?)
No, was deemed same phase, just the criteria for a VAR intervention wasnt enough. On field decision not deemed a clear and obvious error by the VAR.

How can that be right?  :butt
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #282 on: Today at 10:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Van Halen on Today at 10:14:04 pm
I thought Atkinson was great!!   MOTM.

If he'd ref'd it legit, the game would have been over 30-40 mins.
But he kept the game alive, confidently fingering away fouls and such and made it a marquee affair.


All the [manufactured] "drama of the title race"...
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #283 on: Today at 10:19:00 pm »
Great win

Atkinson was a disgrace again. No surprises there
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #284 on: Today at 10:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:16:32 pm
@Chris78Williams
Premier League Match Centre: The criteria was not met for a clear and obvious review, although it looks to be a foul. #SOULIV

And replying to Honigstein (too much time between foul and goal ?)
No, was deemed same phase, just the criteria for a VAR intervention wasnt enough. On field decision not deemed a clear and obvious error by the VAR.

You just have to laugh don't you? Just hiding behind the "clear and obvious" made-up crap like always.

It was blatantly a foul. Jota kicks the ball, the defender kicks Jota. What isn't clear and obvious exactly? 
Online lgvkarlos

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #285 on: Today at 10:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:17:15 pm
Nobody can convince me he's a Liverpool fan. I don't care if he played for us and won stuff he's a bluenose through and through. All the celebrations when we win seem forced to be honest.
I'm with you, he seems to change with the wind.

It's the way he plays down everything we do, if we are playing great it's because the other team is crap.
Online Morgana

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #286 on: Today at 10:23:11 pm »
Well thank GOD that is over. The 5-Live commentary despite having, Adam Lallana on as a correspondent/consultant/whatever, was ridiculously biased, practically willing Southampton to score at the end there. If they're so scared of it going to the final day I can only imagine was Pep and his Mentality Midgets are feeling. Come on Stevie G!!!
Online Red_Mist

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #287 on: Today at 10:25:36 pm »
There were moments in that last 20 minutes when the Saints players were suddenly pressing like men possessed. And we just kept passing it round them, nicking it away from them. Couldnt have been prouder of a set of players watching that. By the way, I wish teams would try that on with City instead of rolling over. Villa just might if Stevies got anything to do with it.

Imagine when they were 12 or 14 points (or however many it was) clear a few months ago, if someone had whispered in their ears.psst, itll go down to the final weekend ;)

Last weekends can be weird. Anything can happen. Adrenaline plays a part. And tiredness. And luck. And fate. Citys quality might sweep all that asideor weirdness might happen.

Whatever happens though, this team and manager deserve all the plaudits for even giving themselves a chance. What a performance. What a season. What a set of fighters 💪
Online Hazell

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #288 on: Today at 10:29:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 10:00:45 pm
Mad, how anyone can look at that and not see a clear foul. Jota takes the ball, the Soton player takes out Jota after the ball has gone.

Happened with Origi at Old Trafford in 2019 when he was fouled and Man Utd subsequently scored. No VAR review then either. Atkinson was the ref in that match as well. Useless.
Online duvva

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #289 on: Today at 10:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:29:36 pm
Happened with Origi at Old Trafford in 2019 when he was fouled and Man Utd subsequently scored. No VAR review then either. Atkinson was the ref in that match as well. Useless.
Yep Jurgen even mentioned that in his interview. The situation was so similar, but this was possibly even more blatant
Online Le Westalero

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #290 on: Today at 10:32:49 pm »
Did I hear that right that Atkinson will retire after that season?
If so, god thanks!

Incredibly proud of the boys, digged deep and got the win!

Ill go for a 2-0 against the Wolves and Villa getting a 1-1 at City.

I hope Ill be right, coming next sunday at 6 pm.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:33:30 pm »
Huge character.
Online Heritage

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:35:50 pm »
Can someone please make a "Jamie Carragher's punditry career bothers me" thread so people will stop fucking complaining constantly in other threads about him? Christ.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:23:11 pm
Well thank GOD that is over. The 5-Live commentary despite having, Adam Lallana on as a correspondent/consultant/whatever, was ridiculously biased, practically willing Southampton to score at the end there. If they're so scared of it going to the final day I can only imagine was Pep and his Mentality Midgets are feeling. Come on Stevie G!!!

No they weren't, they were fine.
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #294 on: Today at 10:38:09 pm »
Apart from our goals and boss players the highlight of the match was Saints fans trying to taunt us by singing the national dirge. I mean what the fuck kind of half-assed taunt is that? Weirdos.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #295 on: Today at 10:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:38:09 pm
Apart from our goals and boss players the highlight of the match was Saints fans trying to taunt us by singing the national dirge. I mean what the fuck kind of half-assed taunt is that? Weirdos.

Maybe an attempt at irony? ;D

All I could hear was the usual droning When the Saints coming over loud and clear.
Online rob1966

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #296 on: Today at 10:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:16:32 pm
@Chris78Williams
Premier League Match Centre: The criteria was not met for a clear and obvious review, although it looks to be a foul. #SOULIV

And replying to Honigstein (too much time between foul and goal ?)
No, was deemed same phase, just the criteria for a VAR intervention wasnt enough. On field decision not deemed a clear and obvious error by the VAR.

No bias against us though no siree. Its not like they had 3 goes at it before they finally found something to disallow Ings goal at OT in the FA Cup and the one they found was in no way a clear and obvious error
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #297 on: Today at 10:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:38:09 pm
Apart from our goals and boss players the highlight of the match was Saints fans trying to taunt us by singing the national dirge. I mean what the fuck kind of half-assed taunt is that? Weirdos.
And then we once again sang YNWA during it! ;D
They clearly didn't think of the potential irony of it.
Not very smart that lot, it seems.

Kopites are the bossest!
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #298 on: Today at 10:41:53 pm »
How the hell does this team keep doing it.  Truly remarkable what they have done so far this season.  No matter what happens from here i am proud of them. 
Online rob1966

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #299 on: Today at 10:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:38:09 pm
Apart from our goals and boss players the highlight of the match was Saints fans trying to taunt us by singing the national dirge. I mean what the fuck kind of half-assed taunt is that? Weirdos.

God Save our glorious team
Fuck Boris and the Queen
God Save our team
Online Dr Stu-Pid

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #300 on: Today at 10:43:16 pm »
Fantastic performance from the squad players and I continue to be amazingly proud of this squad of players, the management team, and the club in general.  Every single game we play this season will have had a title or cup depending on it, which is an amazing achievement regardless of the outcome of the last two games.

Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 10:04:49 pm
I am calm unlike 18/19. In 18/19 we had the big lead and let it slip and City went on the insane run. This year we clawed it back and are in with a chance last game of the season. if we dont win then congrats to City and if we do its the cherry on the top of an amazing season.

So we let it slip when we got 97 points, but its congrats to City if they win with 92 points.  Yeah, that makes sense.

How about rather than congratulating them we call them out for being a bunch of sportswashing FFP cheats instead?
Online edeyj

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #301 on: Today at 10:43:25 pm »
Atkinson is a disgrace pure and simple. VAR has been implemented by idiots.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #302 on: Today at 10:43:52 pm »
What a performance. Every player played their part. Pressure is still on.
Online OkieRedman

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #303 on: Today at 10:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:40:54 pm
Besides that deflected Redmond goal, we dominated. Which is pretty amazing as I think weve won every single match this season when Klopp has put out a makeshift team.

Regardless of what happens this summer, I will order my next jersey with Minaminos name on the back. I will forever campaign for him to be a part of this squad until it is no longer possible.

Not spurs away.
Online Copenred

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #304 on: Today at 10:49:22 pm »
 I used to like Soton but to go 5-4-1 in your last home game of the season in a game where you have nothing to lose is just sad. Add to their time wasting from first whistle and lame home crowd....
Online SamLad

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #305 on: Today at 10:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:29:36 pm
Happened with Origi at Old Trafford in 2019 when he was fouled and Man Utd subsequently scored. No VAR review then either. Atkinson was the ref in that match as well. Useless.
Klopp mentioned that in the post-game interview.  he didn't say "Useless" although I'm sure he was tempted.
Online rob1966

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #306 on: Today at 10:49:33 pm »
How the fuck can any so called Liverpool fan say congrats to City? They are literally cheating their way to everything they win, if they win it this season it is a tainted title, the fucking corrupt c*nts.

Hope they buy that cheating Manc c*nt Kavanagh a decent prezzie, he's put them where they are with some blatant cheating this season
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #307 on: Today at 10:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:59:51 pm
He said he couldn't wait to win it against Villa with a smug grin on his thick as pig shit-looking face. Daft c*nt.

That'll fire them up. They hate City anyway after they poached Milner, Barry and Delph before that
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #308 on: Today at 10:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:51:09 pm
That'll fire them up. They hate City anyway after they poached Milner, Barry and Delph before that

Poached? Haha. ;D
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #309 on: Today at 10:52:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:49:31 pm
Klopp mentioned that in the post-game interview.  he didn't say "Useless" although I'm sure he was tempted.

Name checked the Spurs game as well with the bent double act of Tierney and Kavanagh.
Online SamLad

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #310 on: Today at 10:53:06 pm »
Klopp said Joe's injury wasn't bad ... or words like that, I couldn't actually track what he said.
Online redalways

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #311 on: Today at 10:53:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:42:47 pm
God Save our glorious team
Fuck Boris and the Queen
God Save our team

🤣🤣🤣🤣
Online John C

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #312 on: Today at 10:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:46:32 pm
Thank fuck that's over. Could hardly breathe towards the end  ;D
Same mate :)

There's been a few cracking away wins in recent weeks ..........
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #313 on: Today at 10:54:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:42:47 pm
God Save our glorious team
Fuck Boris and the Queen
God Save our team
Is right :thumbup
Online Hazell

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #314 on: Today at 10:56:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 10:32:25 pm
Yep Jurgen even mentioned that in his interview. The situation was so similar, but this was possibly even more blatant

Missed his post match comments, thanks. Would be nice to get one go our way on Sunday.

But the performance was great, with all those changes, going behind like that and still dominating the game. Too many good performances to highlight but thought Konate, Elliott Minamino and Firmino were all excellent.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #315 on: Today at 10:57:16 pm »
The Guardian minute by minute describing that as a 'bang average' performance is ludicrous. From 15 - 85 minutes, I thought we played really well, especially when you consider the changes. Firmino was superb. The vast majority of football writers don't have a clue.
Online Realgman

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #316 on: Today at 10:59:01 pm »
was a good win that..
nice one minamino, great goal... would love to see a gif of tht foul before their goal...
to the last day...nearly there lads two games left.. c'mon!!!!!
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #317 on: Today at 10:59:56 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:57:16 pm
The Guardian minute by minute describing that as a 'bang average' performance is ludicrous. From 15 - 85 minutes, I thought we played really well, especially when you consider the changes. Firmino was superb. The vast majority of football writers don't have a clue.
Did we play amazing football? No.

Did we field a totally new tea, and have every single magnificent bastard perform 100%?


Hell yes.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
« Reply #318 on: Today at 11:00:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:49:31 pm
Klopp mentioned that in the post-game interview.  he didn't say "Useless" although I'm sure he was tempted.

Got to make sure the pressure is on the refs for the Wolves game.
Imagine a decision like today´s that ends up costing the game.
Luckily in today´s scenario we had enough time to come back. But what if that kind of ridiculous non call happened at min 90?
Got to mention it in the media clearly and put the pressure on the refs to be fair and transparent on the final day.
