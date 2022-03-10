There were moments in that last 20 minutes when the Saints players were suddenly pressing like men possessed. And we just kept passing it round them, nicking it away from them. Couldnt have been prouder of a set of players watching that. By the way, I wish teams would try that on with City instead of rolling over. Villa just might if Stevies got anything to do with it.Imagine when they were 12 or 14 points (or however many it was) clear a few months ago, if someone had whispered in their ears .psst, itll go down to the final weekendLast weekends can be weird. Anything can happen. Adrenaline plays a part. And tiredness. And luck. And fate. Citys quality might sweep all that aside or weirdness might happen.Whatever happens though, this team and manager deserve all the plaudits for even giving themselves a chance. What a performance. What a season. What a set of fighters 💪