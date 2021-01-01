Sunday was weird. First home game of the season nearly always has lengthy queues to get in, but was really quick this year on the Kop with much shorter queues than normal. Was it that the stewards were being quick to direct anyone with issues elsewhere, the tech is working well, or there were far fewer tourists than previously?



i found it the opposite outside Anfield Road. the queue around turnstile M and N was pretty long. also didn't help that the stewards were telling people to use 'any turnstile' nearby which is incorrect lol.