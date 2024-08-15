« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: NFC Pass  (Read 131625 times)

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 11:50:33 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 11:49:33 am
It does need an update mate

It doesn't. The NFC will still work regardless of what's on your screen. The bit on the screen only shows your seat details for that game
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 11:53:12 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:05:07 am
Just wait, the game is 6 days away and it'll show before then.

How are we 3 years into this and people are still looking and asking questions as if it were brand new?
If you read properly you'll see I wasn't asking any questions and know exactly how to update my Android but I was saying to others on here who may be worried that obviously the update hasn't happened on Android yet.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 11:49:33 am
It does need an update mate

Tell that to my NFC pass with Napoli still on it.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:50:33 am
It doesn't. The NFC will still work regardless of what's on your screen. The bit on the screen only shows your seat details for that game
That rubbish please stop spreading false information if you don't know. If a pass hasn't printed on the account it won't scan and you will have to go to the office on the day. Also stewards do checks and say can I see pass etc...it needs to update and show the game and details of ur seat. Some passes don't update and still work but that's cus it was printed and is not the normal way and is rare.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 12:00:43 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:58:28 am
That rubbish please stop spreading false information if you don't know. If a pass hasn't printed on the account it won't scan and you will have to go to the office on the day. Also stewards do checks and say can I see pass etc...it needs to update and show the game and details of ur seat. Some passes don't update and still work but that's cus it was printed and is not the normal way and is rare.

Its not rubbish and its not false information. I've entered the ground numerous times with previous match details showing, so have friends and evidently other people on here. If anyone is posting rubbish and spreading false information then its you by saying it needs to be updated and showing the game.

Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 11:57:15 am
Tell that to my NFC pass with Napoli still on it.

STOP SPREADING FALSE INFORMATION :lmao
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 12:01:28 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 11:57:15 am
Tell that to my NFC pass with Napoli still on it.
Just cus ur phone still works it doesn't mean that's the normal way. You are in the minority ...majority of fans have their games updated every match
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1206 on: Yesterday at 12:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:00:43 pm
Its not rubbish and its not false information. I've entered the ground numerous times with previous match details showing, so have friends and evidently other people on here. If anyone is posting rubbish and spreading false information then its you by saying it needs to be updated and showing the game.

STOP SPREADING FALSE INFORMATION :lmao
I say again ..just cus it works for u it doesn't mean it will for others...that is not how the system was designed to work. Your assuming everyone is like you and has the same problem
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1207 on: Yesterday at 12:10:48 pm »
3 things you need to enter the stadium:

1. A ticket
2. The ticket to be 'printed' on your account
3. A membership NFC

The seat details on you NFC have no bearing on you getting in or not, it is not a ticket.

God I can't wait for the club to move to an app.
Logged

Offline moody

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1208 on: Yesterday at 12:10:58 pm »
Guys
If my NFC is not showing the next game on my season ticket and I have a commitment and therefore cant go to the game . I live in Middlesex.
Will the club ultimately able to resolve without me going to the window ?
The reason I ask is I need to forward the ticket as I cant make it to the game .
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1209 on: Yesterday at 12:15:22 pm »
Quote from: moody on Yesterday at 12:10:58 pm
Guys
If my NFC is not showing the next game on my season ticket and I have a commitment and therefore cant go to the game . I live in Middlesex.
Will the club ultimately able to resolve without me going to the window ?
The reason I ask is I need to forward the ticket as I cant make it to the game .

Have you asked them on the live chat?
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1210 on: Yesterday at 12:15:55 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 12:05:03 pm
I say again ..just cus it works for u it doesn't mean it will for others...that is not how the system was designed to work. Your assuming everyone is like you and has the same problem

Why can't you just admit you're wrong? The detail that shows on the phone is literally irrelevant. If the ticket is showing as printed on your account it will let you in no matter what your phone is saying.

Quote from: moody on Yesterday at 12:10:58 pm
Guys
If my NFC is not showing the next game on my season ticket and I have a commitment and therefore cant go to the game . I live in Middlesex.
Will the club ultimately able to resolve without me going to the window ?
The reason I ask is I need to forward the ticket as I cant make it to the game .

If you forward the ticket your account won't be activated for the NFC to be used and the person who receiving the ticket will have their account activated.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1211 on: Yesterday at 12:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:15:55 pm
Why can't you just admit you're wrong? The detail that shows on the phone is literally irrelevant. If the ticket is showing as printed on your account it will let you in no matter what your phone is saying.

If you forward the ticket your account won't be activated for the NFC to be used and the person who receiving the ticket will have their account activated.
I'm not wrong and is evident by the fact you're repeating what I said to you in the first place that ur ticket needs to printed and that could be the reason is not showing on ur pass. You don't get to change ur mind and repeat what I said and pretend to be right. By the way you may be surprised to hear but for the majority of people pass updates every game and is the normal way as designed so it's normal for someone to come here asking a question if it's the first time that is happened to them. So as I said first...checking the account to see if it's printed is the first thing you've got to do and ignore people like you who are saying don't worry just go in cus it may be scanning red and you'll be stuck at the TO queue before the match. I've seen this happen many many times.
Logged

Offline moody

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1212 on: Yesterday at 12:26:27 pm »
If you forward the ticket your account won't be activated for the NFC to be used and the person who receiving the ticket will have their account activated.
[/quote]

Thanks
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1213 on: Yesterday at 12:36:28 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 12:25:41 pm
I'm not wrong and is evident by the fact you're repeating what I said to you in the first place that ur ticket needs to printed and that could be the reason is not showing on ur pass. You don't get to change ur mind and repeat what I said and pretend to be right. By the way you may be surprised to hear but for the majority of people pass updates every game and is the normal way as designed so it's normal for someone to come here asking a question if it's the first time that is happened to them. So as I said first...checking the account to see if it's printed is the first thing you've got to do and ignore people like you who are saying don't worry just go in cus it may be scanning red and you'll be stuck at the TO queue before the match. I've seen this happen many many times.

Not once have I said the ticket on the account doesn't have to say printed so you've just completely made that up. Not once have I said that the majority of people's details in their wallets update either so you've also completely made that up too. What I have said is that what is showing on the wallet page is only confirmation of your seat details for that particular game and is completely irrelevant to whether your NFC pass is going to scan you in or not. That's where you're wrong.

I've been in with it showing a different game, I know dozens who have been in with it showing a different game, I've lost count of the number of times people have said I'm in their seat despite their wallet showing a completely different game to the one we're at. I know of hundreds of occasions where people have had the correct game showing where the club HADN'T activated the NFC pass as well. It is completely irrelevant as to whether the turnstyle will or will not scan you in.
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1214 on: Yesterday at 12:49:12 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on August 15, 2024, 12:25:11 pm
Just been on live chat, message on there pops up saying theyre doing updates, ready for this weekend. I asked last week about general admission passes and was told theyd be ready last Sunday, so I dont really believe them. Theyre lucky Ipswich is paper tickets

Anyone herd any more on this?  Still got one pass I can't download that we need on Sunday!
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1215 on: Yesterday at 12:52:16 pm »
Try reading next time before you post. I've said everything in my post you came on here saying I asked a question (I didn't) etc then I told u about the printing and you changed ur tune several posts later and now ur adding irrelevant info.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:36:28 pm
Not once have I said the ticket on the account doesn't have to say printed so you've just completely made that up. Not once have I said that the majority of people's details in their wallets update either so you've also completely made that up too. What I have said is that what is showing on the wallet page is only confirmation of your seat details for that particular game and is completely irrelevant to whether your NFC pass is going to scan you in or not. That's where you're wrong.

I've been in with it showing a different game, I know dozens who have been in with it showing a different game, I've lost count of the number of times people have said I'm in their seat despite their wallet showing a completely different game to the one we're at. I know of hundreds of occasions where people have had the correct game showing where the club HADN'T activated the NFC pass as well. It is completely irrelevant as to whether the turnstyle will or will not scan you in.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1216 on: Yesterday at 12:54:07 pm »
Androids have now started updating with the games on it.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1217 on: Yesterday at 12:54:08 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 12:52:16 pm
Try reading next time before you post. I've said everything in my post you came on here saying I asked a question (I didn't) etc then I told u about the printing and you changed ur tune several posts later and now ur adding irrelevant info.

Alright pal. Maybe your teachers will teach you how to admit when you're wrong when school starts back up in a few weeks. Enjoy the rest of your summer holidays.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1218 on: Yesterday at 12:55:29 pm »
Quote from: pistol on Yesterday at 12:49:12 pm
Anyone herd any more on this?  Still got one pass I can't download that we need on Sunday!
Contact chat and let em know they should reset it for you to download again from ur account on the site.
Logged

Offline moody

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1219 on: Yesterday at 01:23:11 pm »
Message on chat page that LFC are

Please be advised, we are currently undergoing a system update which is preventing supporters from downloading their NFC pass, and also from LFC resetting any passes. This is expected to be completed soon so if you are still experiencing an issue with your NFC pass after Tuesday then please contact us again from Wednesday 21st onwards. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

This explains all  I think .




Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1220 on: Yesterday at 01:28:43 pm »
Quote from: moody on Yesterday at 01:23:11 pm
Message on chat page that LFC are

Please be advised, we are currently undergoing a system update which is preventing supporters from downloading their NFC pass, and also from LFC resetting any passes. This is expected to be completed soon so if you are still experiencing an issue with your NFC pass after Tuesday then please contact us again from Wednesday 21st onwards. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

This explains all  I think .

Pretty much the same message they had last week
Logged

Offline The_Rebel

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1221 on: Yesterday at 03:04:33 pm »
My season ticket NFC pass has now been updated to show the Brentford game - went into Android wallet for something unrelated and it said 'new message' on my season ticket never seen that before must be new, anyway all sorted
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Offline moody

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1222 on: Yesterday at 03:30:46 pm »
I can see mine as well
Logged

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1223 on: Yesterday at 03:53:22 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 10:37:27 am
No, never delete anything.

weather its an apple or android phone.
all your apps and what ever is in your wallet automatically transfer over.

**besides the odd app (banking etc) which you have to log in again for security reasons

hope it just updates automatically for me then, ta la - ynwa
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1224 on: Yesterday at 03:58:39 pm »
Quote from: moody on Yesterday at 11:31:24 am
It is running on Android Version 10
thanks, you should be good for 2024-25 with new wallet then !
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1225 on: Yesterday at 06:01:47 pm »
How do you go about refreshing an NFC pass on Android again?
Logged

Offline moody

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1226 on: Yesterday at 06:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 06:01:47 pm
How do you go about refreshing an NFC pass on Android again?
You go into your account and download it again
But you wont be able to do it now as you wont be able to log into your account because there is additional sale for brentford going on today
Logged

Offline moody

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1227 on: Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 06:01:47 pm
How do you go about refreshing an NFC pass on Android again?
Just wait though till wednesday as the message on the chat page says
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,673
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1228 on: Yesterday at 07:21:47 pm »
Quote from: moody on Yesterday at 01:23:11 pm
Message on chat page that LFC are

Please be advised, we are currently undergoing a system update which is preventing supporters from downloading their NFC pass, and also from LFC resetting any passes. This is expected to be completed soon so if you are still experiencing an issue with your NFC pass after Tuesday then please contact us again from Wednesday 21st onwards. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

This explains all  I think .






Ah this might explain why mine has disappeared from my wallet then, yet my sons who I didn’t get a ticket for for Sunday is still there. Wondered what was going on, and it didn’t let me download it again from the membership page. (I’m on iPhone)
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1229 on: Yesterday at 08:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 07:21:47 pm
Ah this might explain why mine has disappeared from my wallet then, yet my sons who I didnt get a ticket for for Sunday is still there. Wondered what was going on, and it didnt let me download it again from the membership page. (Im on iPhone)

Check you expired passes folder (at the bottom) bound to be in there somewhere
Logged

Offline Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1230 on: Yesterday at 08:07:04 pm »
Quote from: moody on Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm
Just wait though till wednesday as the message on the chat page says

I will do thanks was just checking I was doing the right thing prior to the message coming out that was all.  👍🏾
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,673
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1231 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 08:01:45 pm
Check you expired passes folder (at the bottom) bound to be in there somewhere
for some reason i dont have the option at the bottom of my wallet to unhide expired passes, had to go into the settings menu and it just  brought back the sevilla passes but not my members pass.

it actually annoying because i have expired passes for all sorts of things (events, boarding passes etc) that wont fuck off.

Edit: And out of nowhere its re-appeared, with the Brentford game on it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm by Rob K »
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Online claresy2005

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1232 on: Today at 03:52:58 am »
*hopefully not risking the wrath of those who think each individual should know the ins and outs of nfc technology

Ive recently updated my iPhone- (older iPhone model to newer )
I did the apple transfer so my wallet season ticket pass transfered over .
It originally went in expired wallet but now shows Brentford and is live again

Does this mean Ill be ok for Sunday?

[I thought the mantra was, new phone =always must ask live chat to move your pass across, but that doesnt necessarily seem to be the case here, Im  thinking I dont need to take any action?  ]
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1233 on: Today at 07:25:17 am »
That's fine. They will automatically transfer on iPhone and Google accounts, there should never be a need to contact the club about it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 