Ive recently updated my iPhone- (older iPhone model to newer )
I did the apple transfer so my wallet season ticket pass transfered over .
It originally went in expired wallet but now shows Brentford and is live again
Does this mean Ill be ok for Sunday?
[I thought the mantra was, new phone =always must ask live chat to move your pass across, but that doesnt necessarily seem to be the case here, Im thinking I dont need to take any action? ]