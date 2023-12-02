Odd one.



Usually go to the match with my cousin. Normally I buy the tickets because I don't trust him - a complete technophobe - not to mess something up. He doesn't trust himself either to be honest.



However, I was busy for the United sale on Thursday morning so for the first time in years he logged in from his desktop at home and bought them. Fine.





This afternoon I went to check my pass for tomorrow had updated and see what seats he got. All good. But, now, I also have a copy of my cousin's pass in my wallet. No idea how or why this happened.



I asked him to check and his pass, on his phone, is there as normal all updated. Shouldn't be issue getting into the ground but can't think why a copy of his pass would suddenly download itself to my wallet.



Anyone know how/why this might be?