Author Topic: NFC Pass

ewok-red-97

Re: NFC Pass
December 2, 2023, 02:47:16 pm
Can I download a ticket to an android without NFC and use the barcode?
navman77

Re: NFC Pass
December 2, 2023, 10:11:14 pm
My daughter is on my F&F list andshe does not have a logon, how I can set her up so that she can download her ticket for an upcoming game.
6 Euros

Re: NFC Pass
December 13, 2023, 03:00:49 pm
What is Passlink with reference to NFC passes. Ive seen it mentioned a couple of times?
Tony
walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
December 13, 2023, 04:06:11 pm
Quote from: 6 Euros on December 13, 2023, 03:00:49 pm
What is Passlink with reference to NFC passes. Ive seen it mentioned a couple of times?
Tony

Its the link to download your NFC pass, so if you share that your at the mercy of someone else having your pass on their phone, not good but 100%  not good for android as it can't be reset
6 Euros

Re: NFC Pass
December 13, 2023, 04:54:19 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on December 13, 2023, 04:06:11 pm
Its the link to download your NFC pass, so if you share that your at the mercy of someone else having your pass on their phone, not good but 100%  not good for android as it can't be reset
Thanks mate.
6 Euros

Re: NFC Pass
December 13, 2023, 06:21:03 pm
Just done the new update on IPhone and NFC pass has disappeared. Has this happened to anyone else? And how did you get it back? Its not in Expired Passes. Also doesnt let me Download the NFC pass so dont know if its all connected?
Tony
roots99

Re: NFC Pass
December 16, 2023, 09:22:23 pm
Odd one.

Usually go to the match with my cousin. Normally I buy the tickets because I don't trust him - a complete technophobe - not to mess something up. He doesn't trust himself either to be honest.

However, I was busy for the United sale on Thursday morning so for the first time in years he logged in from his desktop at home and bought them. Fine.


This afternoon I went to check my pass for tomorrow had updated and see what seats he got. All good. But, now, I also have a copy of my cousin's pass in my wallet. No idea how or why this happened. 

I asked him to check and his pass, on his phone, is there as normal all updated. Shouldn't be issue getting into the ground but can't think why a copy of his pass would suddenly download itself to my wallet.

Anyone know how/why this might be?
whitelightning

Re: NFC Pass
December 19, 2023, 11:11:24 am
Got a couple of tickets for tomorrow night.  Both NFC passes are on my phone but only 1 of them has updated.  Do I just need to give it some time or somehow force a refresh?  This is on a Google Pixel phone. TIA
scouser102002

Re: NFC Pass
December 19, 2023, 02:41:40 pm
I've just upgraded my phone, transferred everything across including the NFC pass

So I now have the pass on two phones. Do I have to delete it on the old one, or will it just work as normal on the new one?

I'll be deleting it from the old phone eventually anyway as I'll be flogging the phone

grinchgriffin73

Re: NFC Pass
December 19, 2023, 03:17:15 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on December 19, 2023, 02:41:40 pm
I've just upgraded my phone, transferred everything across including the NFC pass

So I now have the pass on two phones. Do I have to delete it on the old one, or will it just work as normal on the new one?

I'll be deleting it from the old phone eventually anyway as I'll be flogging the phone



If it's an android then you shouldn't need to do anything, I just did the Samsung Switch on everything, opened my Google Wallet and the pass was there, haven't done anything with the one on my old phone so I assuime it's still sitting there.
anfieldash

Re: NFC Pass
December 19, 2023, 03:33:58 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on December 19, 2023, 02:41:40 pm
I've just upgraded my phone, transferred everything across including the NFC pass

So I now have the pass on two phones. Do I have to delete it on the old one, or will it just work as normal on the new one?

I'll be deleting it from the old phone eventually anyway as I'll be flogging the phone



And same applies for iPhone, it can appear on the old and new one, no problem.
fintanmar

Re: NFC Pass
December 19, 2023, 03:42:18 pm
How many times can you send a ticket?
scouser102002

Re: NFC Pass
December 19, 2023, 04:09:07 pm
Quote from: anfieldash on December 19, 2023, 03:33:58 pm
And same applies for iPhone, it can appear on the old and new one, no problem.

Yes its iphone. Thats great, cheers
Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: NFC Pass
December 19, 2023, 04:11:17 pm
Quote from: fintanmar on December 19, 2023, 03:42:18 pm
How many times can you send a ticket?

3
fintanmar

Re: NFC Pass
December 19, 2023, 05:30:55 pm
moody

Re: NFC Pass
Yesterday at 10:10:15 am
I had a West Ham Carabao that I forwarded to someone else . I also have Newcastle home on my account which I had got through the ballot .
Someone has forwarded me the Arsenal home for Saturday . Its showing on my LFC account but not in the wallet . The wallet is showing the Newcastle game as the next game .
Anyone know how to fix this ?

elmothered1

Re: NFC Pass
Yesterday at 10:11:53 am
Refresh your nfc pass top right corner
swoopy

Re: NFC Pass
Yesterday at 10:25:20 am
Quote from: moody on Yesterday at 10:10:15 am
I had a West Ham Carabao that I forwarded to someone else . I also have Newcastle home on my account which I had got through the ballot .
Someone has forwarded me the Arsenal home for Saturday . Its showing on my LFC account but not in the wallet . The wallet is showing the Newcastle game as the next game .
Anyone know how to fix this ?



If they've only just forwarded you it, you need to wait for LFC to 'approve' it in the background. It'll be fine by tomorrow.
emitime

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 05:43:55 am
Quote from: moody on Yesterday at 10:10:15 am
I had a West Ham Carabao that I forwarded to someone else . I also have Newcastle home on my account which I had got through the ballot .
Someone has forwarded me the Arsenal home for Saturday . Its showing on my LFC account but not in the wallet . The wallet is showing the Newcastle game as the next game .
Anyone know how to fix this ?

There's nothing to fix. If it's on your account then your pass will work. Doesn't matter what the pass is showing, think of it as a membership card rather than individual tickets.
