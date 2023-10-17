I am a new season ticket holder and I have secured some tickets for my wife and daughter from friends for a game during Christmas, my wife and daughter are on my F&F list, they do not have any membership or any login details just yet.



I will already have a ticket in my name for the game, therefore how can my friends transfer their tickets to me? What is the easiest way, Can I have two / three NFC pass in my name on my phone? If I need to forward my ticket to my wife and daughter how should I do that considering they do not have logins.







