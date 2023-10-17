Had to get 2 people moved by stewards on Sunday as they were in our seats, they wouldnt move and they was showing as the same seats numbers but I was sure they was wrong and sure enough when the stewards were there we clicked on the details and it had Notts Forest on it so they moved them. Sister seen them come back up not long after and move to the opposite block to our left, clearly a case of the nfc pass not updating but them still getting in the turnstile. I wonder how many more have this same issue every game??