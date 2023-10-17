« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: NFC Pass  (Read 91034 times)

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #960 on: October 17, 2023, 04:18:16 pm »
Give that man a medal.
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #961 on: October 17, 2023, 05:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 17, 2023, 03:41:20 pm
So if mine says West Ham or is blank I still get access to the Everton game?

As long as it's on your account, yep. I've been in 3 or 4 times with a previous game showing.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #962 on: October 17, 2023, 05:28:04 pm »
Quote from: emitime on October 17, 2023, 05:23:54 pm
As long as it's on your account, yep. I've been in 3 or 4 times with a previous game showing.

I suppose its just like an old card in that respect, thanks for the reply.

Logged

Offline paulgil23

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #963 on: October 17, 2023, 08:19:00 pm »
Ticket forwarding for the Everton game is now enabled. Just done it with mine.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,836
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #964 on: October 24, 2023, 07:28:13 pm »
My daughter wants to take her friend to the Toulose game on Thursday but the ticket is in my name and she doesn't have a membership. Will she have to register to download the general admission pass and how easy is it to forward the ticket?
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #965 on: October 24, 2023, 10:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 24, 2023, 07:28:13 pm
My daughter wants to take her friend to the Toulose game on Thursday but the ticket is in my name and she doesn't have a membership. Will she have to register to download the general admission pass and how easy is it to forward the ticket?


Yeah, she just needs to create an account, add you as f&f and download the free general admission pass. You can then forward the ticket.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #966 on: October 24, 2023, 10:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 24, 2023, 07:28:13 pm
My daughter wants to take her friend to the Toulose game on Thursday but the ticket is in my name and she doesn't have a membership. Will she have to register to download the general admission pass and how easy is it to forward the ticket?
To answer ur question..it's dead easy takes 10 seconds...literally pressing the button choosing a friend to pass on the ticket and then tick terms and conditions and proceed.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,836
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #967 on: October 25, 2023, 12:58:57 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on October 24, 2023, 10:12:19 pm
Yeah, she just needs to create an account, add you as f&f and download the free general admission pass. You can then forward the ticket.
Quote from: didopich on October 24, 2023, 10:37:19 pm
To answer ur question..it's dead easy takes 10 seconds...literally pressing the button choosing a friend to pass on the ticket and then tick terms and conditions and proceed.

Cheers. All sorted now. 👍
Logged

Offline dr62499

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • YNWA
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #968 on: October 26, 2023, 11:25:43 am »
Any idea when ticket for Forest will show up on my NFC pass? A friend has forward their ticket that they cant use but nothing on my NFC pass yet. I appreciate TO may be dealing with tonights game but just wondered when i should expect to see the ticket show up under next game?
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #969 on: October 26, 2023, 12:47:10 pm »
Quote from: dr62499 on October 26, 2023, 11:25:43 am
Any idea when ticket for Forest will show up on my NFC pass? A friend has forward their ticket that they cant use but nothing on my NFC pass yet. I appreciate TO may be dealing with tonights game but just wondered when i should expect to see the ticket show up under next game?

Should be up already if you've no ticket for tonight, tryrefresh it by redownloading again if android but not deleting the pass and on IOS press the 3 dots and then pull the screen down
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #970 on: October 26, 2023, 01:44:18 pm »
Don't delete your pass. That's asking for pain.

It doesn't matter what's showing. If the game is on your account, your pass will work.
Logged

Offline dr62499

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • YNWA
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #971 on: October 26, 2023, 02:56:33 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on October 26, 2023, 12:47:10 pm
Should be up already if you've no ticket for tonight, tryrefresh it by redownloading again if android but not deleting the pass and on IOS press the 3 dots and then pull the screen down

This worked. Thanks for the heads up!
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #972 on: October 28, 2023, 05:41:23 pm »

Does anyone know if the NFC scanners in the Kop turnstiles were upgraded to the same ones as in the AR (the green screens which show your name)?  If so, wondering if theyve improved the ticket reading glitches.
Logged

Offline redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #973 on: October 28, 2023, 06:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on October 28, 2023, 05:41:23 pm
Does anyone know if the NFC scanners in the Kop turnstiles were upgraded to the same ones as in the AR (the green screens which show your name)?  If so, wondering if theyve improved the ticket reading glitches.
Not at turnstile E
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #974 on: October 28, 2023, 06:46:52 pm »
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #975 on: October 28, 2023, 07:46:08 pm »
Anyones NFC not updated for the Forest (Upper Annie) resale today?
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #976 on: October 28, 2023, 08:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on October 28, 2023, 05:41:23 pm
Does anyone know if the NFC scanners in the Kop turnstiles were upgraded to the same ones as in the AR (the green screens which show your name)?  If so, wondering if theyve improved the ticket reading glitches.

They did in A but have removed them again.
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #977 on: October 28, 2023, 09:20:04 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on October 28, 2023, 07:46:08 pm
Anyones NFC not updated for the Forest (Upper Annie) resale today?

All sorted now, just took a couple of hours.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • c'mon no.19
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #978 on: November 2, 2023, 05:47:46 pm »
My pass has gone from my wallet (not hidden, which it has done before) - presume its a case of re downloading it??
Logged

Offline The_Rebel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #979 on: November 12, 2023, 07:19:57 pm »
anybodys NFC pass not work today? had to use the barcode in turnstile B at the Kop, season ticket holder and never had an issue previously, didnt seem the only one either judging by the hold ups further ahead
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Offline Roughie Scouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
  • We go again
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #980 on: November 15, 2023, 08:04:37 pm »
Question about setting up a supporter ID for someone to transfer a ticket to. My mate already has one and is linked to my ST. He is trying to set one up for his lad, but it keeps saying 'bad request'. Could this be because he is using the same mobile number and email address as his?
Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #981 on: November 15, 2023, 08:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on November 15, 2023, 08:04:37 pm
Question about setting up a supporter ID for someone to transfer a ticket to. My mate already has one and is linked to my ST. He is trying to set one up for his lad, but it keeps saying 'bad request'. Could this be because he is using the same mobile number and email address as his?

Yes 100% this.
you can't have the same email account for 2 fan I'D'S

not sure about the mobile number though
Logged

Offline daveyg

  • Plain and Simple
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #982 on: November 15, 2023, 11:48:37 pm »
My pass has updated to the Fulham game and not the LASK game. Anyone else in the same boat? Have email confirmation of payment being taken for the LASK game.
Logged
14/08/04 -  THE START OF THE NEW RAFALUTION!

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #983 on: November 16, 2023, 09:46:35 am »
Had to get 2 people moved by stewards on Sunday as they were in our seats, they wouldnt move and they was showing as the same seats numbers but I was sure they was wrong and sure enough when the stewards were there we clicked on the details and it had Notts Forest on it so they moved them. Sister seen them come back up not long after and move to the opposite block to our left, clearly a case of the nfc pass not updating but them still getting in the turnstile. I wonder how many more have this same issue every game??
Logged

Online Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #984 on: November 16, 2023, 10:00:09 am »
Regardless of what match is showing, if you've purchased the match you're attending, the membership itself being scanned will allow you entry.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #985 on: November 16, 2023, 03:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on November 16, 2023, 10:00:09 am
Regardless of what match is showing, if you've purchased the match you're attending, the membership itself being scanned will allow you entry.
Unless the ticket is not printed in ur account say if you bought late it happens. Then the pass will not scan and you have to go the ticket office.
Logged

Offline The_Rebel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #986 on: November 16, 2023, 09:13:29 pm »
Quote from: daveyg on November 15, 2023, 11:48:37 pm
My pass has updated to the Fulham game and not the LASK game. Anyone else in the same boat? Have email confirmation of payment being taken for the LASK game.

same mate, now showing Fulham not LASK
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 782
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #987 on: November 17, 2023, 11:01:26 pm »
Quote from: The_Rebel on November 16, 2023, 09:13:29 pm
same mate, now showing Fulham not LASK

Mine now shows Lask
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #988 on: November 26, 2023, 05:36:54 pm »
A kind person has sorted a couple of spare tickets for my God-son and his Dad for Thursday night. Tried to set up the accounts and passes this evening, but because my God-son is only 14, I couldn't add a pass to his Google wallet. I've therefore added both passes to his Dad's phone. Is this going to work OK on the night? Cheers.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,981
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #989 on: November 26, 2023, 06:10:22 pm »
Yes, you can have two on one phone.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #990 on: November 26, 2023, 07:57:53 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 26, 2023, 06:10:22 pm
Yes, you can have two on one phone.

Nice one. Thank you!
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #991 on: Today at 07:18:05 pm »
My pass is now showing on two different phones. Didnt think that was possible. Will either work for the match tomorrow.
Logged

Offline anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 598
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #992 on: Today at 07:40:46 pm »
Yes, either will be fine, but dont go the match tomorrow  😉
Logged

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #993 on: Today at 08:09:40 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 07:40:46 pm
Yes, either will be fine, but dont go the match tomorrow  😉
Haha, took me a while to get that. Ill go Thursday instead!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 