So if mine says West Ham or is blank I still get access to the Everton game?
As long as it's on your account, yep. I've been in 3 or 4 times with a previous game showing.
My daughter wants to take her friend to the Toulose game on Thursday but the ticket is in my name and she doesn't have a membership. Will she have to register to download the general admission pass and how easy is it to forward the ticket?
Yeah, she just needs to create an account, add you as f&f and download the free general admission pass. You can then forward the ticket.
To answer ur question..it's dead easy takes 10 seconds...literally pressing the button choosing a friend to pass on the ticket and then tick terms and conditions and proceed.
Any idea when ticket for Forest will show up on my NFC pass? A friend has forward their ticket that they cant use but nothing on my NFC pass yet. I appreciate TO may be dealing with tonights game but just wondered when i should expect to see the ticket show up under next game?
Should be up already if you've no ticket for tonight, tryrefresh it by redownloading again if android but not deleting the pass and on IOS press the 3 dots and then pull the screen down
Does anyone know if the NFC scanners in the Kop turnstiles were upgraded to the same ones as in the AR (the green screens which show your name)? If so, wondering if theyve improved the ticket reading glitches.
Not at turnstile E
Anyones NFC not updated for the Forest (Upper Annie) resale today?
