NFC Pass

Offline tasmichkata

Re: NFC Pass
October 17, 2023, 04:18:16 pm
Give that man a medal.
Offline emitime

Re: NFC Pass
October 17, 2023, 05:23:54 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 17, 2023, 03:41:20 pm
So if mine says West Ham or is blank I still get access to the Everton game?

As long as it's on your account, yep. I've been in 3 or 4 times with a previous game showing.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: NFC Pass
October 17, 2023, 05:28:04 pm
Quote from: emitime on October 17, 2023, 05:23:54 pm
As long as it's on your account, yep. I've been in 3 or 4 times with a previous game showing.

I suppose its just like an old card in that respect, thanks for the reply.

Offline paulgil23

Re: NFC Pass
October 17, 2023, 08:19:00 pm
Ticket forwarding for the Everton game is now enabled. Just done it with mine.
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: NFC Pass
October 24, 2023, 07:28:13 pm
My daughter wants to take her friend to the Toulose game on Thursday but the ticket is in my name and she doesn't have a membership. Will she have to register to download the general admission pass and how easy is it to forward the ticket?
Offline SnowGoon

Re: NFC Pass
October 24, 2023, 10:12:19 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 24, 2023, 07:28:13 pm
My daughter wants to take her friend to the Toulose game on Thursday but the ticket is in my name and she doesn't have a membership. Will she have to register to download the general admission pass and how easy is it to forward the ticket?


Yeah, she just needs to create an account, add you as f&f and download the free general admission pass. You can then forward the ticket.
Offline didopich

Re: NFC Pass
October 24, 2023, 10:37:19 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 24, 2023, 07:28:13 pm
My daughter wants to take her friend to the Toulose game on Thursday but the ticket is in my name and she doesn't have a membership. Will she have to register to download the general admission pass and how easy is it to forward the ticket?
To answer ur question..it's dead easy takes 10 seconds...literally pressing the button choosing a friend to pass on the ticket and then tick terms and conditions and proceed.
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: NFC Pass
October 25, 2023, 12:58:57 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on October 24, 2023, 10:12:19 pm
Yeah, she just needs to create an account, add you as f&f and download the free general admission pass. You can then forward the ticket.
Quote from: didopich on October 24, 2023, 10:37:19 pm
To answer ur question..it's dead easy takes 10 seconds...literally pressing the button choosing a friend to pass on the ticket and then tick terms and conditions and proceed.

Cheers. All sorted now. 👍
Offline dr62499

Re: NFC Pass
October 26, 2023, 11:25:43 am
Any idea when ticket for Forest will show up on my NFC pass? A friend has forward their ticket that they cant use but nothing on my NFC pass yet. I appreciate TO may be dealing with tonights game but just wondered when i should expect to see the ticket show up under next game?
Offline walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
October 26, 2023, 12:47:10 pm
Quote from: dr62499 on October 26, 2023, 11:25:43 am
Any idea when ticket for Forest will show up on my NFC pass? A friend has forward their ticket that they cant use but nothing on my NFC pass yet. I appreciate TO may be dealing with tonights game but just wondered when i should expect to see the ticket show up under next game?

Should be up already if you've no ticket for tonight, tryrefresh it by redownloading again if android but not deleting the pass and on IOS press the 3 dots and then pull the screen down
Offline emitime

Re: NFC Pass
October 26, 2023, 01:44:18 pm
Don't delete your pass. That's asking for pain.

It doesn't matter what's showing. If the game is on your account, your pass will work.
Offline dr62499

Re: NFC Pass
October 26, 2023, 02:56:33 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on October 26, 2023, 12:47:10 pm
Should be up already if you've no ticket for tonight, tryrefresh it by redownloading again if android but not deleting the pass and on IOS press the 3 dots and then pull the screen down

This worked. Thanks for the heads up!
Offline Schmarn

Re: NFC Pass
October 28, 2023, 05:41:23 pm

Does anyone know if the NFC scanners in the Kop turnstiles were upgraded to the same ones as in the AR (the green screens which show your name)?  If so, wondering if theyve improved the ticket reading glitches.
Offline redman1974

Re: NFC Pass
October 28, 2023, 06:38:07 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on October 28, 2023, 05:41:23 pm
Does anyone know if the NFC scanners in the Kop turnstiles were upgraded to the same ones as in the AR (the green screens which show your name)?  If so, wondering if theyve improved the ticket reading glitches.
Not at turnstile E
Online bignred84

Re: NFC Pass
October 28, 2023, 06:46:52 pm
Offline 6 Euros

Re: NFC Pass
October 28, 2023, 07:46:08 pm
Anyones NFC not updated for the Forest (Upper Annie) resale today?
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: NFC Pass
October 28, 2023, 08:28:05 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on October 28, 2023, 05:41:23 pm
Does anyone know if the NFC scanners in the Kop turnstiles were upgraded to the same ones as in the AR (the green screens which show your name)?  If so, wondering if theyve improved the ticket reading glitches.

They did in A but have removed them again.
Offline 6 Euros

Re: NFC Pass
October 28, 2023, 09:20:04 pm
Quote from: 6 Euros on October 28, 2023, 07:46:08 pm
Anyones NFC not updated for the Forest (Upper Annie) resale today?

All sorted now, just took a couple of hours.
Online cmccarthy81

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 05:47:46 pm
My pass has gone from my wallet (not hidden, which it has done before) - presume its a case of re downloading it??
