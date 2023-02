Anyone having problems with forwarding everton-tickets ?



I am keeping on having this problem to a mate on my F&F list. I know for sure he hasn't bought any himself..



"The maximum quantity has been exceeded by xxxx

To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.

Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Everton 13/02/2023 20:00.

Sales to this event are limited to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner."



Have cleared basket, but keep on getting the same error message. recipient have to download nfc again ?