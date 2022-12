Tried to enter the ground on Saturday - my nfc wouldn't scan so I went to the ticket office and was told my ticket was already used - at 12.40 even though the ground wasn't open until 13.00. Didn't get in on a legitimate ticket that I had bought from the club.



A mate of mine was sitting with his son in the MS lower and a guy came up and said he was sitting on his seat and showed him a the ticket with identical details, he told him he may go and contact a steward my mates was bought from LFC. The guy never reappeared.



Seems like there is some sort of skullduggery happening all too often with this new system.



has anyone else had similar?