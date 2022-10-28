Android phones - never ever delete your NFC pass
Just download the NFC pass again 'over the top' and this will force a refresh to update game details (android Phones only)
As mine is an Android, I thought I'd give that a go, but I can see how to do it.
If you select the ticket for tonight (i.e. put a tick against it on the right-hand side), the "Download NFC Pass" option remains stubbornly greyed out.
If you go to the "General Admission NFC Pass" option on the top menu and try to add the pass to your basket, you get an error in the basket saying fans are not permitted to have more than one membership during a season, which makes no sense in that context.
What are the correct steps to download the pass again?
To answer myself: you download it again under the Memberships tab. Not exactly intuitive.