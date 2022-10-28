My friend has got a new phone (his old one stopped turning on). He went to the TO tonight and they told him there's no way he can redownload the pass to his new phone (as Google doesnt allow for one pass to be downloaded to two different devices) so he will have to go to the TO to print his ticket for every game from now on. Has anyone been in this situation and found a solution or is this just how it is. Doesn't seem very sustainable that everyone with android phones will have to keep their phones indefinitely (or until Google add this functionality) to go the match.