Author Topic: NFC Pass  (Read 29438 times)

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #400 on: October 28, 2022, 08:37:23 am »
Quote from: mainone on October 27, 2022, 11:07:24 pm
ive used the barcode as the best way to use at turnstiles last season  and yes now seems to have disappeared

We were told by someone earlier this season on here that they wanted to phase the barcode out. Maybe this is the time.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #401 on: October 28, 2022, 08:44:31 am »
My code is still there on my android for the Leeds game. I guess they want to phase out people just sending screenshots of the code to anyone
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #402 on: October 28, 2022, 09:50:51 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 28, 2022, 08:44:31 am
My code is still there on my android for the Leeds game. I guess they want to phase out people just sending screenshots of the code to anyone

Same, seems like iphone users from what I've seen who have had it disappear. On Android the bar code updates so maybe that's why.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #403 on: October 28, 2022, 11:16:21 am »
My mate can't make it tomorrow now on his Season ticket, all his F and F are either sorted or cant go. I'm pretty sure you can only sent a ST to a F and F cant you not to a email like a member
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #404 on: October 28, 2022, 11:26:55 am »
Quote from: redman1974 on October 28, 2022, 11:16:21 am
My mate can't make it tomorrow now on his Season ticket, all his F and F are either sorted or cant go. I'm pretty sure you can only sent a ST to a F and F cant you not to a email like a member

Yeh. He can return it to the club via the ticket exchange and it'll be resold that way though.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #405 on: October 28, 2022, 12:47:54 pm »
Quote from: a little break on October 27, 2022, 11:24:19 pm
Anyone have any experience of the NFC pass just completely disappearing from iPhone after receiving a forwarded season ticket game? Not in expired passes, just completely gone?

Can anyone help me here at all? Won't let me re-download the pass that's disappeared and is saying "error"
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #406 on: October 28, 2022, 12:52:09 pm »
Quote from: a little break on October 28, 2022, 12:47:54 pm
Can anyone help me here at all? Won't let me re-download the pass that's disappeared and is saying "error"

If its an iPhone just go on we chat to ticket office and they will reset it
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #407 on: October 28, 2022, 04:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Scorpioxx on October 28, 2022, 12:52:09 pm
If its an iPhone just go on we chat to ticket office and they will reset it

Chat was down so had to call the office. Got sorted eventually. Must be the worst system in history. Just let me use my card again for God sake.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #408 on: October 31, 2022, 10:46:27 am »
were QRs actually turned off on the Kop for Leeds or was that just a whatsapp rumour?
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #409 on: October 31, 2022, 10:55:07 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 31, 2022, 10:46:27 am
were QRs actually turned off on the Kop for Leeds or was that just a whatsapp rumour?

For iPhones yes. Androids are still ok so far
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #410 on: October 31, 2022, 11:24:42 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 31, 2022, 10:55:07 am
For iPhones yes. Androids are still ok so far

strange cos before i returned my ticket on the kop i had a QR still showing and still do for Napoli. (members). mate with STH seems to have gone though.

need to transfer my iPhone 7 to my new 14 but keep putting it off
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #411 on: October 31, 2022, 11:56:47 am »
Looks like they have disabled for ST not members ?
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #412 on: October 31, 2022, 01:03:27 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 31, 2022, 10:55:07 am
For iPhones yes. Androids are still ok so far

Just the General admission QR codes on iPhone, the tickets that had forwarded or distributed. Still showed on my members card. Was loads having issues holding up the queues, stewards saying use the barcode yet they couldnt cos they had no QRs. Chaotic.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #413 on: October 31, 2022, 01:22:18 pm »
Trying to forward a ticket to someone on my friends and family list.  I get part way through then a pop up appears asking me to login - but I already am?

Logged out and back in a few times and the same error.  Cleared my cookies etc.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #414 on: October 31, 2022, 01:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on October 31, 2022, 01:22:18 pm
Trying to forward a ticket to someone on my friends and family list.  I get part way through then a pop up appears asking me to login - but I already am?

Logged out and back in a few times and the same error.  Cleared my cookies etc.

Was happening to me when the queue was up but ok to do it now that the sale has started
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #415 on: October 31, 2022, 03:28:13 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on October 31, 2022, 01:50:32 pm
Was happening to me when the queue was up but ok to do it now that the sale has started

Thanks - all sorted now
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #416 on: October 31, 2022, 04:09:00 pm »
Sorry i know this has been answered loads probably but.....I'm trying to forward my Napoli ticket to a mate who is a non member.

he has downloaded the General Admission NFC thing but how do I actually forward the ticket?  When I press forward it is only giving me the option to send to someone on my F&F rather than an email like before.

Any tips?
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #417 on: October 31, 2022, 06:13:43 pm »
Quote from: GMac1984 on October 31, 2022, 04:09:00 pm
Sorry i know this has been answered loads probably but.....I'm trying to forward my Napoli ticket to a mate who is a non member.

he has downloaded the General Admission NFC thing but how do I actually forward the ticket?  When I press forward it is only giving me the option to send to someone on my F&F rather than an email like before.

Any tips?

Email option only open to people on 13+ for league , everyone else has to forward to f&f
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #418 on: October 31, 2022, 06:25:21 pm »
Quote from: GMac1984 on October 31, 2022, 04:09:00 pm
Sorry i know this has been answered loads probably but.....I'm trying to forward my Napoli ticket to a mate who is a non member.

he has downloaded the General Admission NFC thing but how do I actually forward the ticket?  When I press forward it is only giving me the option to send to someone on my F&F rather than an email like before.

Any tips?

He needs to add you to his F&F
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 10:21:37 am »
Quote from: JohnRed on October 31, 2022, 06:25:21 pm
He needs to add you to his F&F

Got sorted in the end thankfully by doing this.  I couldn't add anyone but he could add me!

Clear as mud all these things  :lickin
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 12:03:54 pm »
I've never had the match in Google Wallet not update before, but mine is still showing Leeds.  Should I be concerned?
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 02:02:08 pm »
Same here, first time ever on an iPhone (wont manually refresh either) but is sound as long as pass is valid.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 04:15:39 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 02:02:08 pm
Same here, first time ever on an iPhone (wont manually refresh either) but is sound as long as pass is valid.

I've had this issue with IPhone before where I can't get it to refresh , what I did was go in to memberships re-download the pass, it will give the error that I already have it on my device but the pass then updates
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 04:17:26 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 12:03:54 pm
I've never had the match in Google Wallet not update before, but mine is still showing Leeds.  Should I be concerned?
I was last transferred a ticket to the wolves game (postponed). I have been transferred a ticket for tonight but it is still showing as Wolves in google wallet. Not sure if I have the ticket or not!
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 04:56:49 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 12:03:54 pm
I've never had the match in Google Wallet not update before, but mine is still showing Leeds.  Should I be concerned?

Android phones - never ever delete your NFC pass

Just download the NFC pass again 'over the top' and this will force a refresh to update game details
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 04:58:17 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:17:26 pm
I was last transferred a ticket to the wolves game (postponed). I have been transferred a ticket for tonight but it is still showing as Wolves in google wallet. Not sure if I have the ticket or not!

Android phones - never ever delete your NFC pass

Just download the NFC pass again 'over the top' and this will force a refresh to update game details (android Phones only)
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 05:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Scorpioxx on Yesterday at 04:58:17 pm
Android phones - never ever delete your NFC pass

Just download the NFC pass again 'over the top' and this will force a refresh to update game details (android Phones only)
I just deleted it and re-added. Now showing Napoli.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 05:20:13 pm »
Does anyone know if I can't make it tonight and don't distribute my ticket if I lose the credit?
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 05:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Scorpioxx on Yesterday at 04:58:17 pm
Android phones - never ever delete your NFC pass

Just download the NFC pass again 'over the top' and this will force a refresh to update game details (android Phones only)

As mine is an Android, I thought I'd give that a go, but I can see how to do it.

If you select the ticket for tonight (i.e. put a tick against it on the right-hand side), the "Download NFC Pass" option remains stubbornly greyed out.

If you go to the "General Admission NFC Pass" option on the top menu and try to add the pass to your basket, you get an error in the basket saying fans are not permitted to have more than one membership during a season, which makes no sense in that context.

What are the correct steps to download the pass again?

To answer myself: you download it again under the Memberships tab.  Not exactly intuitive.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:31:45 pm by MKB »
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 05:48:13 pm
As mine is an Android, I thought I'd give that a go, but I can see how to do it.

If you select the ticket for tonight (i.e. put a tick against it on the right-hand side), the "Download NFC Pass" option remains stubbornly greyed out.

If you go to the "General Admission NFC Pass" option on the top menu and try to add the pass to your basket, you get an error in the basket saying fans are not permitted to have more than one membership during a season, which makes no sense in that context.

What are the correct steps to download the pass again?


1. You dont download each individual ticket

When logged into your ticketing account click on the membership tab then download your membership NFC pass again.

2. You can only ever purchase the General Admission NFC pass once, if you try to purchase again , yo7 will get an error.

Just go to membership tab and download you NFC pass again


Hope this helps



To answer myself: you download it again under the Memberships tab.  Not exactly intuitive.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm »
My friend has got a new phone (his old one stopped turning on). He went to the TO tonight and they told him there's no way he can redownload the pass to his new phone (as Google doesnt allow for one pass to be downloaded to two different devices) so he will have to go to the TO to print his ticket for every game from now on. Has anyone been in this situation and found a solution or is this just how it is. Doesn't seem very sustainable that everyone with android phones will have to keep their phones indefinitely (or until Google add this functionality) to go the match.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #431 on: Today at 12:02:38 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
My friend has got a new phone (his old one stopped turning on). He went to the TO tonight and they told him there's no way he can redownload the pass to his new phone (as Google doesnt allow for one pass to be downloaded to two different devices) so he will have to go to the TO to print his ticket for every game from now on. Has anyone been in this situation and found a solution or is this just how it is. Doesn't seem very sustainable that everyone with android phones will have to keep their phones indefinitely (or until Google add this functionality) to go the match.

Just sign into Google pay on the new phone and it will automatically download.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #432 on: Today at 09:14:39 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:02:38 am
Just sign into Google pay on the new phone and it will automatically download.

Ok thanks. Didn't realise that would work. Unfortunately my friend has lost access to his email (he didn't have any recovery methods).  :butt
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #433 on: Today at 10:12:47 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 09:14:39 am
Ok thanks. Didn't realise that would work. Unfortunately my friend has lost access to his email (he didn't have any recovery methods).  :butt

My mate was in exactly the same position couldnt remember details to recover it. After 2 games collecting a match ticket they gave him a fan card where he had his photo taken at the ticket office.
