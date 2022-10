I am trying to pass on tickets for tomorrow's game but the distribution option isn't there, just the forward option. Never used this before and when selected it comes up with a basket and 'The maximum number of tickets etc....'



As usual, cant get through to anyone at club and struggling now to get the tickets over to my mates NFC wallet. They are travelling up from South Wales and I obviously dont want my mate and his lad having any issues getting in.



Any suggestions?