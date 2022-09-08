« previous next »
Author Topic: NFC Pass  (Read 18069 times)

Offline walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #240 on: September 8, 2022, 02:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  8, 2022, 01:33:23 pm
I don't know who 'they' are, but I don't think there's anyone that presses a button to update them. My lad's pass updated on Tuesday night after being forwarded on Monday. My daughter's updated this morning after being transferred just before the game last night.

Someone asked on twitter today and LFCHelp said the ticketing team are working on it now and try a little later today or tomorrow, so i would imagine there is someone working on getting them updated and would hazard a guess there is some configuration needs to be done around returned tickets , by they I meant LFC but in particular the ticketing team
« Last Edit: September 8, 2022, 02:51:39 pm by walterwhite »
Offline stoz

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #241 on: September 9, 2022, 11:00:01 am »
My ST has now reappeared on my Wallett app
Offline Shanklygates

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #242 on: September 9, 2022, 05:20:22 pm »
Quote from: stoz on September  9, 2022, 11:00:01 am
My ST has now reappeared on my Wallett app
Good
Offline 6 Euros

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #243 on: September 10, 2022, 01:16:21 pm »
Am I right in saying after forwarding a ticket ie Ajax you then cant recall it? You have to ask the receiver to forward it back?
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #244 on: September 10, 2022, 04:37:05 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on September 10, 2022, 01:16:21 pm
Am I right in saying after forwarding a ticket ie Ajax you then cant recall it? You have to ask the receiver to forward it back?
Yes as its not your ticket anymore
Offline lukeypool

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #245 on: September 10, 2022, 05:16:20 pm »
Ive just got a new phone iphone 11. Need to download my pass on there. I keep seeing problems of people trying to download on a new phone. Is it as simple as deleting it off my old phone and then reinstalling on my new phone?
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #246 on: September 10, 2022, 05:40:22 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on September 10, 2022, 05:16:20 pm
Ive just got a new phone iphone 11. Need to download my pass on there. I keep seeing problems of people trying to download on a new phone. Is it as simple as deleting it off my old phone and then reinstalling on my new phone?
If youre transferring from another iPhone just do the thing where you set the phones beside eachother and it should all switch over without having to do anything
Offline LFCJayy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #247 on: September 11, 2022, 02:00:39 pm »
Trying to put a pass on a different phone, its been deleted but wont let me download the pass on another phone? Have they put a block on it.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #248 on: September 11, 2022, 02:10:44 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on September 11, 2022, 02:00:39 pm
Trying to put a pass on a different phone, its been deleted but wont let me download the pass on another phone? Have they put a block on it.
Message them on twitter and ask them to reset it
Offline RedMan2107

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #249 on: September 11, 2022, 11:34:52 pm »
when I registered in the auto cup iv put it under 2 young adults instead of 1 adult and 1 young adult 🙄 had a absolute nightmare on chat passed told it will get changed but nothing.

Will I get away with this for the ajax game or will they know when I scan my phone ?
Offline cmccarthy81

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #250 on: September 13, 2022, 09:21:02 am »
Prob been answered somewhere, but do you require an internet connect for NFC to work?
Offline swoopy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #251 on: September 13, 2022, 09:26:36 am »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on September 13, 2022, 09:21:02 am
Prob been answered somewhere, but do you require an internet connect for NFC to work?

No
Offline Jordellsu

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #252 on: September 13, 2022, 10:03:31 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 10, 2022, 05:40:22 pm
If youre transferring from another iPhone just do the thing where you set the phones beside eachother and it should all switch over without having to do anything

I did this and now I have a pass on each phone with the brighton game showing, it wont update to ajax. Currently in the queue on the chat to sort it. Has anyone else done this? Not sure if I need to delete the pass from the old phone to allow the new phone to update to tonights game.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #253 on: September 13, 2022, 10:17:49 am »
Quote from: Jordellsu on September 13, 2022, 10:03:31 am
I did this and now I have a pass on each phone with the brighton game showing, it wont update to ajax. Currently in the queue on the chat to sort it. Has anyone else done this? Not sure if I need to delete the pass from the old phone to allow the new phone to update to tonights game.
doesn't matter what game it shows. My old pass is on my old phone. Never actually looked at it since
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #254 on: September 13, 2022, 10:24:43 am »
Bought an Ajax last night but it hasn't updated on my card in my google pay wallet yet. Any tips on how to get this working? (android phone)
« Last Edit: September 13, 2022, 10:26:39 am by DOG-LFC8 »
Offline Arnold

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #255 on: September 13, 2022, 10:28:51 am »
Sorry for the question that will probably have been answered a thousand times in this thread, but...

Through some poor planning I now have two Ajax tickets on my mobile for tonight, one Anfield Road, one Kop.

I want to transfer my Anfield Road ticket to my brother, but as it was already transferred to me it cannot be digitally transferred again.

Is there a way for me to have the ticket transferred to him? If not, is my best bet to just scan him in at the Anfield Road and then run around to the Kop, or have stewards been difficult with that method in the past? Am I likely to be turned away or denied entry if I do that for my brother?

Thanks in advance!
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #256 on: September 13, 2022, 10:46:48 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on September 13, 2022, 10:24:43 am
Bought an Ajax last night but it hasn't updated on my card in my google pay wallet yet. Any tips on how to get this working? (android phone)
log into your ticket account on phone, go to membership, press download nfc pass. This should refresh it. Do not delete anything off your phone
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #257 on: September 13, 2022, 10:47:54 am »
Quote from: Arnold on September 13, 2022, 10:28:51 am
Sorry for the question that will probably have been answered a thousand times in this thread, but...

Through some poor planning I now have two Ajax tickets on my mobile for tonight, one Anfield Road, one Kop.

I want to transfer my Anfield Road ticket to my brother, but as it was already transferred to me it cannot be digitally transferred again.

Is there a way for me to have the ticket transferred to him? If not, is my best bet to just scan him in at the Anfield Road and then run around to the Kop, or have stewards been difficult with that method in the past? Am I likely to be turned away or denied entry if I do that for my brother?

Thanks in advance!

just depends on the steward i would imagine. might just be worth screenshotting the QR code and sending that on to him a minute or two before you enter the ground.

ideally though you should be transferring to him via the site - you may even have the 'forward' option to transfer by email
Offline Arnold

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #258 on: September 13, 2022, 10:57:57 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 13, 2022, 10:47:54 am
just depends on the steward i would imagine. might just be worth screenshotting the QR code and sending that on to him a minute or two before you enter the ground.

ideally though you should be transferring to him via the site - you may even have the 'forward' option to transfer by email
True, it may come down to the steward in question. On the QR code, where do I see that? I just have the NFC pass. And is there an option to scan a QR code rather than tap the phone, in which case the screen grab of the QR should work?

I don't think I can forward because it's already been transferred to me and I'm not the original ST holder.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #259 on: September 13, 2022, 11:07:05 am »
Quote from: Arnold on September 13, 2022, 10:57:57 am
True, it may come down to the steward in question. On the QR code, where do I see that? I just have the NFC pass. And is there an option to scan a QR code rather than tap the phone, in which case the screen grab of the QR should work?

I don't think I can forward because it's already been transferred to me and I'm not the original ST holder.
you can forward up to three times, so you should be able to
Offline Arnold

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #260 on: September 13, 2022, 11:12:09 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 13, 2022, 11:07:05 am
you can forward up to three times, so you should be able to
It's not on an account, the person who forwarded me the ticket just used my email address and name from their account and I received an email. But on the email it says the ticket is non-transferrable and there's no option on the email or ticket to forward on.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #261 on: September 13, 2022, 11:15:18 am »
Quote from: Arnold on September 13, 2022, 11:12:09 am
It's not on an account, the person who forwarded me the ticket just used my email address and name from their account and I received an email. But on the email it says the ticket is non-transferrable and there's no option on the email or ticket to forward on.
do you know the person who sent you it? get them to recall it and then distribute again
Offline Arnold

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #262 on: September 13, 2022, 12:02:34 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 13, 2022, 11:15:18 am
do you know the person who sent you it? get them to recall it and then distribute again
Yes, I'll try this.
Online 77kop05

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #263 on: Today at 08:19:19 am »
Heavens above. My NFC actually worked first time Tuesday night.
