Sorry for the question that will probably have been answered a thousand times in this thread, but...



Through some poor planning I now have two Ajax tickets on my mobile for tonight, one Anfield Road, one Kop.



I want to transfer my Anfield Road ticket to my brother, but as it was already transferred to me it cannot be digitally transferred again.



Is there a way for me to have the ticket transferred to him? If not, is my best bet to just scan him in at the Anfield Road and then run around to the Kop, or have stewards been difficult with that method in the past? Am I likely to be turned away or denied entry if I do that for my brother?



Thanks in advance!