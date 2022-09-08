« previous next »
Author Topic: NFC Pass  (Read 17185 times)

Offline walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #240 on: September 8, 2022, 02:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  8, 2022, 01:33:23 pm
I don't know who 'they' are, but I don't think there's anyone that presses a button to update them. My lad's pass updated on Tuesday night after being forwarded on Monday. My daughter's updated this morning after being transferred just before the game last night.

Someone asked on twitter today and LFCHelp said the ticketing team are working on it now and try a little later today or tomorrow, so i would imagine there is someone working on getting them updated and would hazard a guess there is some configuration needs to be done around returned tickets , by they I meant LFC but in particular the ticketing team
Offline stoz

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #241 on: September 9, 2022, 11:00:01 am »
My ST has now reappeared on my Wallett app
Online Shanklygates

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #242 on: September 9, 2022, 05:20:22 pm »
Quote from: stoz on September  9, 2022, 11:00:01 am
My ST has now reappeared on my Wallett app
Good
Online 6 Euros

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 01:16:21 pm »
Am I right in saying after forwarding a ticket ie Ajax you then cant recall it? You have to ask the receiver to forward it back?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Yesterday at 01:16:21 pm
Am I right in saying after forwarding a ticket ie Ajax you then cant recall it? You have to ask the receiver to forward it back?
Yes as its not your ticket anymore
Offline lukeypool

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm »
Ive just got a new phone iphone 11. Need to download my pass on there. I keep seeing problems of people trying to download on a new phone. Is it as simple as deleting it off my old phone and then reinstalling on my new phone?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 05:40:22 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm
Ive just got a new phone iphone 11. Need to download my pass on there. I keep seeing problems of people trying to download on a new phone. Is it as simple as deleting it off my old phone and then reinstalling on my new phone?
If youre transferring from another iPhone just do the thing where you set the phones beside eachother and it should all switch over without having to do anything
Online LFCJayy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #247 on: Today at 02:00:39 pm »
Trying to put a pass on a different phone, its been deleted but wont let me download the pass on another phone? Have they put a block on it.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:10:44 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 02:00:39 pm
Trying to put a pass on a different phone, its been deleted but wont let me download the pass on another phone? Have they put a block on it.
Message them on twitter and ask them to reset it
