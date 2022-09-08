I don't know who 'they' are, but I don't think there's anyone that presses a button to update them. My lad's pass updated on Tuesday night after being forwarded on Monday. My daughter's updated this morning after being transferred just before the game last night.
My ST has now reappeared on my Wallett app
Am I right in saying after forwarding a ticket ie Ajax you then cant recall it? You have to ask the receiver to forward it back?
Ive just got a new phone iphone 11. Need to download my pass on there. I keep seeing problems of people trying to download on a new phone. Is it as simple as deleting it off my old phone and then reinstalling on my new phone?
Trying to put a pass on a different phone, its been deleted but wont let me download the pass on another phone? Have they put a block on it.
