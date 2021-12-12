I swear this was on page 666 like two days ago. Good job whichever mods are keeping this one going (sorry for the extra work!)



Regarding them sinking, it feels hard to have the same sympathy for a club that has willing embraced sportswashing over the last 1.5 decades compared to any of the other clubs that face or have faced extinction. Few clubs have done more to usher in this era of increasingly alienating, politicised, corrupt, big money football. It is true that their fans did not have any say over the arrival of Abrahmovic in the first place, but it´s not like they have spoken out about it either. On the contrary they have wholly embraced it and quite depressingly and disturbingly continue to do so. Unfortunately Chelsea, more then most clubs, do have a very significant number of awful hate-filled fans, and have done both before and after the takeover. One of the least likeable clubs around.



If they had a decent core-support (and to any decent Chelsea fans reading), I would say look on the bright side you get your club back and a chance to rebuild into a better image that reflects your community and identity.



Unfortunately there is a substantial minority of their core-support with a history of violent and disgusting racism, mixed up with "Loyalist"-style British Nationalism. Not sure I particularly fancy seeing a club remade in that image.



That´s a long winded way of saying fuck ´em, I hope they sink, and it would be well deserved.