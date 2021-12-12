« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26600 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:14 pm
How would we feel if Chelsea FC was liquidated?

I personally hate to see any football club go to the wall and wouldn't necessarily wish to see it happen. But I don't think I'd grieve for Chelsea as much as I did Bury. And, in truth, I got over Bury's demise after a few minutes.

The worst that would happen even if they did is something like what happened to Rangers or Fiorentina, so it's not like they'd disappear, they'djust have to drop a few leagues. Probably be best for them anyway. Like City their fans don't know how to handle being a successful club and were happier being a West Ham or a QPR level club.

Personally I'd just like them to sod off to mid table for the next generation, rather than continue to be a competitive top 4-6 club.


Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

RedForeverTT

  Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26601 on: Today at 01:30:20 pm
Anyone saw those plastic flags being waved during the penalty shoot out? Rafa was right again.
LFCJayy

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26602 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:14 pm
How would we feel if Chelsea FC was liquidated?

I personally hate to see any football club go to the wall and wouldn't necessarily wish to see it happen. But I don't think I'd grieve for Chelsea as much as I did Bury. And, in truth, I got over Bury's demise after a few minutes.
I honestly would celebrate it more than anything!
Fuck them  ;D
Sharado

  Stop crying
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26603 on: Today at 01:37:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:14 pm
How would we feel if Chelsea FC was liquidated?


I think it would be a sad day....for absolutely fucking nobody!
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26604 on: Today at 01:54:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:14 pm
How would we feel if Chelsea FC was liquidated?

I personally hate to see any football club go to the wall and wouldn't necessarily wish to see it happen. But I don't think I'd grieve for Chelsea as much as I did Bury. And, in truth, I got over Bury's demise after a few minutes.

I know 2 Chelsea fans, but only 1 of them I'd consider a mate. The other is simply someone I know.

Neither are 'typical' Chelsea fans. Not racist scumbags and hate Tories. I'd feel bad for my mate, and I wouldn't gloat about it in our Whatsapp group, but I'd be absolutely loving it in others.
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26605 on: Today at 02:16:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:14 pm
How would we feel if Chelsea FC was liquidated?

I personally hate to see any football club go to the wall and wouldn't necessarily wish to see it happen. But I don't think I'd grieve for Chelsea as much as I did Bury. And, in truth, I got over Bury's demise after a few minutes.

I think I'd try and replicate the Villa train Stevie G birthday scene, have a nice cake on the way down to Sloane Square.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26606 on: Today at 02:18:23 pm
As an entity, I'd happily see Chelsea go under. They've always been a despicable little club. They've always been a stain on London and England and are bereft of any redeeming qualities.

Of course, I'd feel for their decent few. All clubs have some genuinely fantastic fans but, on the whole, Chelsea are pretty horrendous. They've happily embraced a scumbag owner and most still defend him even now. They've happily celebrated the Hillsborough dead too, so they can fuck right off.

Thing is though. If the club goes under, it leaves a void. It leaves all that poison without a home. At least when they have Chelsea FC to attach it to we all know where it is. With this in mind, I'd prefer them to stay in business, but sink back to the obscurity they emerged from. Basically, I'd be happy for them to just become Chelsea again.

If they do go under, though, no one will miss them. It's like having diarrhoea. Unpleasant while you have it, and you are glad when it's gone.

AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26607 on: Today at 02:44:39 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:18:23 pm
As an entity, I'd happily see Chelsea go under. They've always been a despicable little club. They've always been a stain on London and England and are bereft of any redeeming qualities.

Of course, I'd feel for their decent few. All clubs have some genuinely fantastic fans but, on the whole, Chelsea are pretty horrendous. They've happily embraced a scumbag owner and most still defend him even now. They've happily celebrated the Hillsborough dead too, so they can fuck right off.

Thing is though. If the club goes under, it leaves a void. It leaves all that poison without a home. At least when they have Chelsea FC to attach it to we all know where it is. With this in mind, I'd prefer them to stay in business, but sink back to the obscurity they emerged from. Basically, I'd be happy for them to just become Chelsea again.

If they do go under, though, no one will miss them. It's like having diarrhoea. Unpleasant while you have it, and you are glad when it's gone.

I wouldn't worry too much about the void they leave mate, most of them will just go to Millwall.
Iska

  The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26608 on: Today at 02:46:53 pm
Id be pleased but also, weirdly, slightly envious?  Whenever it does happen it always feels like a chance to do things again, and differently and away from the tedium that is most of top football nowadays.  Thats more about me though - not into change for its own sake, but once it does happen and theres a massive shift its invigorating to root around in the ashes and reimagine everything from scratch.  And lets be honest it doesnt usually work out much different.

At the very least its usually interesting for a while - surely Rangers fans have more memories from the past decade than from the decade before.  Maybe not for Bury.
lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26609 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm
Page 666.

Just sayin'.

Came back from lunch with a Chelsea fan, he reckons the government may be about to let this all go to shit with Chelsea.
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26610 on: Today at 02:58:12 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:52:49 pm
Page 666.

Just sayin'.

Came back from lunch with a Chelsea fan, he reckons the government may be about to let this all go to shit with Chelsea.
Wish there was a praying emoji.
Schmarn

Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26611 on: Today at 03:04:27 pm

Send them into the abyss, I say.

They've happily lapped up all the success of the Russian blood money for years without showing an ounce of grace. Even before that they were an open refuge for racists, and I don't mean your common-or-garden Brexit xenophobe, I mean proper hardcore fume at the sight of a black person on TV racist. That's not to say that all Chelsea fans are racist, not at all, but if you're an ideological racist and you live in London, you follow Chelsea or Millwall. 

I don't think they'll disappear by the way but I'll settle for them returning to their status as a glorified Cup team.

newterp

Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26612 on: Today at 03:10:39 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:44:39 pm
I wouldn't worry too much about the void they leave mate, most of them will just go BACK to Millwall.
jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26613 on: Today at 03:15:07 pm
God knows I have no love for Chelsea or their horrible fans, but when a football club goes down it's not just the fans who suffer, but the whole community surrounding it. I would prefer that they were punished by those running the game, as they were clearly not living within their means. But any club going to the wall is not good for football and I remember only too well the fears about this club under Hicks and Gillete.
Machae

Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26614 on: Today at 03:18:44 pm
If they are unable to repay their debts, or if the debt it written off, then Chelsea needs to be docked points as per the rule. Why should they gain an advantage when other clubs have had to face the consequences
Skeeve

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26615 on: Today at 04:14:42 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:24:19 pm
Considering they are pretty fundamental to the origins of sports-washing in UK football and distorted the transfer market to the obscene levels we see today then, quite frankly I would love it if they went to the wall.
Plus the icing on the cake would be that Clive fella having a coronary.

Besides the pleasure from seeing the original sportswashers suffer their just desserts, the club was horrible before the takeover as well with their crowds seeming to be predominantly racist, tory hooligans more than anything else, so it would be doubly nice to see them vanish.
KJR71

  We all live in a red and white Kop...
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26616 on: Today at 04:41:27 pm
My boss supports them is an absolute c*nt, stealing a living whilst having a negative impact on most people around her.  Nothing would make me happier than see them disappear...well other than us beating them in two cup finals.  Turned up with my Liverpool scarf for a team meeting yesterday and she shit out of the meeting.  The scarf is in my desk, just waiting for her to make an appearance.
wampa1

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26617 on: Today at 04:44:20 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:18:44 pm
If they are unable to repay their debts, or if the debt it written off, then Chelsea needs to be docked points as per the rule. Why should they gain an advantage when other clubs have had to face the consequences
Write off their league results.
4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26618 on: Today at 04:51:16 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26619 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm
Indomitable_Carp

  From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26620 on: Today at 04:56:07 pm
I swear this was on page 666 like two days ago. Good job whichever mods are keeping this one going (sorry for the extra work!)

Regarding them sinking, it feels hard to have the same sympathy for a club that has willing embraced sportswashing over the last 1.5 decades compared to any of the other clubs that face or have faced extinction. Few clubs have done more to usher in this era of increasingly alienating, politicised, corrupt, big money football. It is true that their fans did not have any say over the arrival of Abrahmovic in the first place, but it´s not like they have spoken out about it either. On the contrary they have wholly embraced it and quite depressingly and disturbingly continue to do so. Unfortunately Chelsea, more then most clubs, do have a very significant number of awful hate-filled fans, and have done both before and after the takeover. One of the least likeable clubs around.

If they had a decent core-support (and to any decent Chelsea fans reading), I would say look on the bright side you get your club back and a chance to rebuild into a better image that reflects your community and identity.

Unfortunately there is a substantial minority of their core-support with a history of violent and disgusting racism, mixed up with "Loyalist"-style British Nationalism. Not sure I particularly fancy seeing a club remade in that image.

That´s a long winded way of saying fuck ´em, I hope they sink, and it would be well deserved.
So... Howard Phillips

  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26621 on: Today at 04:58:39 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:18:44 pm
If they are unable to repay their debts, or if the debt it written off, then Chelsea needs to be docked points as per the rule. Why should they gain an advantage when other clubs have had to face the consequences

They can use the PL turning a blind eye to Evertons over cooked books as a precedent for asking for leniency.
Dave McCoy

  11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26622 on: Today at 05:03:45 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:13:40 am
But if the problem is where the proceeds of the sale are going, how does changing the buyer fix anything?

You still have the same issue with what happens to the 1.6bn debt, plus potentially legal challenges from both Roman and the Americans.

It doesn't. More that someone had to have tipped off Ratcliffe from the government that there was an issue and why he then bid so late. I think they must have thought or assumed that the structure of where the money was going would also lead the sellers to walk away or find it difficult and then Ratcliffe would swoop in at the last minute with his offer to save the day.

I also can't get over the fact that it's still consistently being reported by the BBC and others as a £4.25bn sale. Only £2.5bn is changing hands and that's what the issue is right now, the rest is imaginary money to be spent sometime in the next decade.

As far as Roman, yes lets all pray this goes tits up. Nobody walks away from £1.6bn and this was always going to end with him having the money, there's never been any serious talk of seizure. The amount of blood on his hands even if indirectly now is so great that we should be hoping for nothing but bad Karma for him and all those associated with him.
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26623 on: Today at 05:31:07 pm
MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26624 on: Today at 05:37:46 pm
Imagine a disgraced Russian thief being the biggest legend in your club's "history".
farawayred

  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26625 on: Today at 05:48:17 pm
Imagine Chelsea liquidated and United still don't qualify for the CL...
Red Berry

Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26626 on: Today at 05:57:47 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:58:39 pm
They can use the PL turning a blind eye to Evertons over cooked books as a precedent for asking for leniency.

They key difference is that the PL worked hand in glove with Everton to help them cook their books, so it becomes very hard for Chelsea to actually prove there was any wrongdoing. And they can hardly afford top drawer lawyers anymore. ;)

Everyone knows Chelsea owe Abramovich £1.6bn. It's impossible to brush it under the carpet or turn a blind eye to it. In some form the money has to materialise if Chelsea want to continue existing. It's just a question of who gets it.

Fucking hell, if only Abu Dhabi would get bored with City.
Robotforaday

Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26627 on: Today at 06:56:40 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:15:07 pm
God knows I have no love for Chelsea or their horrible fans, but when a football club goes down it's not just the fans who suffer, but the whole community surrounding it. I would prefer that they were punished by those running the game, as they were clearly not living within their means. But any club going to the wall is not good for football and I remember only too well the fears about this club under Hicks and Gillete.
It can only be a good thing for football if clubs see that the business model "become the plaything of a billionaire who owes their wealth to a dictatorial regime implicated in a genocidal war" can lead to liquidation. I'm more than ok with Chelsea taking the hit so that football can learn that lesson.

Take note Newcastle.
redtel

  Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26628 on: Today at 07:52:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:14 pm
How would we feel if Chelsea FC was liquidated?

I personally hate to see any football club go to the wall and wouldn't necessarily wish to see it happen. But I don't think I'd grieve for Chelsea as much as I did Bury. And, in truth, I got over Bury's demise after a few minutes.

Stop building are hopes up Yorkie !

Id like to see Chelsea and Abramovich liquidated. Together or separately  >:(
