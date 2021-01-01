You would imagine that Everton are absolutely ripe to be on the sportswashers list. Shite club that are going nowhere and an absolutely rabid fanbase that would do their owners bidding.,
Highly doubt it. They're a provincial, backwater club that don't even have a marketable name, like Man City did. On top of that, once you take into account the money Moshiri spent to just buy the club, never mind the half billion wasted on crap players, and another half billion needed for their watershed vanity project, who's going to pony up for the asking price?
Sportswashers prefer to buy low, so they can pump their funds straight into the squad. Everton could cost them £700m just to buy, and Moshi-la would likely still be making a loss at that price.
Not saying it's impossible, but there still seem to be better prospects out there. I hope not anyway. There's enough poison between the two sets of fans in the city. Them being bought out by sportswashers could cause a very deep and damaging split in the people of Liverpool that could prove very hard to recover from.