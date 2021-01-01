« previous next »
Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator

Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26640 on: Yesterday at 08:09:58 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm
Cmon Roman, demand your £1.6B loan is repaid, and take these fuckers out of existence. You know it makes sense.
The debt will be repaid regardless. I think the issue is that they don't want the payment to be made to a company that's linked to Abramovich.

They are screwed in either case.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26641 on: Yesterday at 08:12:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:25:17 pm
If ever something proved the effectiveness of sportswashing, it's this.

Buy out a shite football club with a desperate fanbase, and you've instantly bought yourself thousands upon thousands of useful idiots, enablers, apologists and promotors who will churn out all manner of propaganda to back your repulsive regime.

Mind you, this is Chelsea. A most repulsive club and fanbase with no redeeming qualities even before they were sportswashed. A stain on the City of London and a stain on the English game.
Nail on the head. This is all Man City and Newcastle are now. They are not football clubs anymore. Chelsea have an opportunity to become a football club again but their fans are abhorrent and so hopefully the unthinkable will happen and they go out of existence. They could start again as a proper club in the lowest division.

You would imagine that Everton are absolutely ripe to be on the sportswashers list. Shite club that are going nowhere and an absolutely rabid fanbase that would do their owners bidding.,
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26642 on: Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:12:09 pm


You would imagine that Everton are absolutely ripe to be on the sportswashers list. Shite club that are going nowhere and an absolutely rabid fanbase that would do their owners bidding.,

Highly doubt it. They're a provincial, backwater club that don't even have a marketable name, like Man City did. On top of that, once you take into account the money Moshiri spent to just buy the club, never mind the half billion wasted on crap players, and another half billion needed for their watershed vanity project, who's going to pony up for the asking price?

Sportswashers prefer to buy low, so they can pump their funds straight into the squad. Everton could cost them £700m just to buy, and Moshi-la would likely still be making a loss at that price.

Not saying it's impossible, but there still seem to be better prospects out there. I hope not anyway. There's enough poison between the two sets of fans in the city. Them being bought out by sportswashers could cause a very deep and damaging split in the people of Liverpool that could prove very hard to recover from.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26643 on: Yesterday at 09:59:03 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Highly doubt it. They're a provincial, backwater club that don't even have a marketable name, like Man City did. On top of that, once you take into account the money Moshiri spent to just buy the club, never mind the half billion wasted on crap players, and another half billion needed for their watershed vanity project, who's going to pony up for the asking price?

Sportswashers prefer to buy low, so they can pump their funds straight into the squad. Everton could cost them £700m just to buy, and Moshi-la would likely still be making a loss at that price.

Not saying it's impossible, but there still seem to be better prospects out there. I hope not anyway. There's enough poison between the two sets of fans in the city. Them being bought out by sportswashers could cause a very deep and damaging split in the people of Liverpool that could prove very hard to recover from.
They could be rebranded liverton. Imagine the fume.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26644 on: Yesterday at 10:45:43 pm
So the way this reads, they can't prove Abramovich owns Camberley since it's registered in Jersey and therefore they can't follow the money from Camberley to the supposed Charitable trust that Abramovich wants the money to go to. Which should be stressed again will still be Roman's money just supposedly now being spent on "victims" and not just solely to help him and the other Oligarchs commit crimes or steal from their fellow countrymen.



I think then the Ratcliffe bid is definitely a tip-off that something was up. I wonder if due to the opaqueness of these structures that Roman can't actually prove anything and then the UK government will force through their preferred option. Would be pretty fitting as well as basically Brexit was really about tax shelters and ownership than anything else, at least to those promoting it aside from the Russians.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26645 on: Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm
I mean the Tories can't have it both ways, have their own money hidden in tax avoiding jurisdictions and shell companies, then complain when others are doing it
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26646 on: Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 04:58:21 pm

Please go under, please go under.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26647 on: Yesterday at 11:01:49 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm
Please go under, please go under.

I am desperate for it to happen but I think the Government would do absolutely anything to keep them afloat if they were really pressed.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26648 on: Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm
I mean the Tories can't have it both ways, have their own money hidden in tax avoiding jurisdictions and shell companies, then complain when others are doing it

Since I'm an American I don't follow it all that closely but if they're just doing nothing but non-stop culture wars as a policy like Republicans here than I'm sure that yes, they can and will try to have it both ways.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26649 on: Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm
All this suggesting they go under is giving me a headache

For Christs sake stop teasing us.

Its never going to happen, Br happy with the very big possibility of them turning back into Chelsea
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26650 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:01:49 pm
I am desperate for it to happen but I think the Government would do absolutely anything to keep them afloat if they were really pressed.

Same unfortunately, but we can dream...Liverpool win the quadruple, Everton relegated, Chelsea liquidated.

As rushyman said, having them revert to a no-mark Fulham would be enough for me.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26651 on: Yesterday at 11:15:14 pm
Suddenly Arsenal are back in with a chance of top 4  :D
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26652 on: Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:10:58 pm
Just read that Shed End cesspit myself there, they're slagging off Greenpeace, fucking GREENPEACE for stopping a Russian oil tanker from docking, that's sportwashing in it's purest distilled form, they'll defend him to the hilt, and now Russia, it's crazy, Newcastle will be defending Saudi airstrikes in Yemen and Syria next.

Ive literally read tweets from Newcastle fans defending the Yemen air strikes. Theyre terrorists, you see. And also, the UK sell arms to SA so were all hypocrites if we say SA is bad
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26653 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:10:58 pm
Just read that Shed End cesspit myself there, they're slagging off Greenpeace, fucking GREENPEACE for stopping a Russian oil tanker from docking, that's sportwashing in it's purest distilled form, they'll defend him to the hilt, and now Russia, it's crazy, Newcastle will be defending Saudi airstrikes in Yemen and Syria next.

You say that as if its an exaggeration to make a point

They will
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26654 on: Yesterday at 11:33:18 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm
Ive literally read tweets from Newcastle fans defending the Yemen air strikes. Theyre terrorists, you see. And also, the UK sell arms to SA so were all hypocrites if we say SA is bad

Sometimes you think footbsll probably needs binning

Its grown tentacles, teeth and poisonous venom at this point. It turns people into monstrous, unrecognisable versions of themselves

Everton fans are a perfect example
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26655 on: Yesterday at 11:45:17 pm
Thread Title  ;D very good  :wellin
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26656 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
They sing the national anthem with gusto. Lav the Queen. Hate scousers. Boo the 97. The bumbling, jellied, corrupt, blonde c*nt will save them. His mate Lord Lebedev has the brasses all lined up in Umbria castle as reward even though it's up for sale. One last bash for Bozo
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
