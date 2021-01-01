So the way this reads, they can't prove Abramovich owns Camberley since it's registered in Jersey and therefore they can't follow the money from Camberley to the supposed Charitable trust that Abramovich wants the money to go to. Which should be stressed again will still be Roman's money just supposedly now being spent on "victims" and not just solely to help him and the other Oligarchs commit crimes or steal from their fellow countrymen.I think then the Ratcliffe bid is definitely a tip-off that something was up. I wonder if due to the opaqueness of these structures that Roman can't actually prove anything and then the UK government will force through their preferred option. Would be pretty fitting as well as basically Brexit was really about tax shelters and ownership than anything else, at least to those promoting it aside from the Russians.