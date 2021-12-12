« previous next »
Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:45:57 pm
A government source said: Theres quite serious concern in government that the deal may fall apart and that Roman Abramovich is ultimately willing to let Chelsea go under.

NEW: Govt says it is alarmed at Abramovich refusing to accept its proposed sale model for Chelsea. £1.6bn loan proving a big problem.
:lmao As if Roman should be allowed an opinion!!!***


***if it means Chelea going under - then let's get Roman a soapbox that he can refuse from all day!!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
From Dan Roan on the Beeb

Ministers are worried a £4.25bn deal to buy Chelsea may be at risk of "falling apart" due to a lack of consensus with the club over the proceeds of any sale, the BBC has learned.

According to a UK government insider, there is now "alarm" in Whitehall that the takeover of the European champions could be "timed out" if deadlines are not met.

Chelsea have agreed terms on a deal with a private-equity funded consortium led by US investor Todd Boehly, co-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team.

The club was put up for sale before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

However a senior Whitehall source revealed there was now "serious concern" that the oligarch was "willing to let Chelsea go under" over an alleged "refusal to agree to a sale structure that gives ministers confidence that proceeds would go to a good cause".

Chelsea are operating under a special licence from the UK government which expires on 31 May, and any takeover requires the approval of ministers and the English football authorities.

Abramovich has said he has not asked for a £1.6bn loan to Chelsea to be repaid when the club is sold. Earlier this month a spokesperson for the billionaire confirmed he "remains committed" to making sure the proceeds from the sale "go to good causes".

However, the government insider said approval was being hindered by the club's "complicated" ownership structure, with parent company Fordstam Ltd owing £1.6 billion to Jersey-based Camberley International Investments, a company with suspected links to Abramovich.

"Two big sticking points remain - where exactly the proceeds of the sale will be held, and what legal guarantees government will be given about the money going to good causes," they said.

"Essentially, despite committing to all proceeds going to good causes in public, Abramovich seems unwilling to give the same legal commitments, which would have backed up his public statements of about a week ago, that in the deal neither he nor his affiliates could basically try and stake a claim to that unpaid debt between Fordstam and Camberley.

"A deal which would allow the cash to be diverted during the deal would be a breach of sanctions and is seen as a red line for ministers."

The source added: "There are deadlines at the end of this month and the start of June, which would either see the club booted out of European competition or the Premier League entirely. But a good chunk of the sale needs to be done this week or next."

It is understood any sale would need to be completed by early June when the Premier League meets to grant clubs the licenses needed to compete next season.

The government is understood to have proposed a two-stage process where the money from any sale would be held in a managed 'escrow' account, and only released once it is satisfied that a charitable foundation is ready.

Both Chelsea and a spokesperson for Mr Abramovich have been approached for comment.

A source close to the Boehly consortium told the BBC: "The consortium is committed to buying Chelsea and contributing to the success of English football.

"They are delighted that their plans have been accepted by the club, and welcome the constructive conversations they've had with the government and football authorities.

"The proceeds of the sale are a matter for the seller and the government to resolve."
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
G'wan Roman, dig your heels in son
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 04:58:21 pm
From Dan Roan on the Beeb

Well that is a shame.

Anyway, moving on....
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:58:56 pm
G'wan Roman, dig your heels in son

Agreed - he should not be forced to endure this kind of treatment!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:56:37 pm
:lmao As if Roman should be allowed an opinion!!!***


***if it means Chelea going under - then let's get Roman a soapbox that he can refuse from all day!!

Still his property, so he has a say. He could have just refused to sell at all and it'd be done existing by now unless the government tried to seize it, but I imagine the legality of seizing a 4bn quid asset is something they don't want to test. Going to be an interesting couple of weeks at least.

Wonder what the PL would do if they were liquidated? Invite the play off loser up? Offer 3rd place a spot (if they don't win the play off)?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
I mean who knows how this shakes out but these lot are no concern of ours anymore. Hope they enjoyed their last final in a few years as much as I did.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:45:57 pm
A government source said: Theres quite serious concern in government that the deal may fall apart and that Roman Abramovich is ultimately willing to let Chelsea go under.

But but but, I thought he put in £1.5 billion because he loved the club???
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
As brilliant as it would be them going into administration cant see it happening.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Much prefer Pep to Tuchel who comes across as a very odd individual. Pep's meltdowns are the stuff of legend and he loves Liverpool deep down, but Tuchel? Wouldn't dare say any of his nonsense to Jurgen's face, hobgoblin that he is.

Hope Abramovich is about to hit the nuclear button...that would be funny  :wave
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:22:50 pm
Pressure does funny things to people...

If they'd lost to Leeds they'd be in trouble but they went there and battered them in their last game.

It helps that they don't have to play on the Tuesday after the cup final as well (unlike us getting made to play tomorrow).
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Maybe in his deluded mind he thinks if he delays long enough they'll give the club back to him
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 04:39:32 pm
Listen to Tuchel after the game and hes so dismissive of us. After being so cocksure before hand. He hardly says anything positive about us or our manager. Compare and contrast to Klopp who is nothing but a gentleman towards them and not in a backhanded way like the Owl used to do.

Cant stand the fella.

Like Guardiola. Klopp is always a gent with him but he's always getting in digs and is so bitter, envious and resentful no matter what they win.

Maybe Tuchel's grudge is from the Dortmund game at Anfield in 2016. His Chelsea side always put everything they have into the games against us and players are always rested in the prior games.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 05:03:06 pm
Wonder what the PL would do if they were liquidated? Invite the play off loser up? Offer 3rd place a spot (if they don't win the play off)?

It will affect the top half of the table but not the bottom half. So 5th place would probably get the CL spot.

Would be quite the situation if Chelsea's near 60-man squad of professional first-team players suddenly became free agents.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 05:03:06 pm
Still his property, so he has a say. He could have just refused to sell at all and it'd be done existing by now unless the government tried to seize it, but I imagine the legality of seizing a 4bn quid asset is something they don't want to test. Going to be an interesting couple of weeks at least.

Wonder what the PL would do if they were liquidated? Invite the play off loser up? Offer 3rd place a spot (if they don't win the play off)?

Hes been sanctioned and quite shafted by the UK Government. Why wouldn't he be a c*nt and watch them go under or refuse the write off the debt.

I don't like Abramovich, but why would they think he'd just walk away for the 'love of the club'

Writing off the debt breaks financial rules anyway, why would Chelsea be immune from that just because its convenient
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:21:55 pm
Hey Tuchel, leave us Reds alone!

All in all, it's just another prick in the wall?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Oh Knows...
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
 :wave
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Bwaaaaahhhaaaahaaaaa  ;D

Couldn't happen to a bigger set of scumbags.

Oh sorry, it could ... when the shit hits the fan with Abu Dhabi eventually  8)
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Couldnt the UK government just take Chelsea off of Abramovich and sell it to whomever they like? What could he do? Sue? Ask his mate Vlad to invade?

Of course, that might open a can of worms the Tories don`t want opened.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:45:57 pm
A government source said: Theres quite serious concern in government that the deal may fall apart and that Roman Abramovich is ultimately willing to let Chelsea go under.

From here

NEW: Govt says it is alarmed at Abramovich refusing to accept its proposed sale model for Chelsea. £1.6bn loan proving a big problem.
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1526224217867419649?s

Always been a big fan of his to be honest
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 05:03:06 pm
Still his property, so he has a say. He could have just refused to sell at all and it'd be done existing by now unless the government tried to seize it, but I imagine the legality of seizing a 4bn quid asset is something they don't want to test. Going to be an interesting couple of weeks at least.

Wonder what the PL would do if they were liquidated? Invite the play off loser up? Offer 3rd place a spot (if they don't win the play off)?
Everton have written to the PL insisting that only 2 clubs should go down if Chelsea are liquidated.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 05:03:06 pm
Still his property, so he has a say. He could have just refused to sell at all and it'd be done existing by now unless the government tried to seize it, but I imagine the legality of seizing a 4bn quid asset is something they don't want to test. Going to be an interesting couple of weeks at least.

Wonder what the PL would do if they were liquidated? Invite the play off loser up? Offer 3rd place a spot (if they don't win the play off)?

If it cant be sold and that cash flow is curtailed to the extent they couldnt pay their monthly £28m salary, then its likely they will go under and call in an administrator. However any player sales is going to be just as complicated as the dodgy ownership structure is going to prevent the sale amount from going back to the club.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Government must surely be under a huge microscope about this as well, can't possibly let Roman have any of this money else hell to pay
