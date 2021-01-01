« previous next »
Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:22:16 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 05:20:13 am
And you think players like Trent, VVD, Mane, Robbo, Thiago and Henderson who played 120 mins 48hrs before this game would be deemed fit enough to play 60-90mins by medical staff?

Like think about what your saying for second

VVD literally admitted he felt something and had to come after 90 but hey lets just chuck him into a 90min game 48hrs later and not think about the CL Final in a week and half?

No one is claiming to be experts, its common sense. I would happily put money on certain players not playing since you seem so confident of it.
I think we will rotate a lot of players due to the proximity of the game to the FA Cup Final, but it isn't 48 hrs after the game on Saturday, it will be 72 hours between games.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:27:12 am »
Midfield is where we are down to the bare bones now - Milner, Keita and Curtis is the only 3 you could realistically start tonight, maybe Oxlade but he seems to be really out of things at the minute.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:34:04 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:27:12 am
Midfield is where we are down to the bare bones now - Milner, Keita and Curtis is the only 3 you could realistically start tonight, maybe Oxlade but he seems to be really out of things at the minute.

Why can you start Keita but not Henderson?

Henderson has been rotated quite a lot over the last few weeks too, he should be okay I think. I'd go Jones - Henderson - Keita maybe.

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:35:36 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:34:04 am
Why can you start Keita but not Henderson?

Henderson has been rotated quite a lot over the last few weeks too, he should be okay I think. I'd go Jones - Henderson - Keita maybe.



I don't know if Henderson can play this game, vs Wolves and in the CL. He's got to start in Paris for me. We need to do everything to get Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho as our 3 in Paris.
