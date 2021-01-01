And you think players like Trent, VVD, Mane, Robbo, Thiago and Henderson who played 120 mins 48hrs before this game would be deemed fit enough to play 60-90mins by medical staff?Like think about what your saying for secondVVD literally admitted he felt something and had to come after 90 but hey lets just chuck him into a 90min game 48hrs later and not think about the CL Final in a week and half?No one is claiming to be experts, its common sense. I would happily put money on certain players not playing since you seem so confident of it.
Midfield is where we are down to the bare bones now - Milner, Keita and Curtis is the only 3 you could realistically start tonight, maybe Oxlade but he seems to be really out of things at the minute.
Why can you start Keita but not Henderson?Henderson has been rotated quite a lot over the last few weeks too, he should be okay I think. I'd go Jones - Henderson - Keita maybe.
