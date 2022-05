'Patrick Vieira Incident from Everton fanís POV' (15 second video clip):-



^ the fan being an utter goading dickhead gets his just deserts.





regarding the sky piece and pundits suggesting 'what can be done' and failing to find an answer in truthfrom a league standpoint, the obvious punishment that fans would understand and fear the most is a points deduction - wherever you sit in the table, knowing an invasion would cause a points deduction would for the most part deter them imo. if you're having a pitch invasion in the first place you imagine it's to do with mainly promotion, in this case relegation. if such an act carried a points deduction with immediate effect i think that would serve as a significant deterrent.