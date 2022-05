Villa are awful ffsMy mind is already to the CL final. Hopefully no injuries on Sunday. That is what Sunday is about for me.Real have been given special dispensation to play tomorrow when La Liga are having their final day on Sunday. The league authorities really helping them with their preparation. Shortish turnaround for us from Sunday to Saturday. Hopefully no extra time and then we really could be disadvantaged. Especially with them practically having the last few weeks off after sealing the title.