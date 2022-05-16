Said it during one of their regular bummings recently but I'm still of the opinion Hassenhuttl is grim. Probably a nice fella and all but he's stealing a living there, IMO.



Its hard to judge really he has had some big beatings but he has always had them safe.His job is probably just keep them in the league and hopefully a cup run.Cant really do too much more its not as if they spend much money either its a tread water / stepping stone job.