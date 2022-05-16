.Everton XI:
Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Coleman, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucouré, André Gomes, Richarlison, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin.Subs: Gray, van de Beek, Welch, Godfrey, Alli, Kenny, Davies, Begovic, Allan.Palace XI:
Butland, Guéhi, Clyne, Mitchell, Andersen, Hughes, Eze, Schlupp, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew. Subs: Gallagher, Rak-Sakyi, Ward, Kouyaté, Édouard, Milivojevic, Benteke, Kelly, Guaita.
Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Luiz, McGinn, Chukwuemeka, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins.Subs: Olsen, Feeney, A. Young, Nakamba, Iroegbunam, Sanson, Coutinho, Traore, Ings.Burnley:
Pope; Tarkowski, Long, Collins; Roberts, Cork, Brownhill, Taylor; McNeil, Barnes, Cornet.Subs: Costelloe, Dodgson, Thomas, Lowton, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Weghorst, Hennessey
This match is live on UK TV
: on Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Premier League.Chelsea XI:
Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho (C), Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku and Pulisic.Subs: S: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Kenedy, Sarr, RLC, Saul, Barkley. Mount and Havertz.Leicester XI:
Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Fofana, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Castagne, Iheanacho, Maddison, Vardy.Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Pereira, Choudhury, Albrighton, Barnes, Perez, Lookman, Daka
