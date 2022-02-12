What the fuck was he doing with his arms there? Still think he probably too close though.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
pen for that
That's bullshit. Amount of favours these get is absolutely unreal, no way on earth we get this.
Why are the English referees pushing so hard for Tottenham to finish 4th? Not that I complain, it is better for us if they finish 4th instead of Arsenal, but this is ridiculous ...
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Crosby Nick never fails.
