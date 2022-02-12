« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:55:01 pm »
Oh FFS Burnley

Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 12:52:58 pm
What the fuck was he doing with his arms there? Still think he probably too close though.

The proximity doesn't matter, he's star jumped so that shows intent to block the ball with his arms. John Terry used to get away with that so much.
swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 12:54:24 pm
:lmao pen for that


"Clear and obvious"
Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:55:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:51:32 pm
That's bullshit. Amount of favours these get is absolutely unreal, no way on earth we get this.

I'd be the happiest man in the world getting half of favours they get.
Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:55:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:54:39 pm
Why are the English referees pushing so hard for Tottenham to finish 4th? Not that I complain, it is better for us if they finish 4th instead of Arsenal, but this is ridiculous ...
it's a penalty
oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:56:13 pm »
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:56:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:54:39 pm
Why are the English referees pushing so hard for Tottenham to finish 4th? Not that I complain, it is better for us if they finish 4th instead of Arsenal, but this is ridiculous ...

Is it better for us? Not that I feel strongly either way. Think Spurs are set up to go further in the competition than Arsenal though.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:56:58 pm »
Only spurs get those, a few incidents far clearer than that yesterday, ref just played on. With Spurs its give it, then lets find the angle in the law to justify it, no matter how iffy it is.
