Just watching the pens again with my morning coffee. Can enjoy it a bit more now



Just absolutely love the calm of Jota. What a big penalty that was.



Bobby got a bit lucky with his!



What a brilliant moment that is for Kostas. He'll never forget that and neither will we.



Mentality monsters.



Yeah Bobby and Milners penalties the keeper got close to. They were hit well though (Millies more so). Thiago's, in symetry with our other Brazilian midfielder from the last shootout, executed something high risk with a mix of great technique and bottle - just amazing.Like you say, love Jota's penalty - arguably our best, even if it was the most high pressure/most to lose. Perfect way to follow up from the last shootout, as his was one of the few slightly sketchy ones that day.Whisper it, but ZIyech deserves credit for his. Great penalty, after the ref inexplicably waited for a smoke bomb (which wasnt a problem for anyone, and no fireman was doing anything). It took someone on Chelsea bench kicking it a couple of metres (changing nothing) for the ref to allow it to be taken. I'd have been furious if he did that to us. Glad we won it a more honourably than a Pawson shitshow