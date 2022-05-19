As long as the vid (and if there's more of it) is verified by other organisations, then it's clear, going by logic, the US needs to act on Israel for letting things come to this juncture, the government ultimately bears responsibility. Usually, the first step / tool is to halt aid to a country that fails the threshold on these things.
That's the logic. The politics of it, the US is still compromised by its links to Israel. Yet, history is ultimately time gone by, it's the actions of the decision-makers, generation after generation, that shape events now. And every generation comes in new, with their own priorities, knowledge, ideas, as we saw with Saudi basically washing their hands off Palestine in recent years.
You wonder how long before the old influence dies off in the US and Israel is treated as the fairly irrelevant to the US these days, leveraged by other countries against the US when human rights is an issue, apartheid state that it is, through its actions, now. The US will gain a lot more in terms of political capital on other countries, negotiation room with other countries, and financially by cutting Israel loose imo.