

Let's also keep in focus that these are the indigenous people of the region, driven from their homelands by external invaders who have stolen an entire country on very spurious reasoning.



Sadly that sentence can apply to Jews and Muslims, Israelis and Palestinians depending on your timeline and your definition of region. Using modern lines of national demarcation (ever changing due to successive Israeli land grabs) that statement reads differently than when Herodotus made mentioned Palestine in The Histories.The Ottoman and British empires sowed such ruinous seeds.Unrelated to Nobby's post...The conflict goes beyond borders though. We know the root, two peoples holding onto non-evidential, faith-based schisms of the Abrahamic God creation myth (one of many) and neither are without sin. I read David Pratt's Intifada (war of stones), it was published in the late 90's or early 2000's (I cant remember) and it helped bring more clarity to the Israeli land grabs and aggression and that was important. The lack of information allowed one side to control the dialogue, but doesn't mean they were and are always in the wrong. In conflict truth is the first casualty, a truth reinforced by recent events in the Baltic.There is more to say about this, but at some point it becomes a circular argument. It is shit for peoples on both sides and I am not interested in counting up and comparing indiscretions by side, it would still be reductive and truly sheer pedantry. Where there are 1000's of dead, on both sides, what is the meaningful difference between 10,000 casualties and 11,000 casualties (numbers pulled from the air as a generic example).