Shireen Abu Akleh was one of the best known reporters in the world who was a Palestinian Catholic, and an American citizen. On May 12, she was assassinated by Israeli forces while on assignment for Al Jazeera in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
The story of the incident can be found here:https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/11/shireen-abu-akleh-israeli-forces-kill-al-jazeera-journalisthttps://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/11/al-jazeeras-shireen-abu-aklehhttps://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/5/12/some-truths-about-shireen-abu-aklehs-murder
Born in Jerusalem in 1971, Abu Akleh, who was a Christian, initially studied architecture before switching to journalism at Yarmouk University in Jordan. After graduating, she returned to Palestine and worked for several media outlets, including Voice of Palestine Radio and the Amman Satellite Channel. She joined Al Jazeera Media Network a year after it was launched in 1996, as one of the Qatar-based Arabic-language networks first field correspondents and gained fame for her coverage of the second Palestinian Intifada in 2000.
I chose journalism to be close to the people, Abu Akleh said in one video. It might not be easy to change the reality, but at least I could bring their voice to the world.
As a television journalist, Abu Akleh covered events big and small, from the Gaza wars of 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2021 to the daring jailbreak of six Palestinians who escaped a maximum-security prison in northern Israel last September. She also covered regional news, including the war in Lebanon in 2006.
During the height of the second Intifada, Hatuqa recalled Israeli soldiers going around the Palestine city of Ramallah and mimicking her, shouting from a bullhorn her famous closing lines: Shireen Abu Akleh, Al Jazeera, Ramallah.
But, unlike so many other murdered Palestinians, including four boys who were dismembered by an Israeli missile while playing football on a beach, Abu Akleh was well-known. She was on TV. She was popular. She was admired and respected because she told the truth about the cruelty Palestinians suffer and endure every day.
So, her murder, unlike the murders of so many other Palestinians made news in Europe and North America.
I do not remember the US ambassadors to Israel or the United Nations, the State Department or the White House acknowledging, let alone condemning, any one of the slayings, since 2000, of 46 Palestinian journalists or saying anything about the 144 Palestinian journalists who have, since 2018, been shot with rubber or steel bullets, tear-gassed or had stun grenades fired at them.
Israels response was predictably horrific: lying about the incident, raiding her home, and disrupting her funeral (at one point separating the Muslim from the Christian mourners).
The rest of the worlds reaction is what matters though. Particularly the reactions of the countries who claim to be democracies and who profess they believe in a free press.
Germany has banned a vigil in her memory, which does not seem particularly democratic: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/13/germany-bans-vigil-in-memory-of-journalist-killed-by-israel
The reactions of other countries is a bit more mealy-mouthed. Like my country:
From Melanie Jolys Twitter:
Mélanie Joly
@melaniejoly
Canada government official
Canada calls for a thorough investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh.
We must ensure that rights of journalists are upheld globally and that they are free and safe to bring their work to light.
Its nice words, but other democratic countries need to do more such as imposing sanctions on another democratic country that is deliberately destroying the free press in order to support the truth about its own actions. Still no explanation for why Israel bombed the AP building last year.
Whats the difference between Israel assassinating Shireen Abu Akleh and Putin targeting journalists in Ukraine (https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/24/journalists-killed-ukraine-russia-war/
) or MBSs assassination of Jamal Khashoggi? None.