Really is huge for Forest. Theyll never have a better opportunity. If they dont win I dont think they get anywhere near it next season. Brennan Johnson is way, way too good for the Championship and theyre never getting Spence and Garner again for another season in the second tier. If they do go up however hell get some extremely gifted youngsters sent to him I reckon. In his years coaching Swansea and Forest hes already done wonders for Brewster, Guehi, Gallagher, Garner, Spence. Suppose winning with Englands youngsters will help you with that. I dont see him at Forest long-term, betters team should and will take a chance on him.