Really is huge for Forest. Theyíll never have a better opportunity. If they donít win I donít think they get anywhere near it next season. Brennan Johnson is way, way too good for the Championship and theyíre never getting Spence and Garner again for another season in the second tier. If they do go up however heíll get some extremely gifted youngsters sent to him I reckon. In his years coaching Swansea and Forest heís already done wonders for Brewster, Guehi, Gallagher, Garner, Spence. Suppose winning with Englandís youngsters will help you with that. I donít see him at Forest long-term, betters team should and will take a chance on him.