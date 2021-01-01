« previous next »
Today at 09:26:27 am
Really is huge for Forest. Theyll never have a better opportunity. If they dont win I dont think they get anywhere near it next season. Brennan Johnson is way, way too good for the Championship and theyre never getting Spence and Garner again for another season in the second tier. If they do go up however hell get some extremely gifted youngsters sent to him I reckon. In his years coaching Swansea and Forest hes already done wonders for Brewster, Guehi, Gallagher, Garner, Spence. Suppose winning with Englands youngsters will help you with that. I dont see him at Forest long-term, betters team should and will take a chance on him.
Today at 12:44:55 pm
I think decades after being relegated, people get all nostalgic about these classic clubs like Leeds and Forest. I was glad to see the back of both clubs when they got relegated. Both were undone by hubris.

Think back to when Villa went down and you'll get the idea. Forest are a gang of punks and I hope they rot in the lower divsions forever. If they do come back up I hope they get bummed in every single game, Sunderland style, and go right back down again.

I prefer Leeds staying up over Everton but that's largely because it's, well, Everton. ;D
