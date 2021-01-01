Really is huge for Forest. Theyll never have a better opportunity. If they dont win I dont think they get anywhere near it next season. Brennan Johnson is way, way too good for the Championship and theyre never getting Spence and Garner again for another season in the second tier. If they do go up however hell get some extremely gifted youngsters sent to him I reckon. In his years coaching Swansea and Forest hes already done wonders for Brewster, Guehi, Gallagher, Garner, Spence. Suppose winning with Englands youngsters will help you with that. I dont see him at Forest long-term, betters team should and will take a chance on him.