Rewatched the 06 final highlights before - never sunk in before how bad all 3 West Ham goals were:



Carragher OG

Reina spilled it and basically kicked out his hands for the 2nd (this would probably be illegal now, well if it was City in the final)

Konchesky mishit cross.



Seemed like fate was against us until that absolutely ridiculous Gerrard goal - don't think I've ever seen a goal like that since.



Also couldn't remember anything about the penalty shootout.



Watched this as well. Definitely true about West Ham's goals, would have been an awful way to lose, especially via Konchesky's goal. Like everyone else probably feels, Gerrard's goal still.seems ridiculously impossible even now and Reina was sensational that day (Ashton's goal aside). He made a couple great saves in normal time, then that amazing one right at the end of extra time and then won the penalty shootout. Great day that was.