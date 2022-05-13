Lets not forget its not just about winning for our own sakes. These are Putins fluffers with a racist core to their support. Its our duty to send them into the abyss.
First time at a cup final for this.
Winning it 1-0 with a 30 yard screamer on last min d make my day
Crosby Nick never fails.
Alisson and Virg look like a couple of motivational speakers wholl charge a fortune to spout some guff to you on an office away day.
6-0 with 4 goals coming before 20 minutes would do for me.
Yeah, we gifted them two goals, did the hard part to fight back (and that first Gerrard goal doesnt get spoken about much, but what a finish!). Then I remember just thinking how unfair it would be to do all that and then lose to a shanked cross. No one else would give a shit because West Ham were underdogs but it would have been a shit way to lose.Given the game, and the timing, I still think the third is the greatest goal Ive ever seen.
Any early team news?I'm going to guess Kova and Kante have had miraculous Wolverine healing powers
Happy for you mate
Rewatched the 06 final highlights before - never sunk in before how bad all 3 West Ham goals were:Carragher OGReina spilled it and basically kicked out his hands for the 2nd (this would probably be illegal now, well if it was City in the final) Konchesky mishit cross.Seemed like fate was against us until that absolutely ridiculous Gerrard goal - don't think I've ever seen a goal like that since. Also couldn't remember anything about the penalty shootout.
Matip or Konate is probably the only question mark.
Got to remember City were huge favourites in the CL final last year and Chelsea got the better of them. We have to be at our very best day defensively in particular then hope for magic from one of our front 3/5 once the subs are on.
"The fourth official has indicated they're will be four minutes " I'm always reminded of that Michael Jackson song they sing "Then like my dreams, they fade and die. Fortune's alway's hiding"... It's on the end of Gerrards boot mate.
