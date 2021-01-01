« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May  (Read 17918 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,963
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #360 on: Today at 10:18:24 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm
I hope its as easy as the last final against them

I'm hoping it's their last final for a long time.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #361 on: Today at 10:19:38 am »
im strange calm and confident about this

it will be a difficult game but think we would just edge it. But if we turn out like the City game then it will surely be over by half time. Not being disrespectful  but this chelsea squad isnt as good as city

let win this and let klopp gets his filthy hands on the only trophy he hasn't manage to win. ;D
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,225
  • Linudden.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #362 on: Today at 10:21:49 am »
Chelsea are always falling over themselves to outperform their abilities whenever playing Liverpool, it just is what happens. Therefore it will be a close-fought game where the team have to be on their toes all the way through.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,892
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #363 on: Today at 10:22:05 am »
No idea why but just had a feeling that this is made for Bobby to score the winner for us. He absolutely deserves that moment and for him to have his song belted out by thousands at Wembley.

Ill also settle for an Azpulecueta own goal.
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,706
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #364 on: Today at 10:23:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:22:05 am
No idea why but just had a feeling that this is made for Bobby to score the winner for us. He absolutely deserves that moment and for him to have his song belted out by thousands at Wembley.

Ill also settle for an Azpulecueta own goal.

Weirdly I had the same feeling for Bobby today as well.

Id be delighted with any form of win but one with Bobby getting the winner would be all the sweeter.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online VictoryFor96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #365 on: Today at 10:24:48 am »
Litle cups or big ones.

Big prized ones or not.

Any title is good for us to keep a winning mentality and building a winner team pr.

Lets win this one and roll on to CL final
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,882
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #366 on: Today at 10:27:00 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:22:05 am
No idea why but just had a feeling that this is made for Bobby to score the winner for us. He absolutely deserves that moment and for him to have his song belted out by thousands at Wembley.

I really hope so. He's kind of been forgotten about this season through the form of Jota and Diaz and because of various little injuries he keeps picking up. Would be brilliant if he's anle to play a significant part today. He's on 98 goals as well I think so a couple today (or in 2 weeks time) would be lovely.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #367 on: Today at 10:27:07 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:21:49 am
Chelsea are always falling over themselves to outperform their abilities whenever playing Liverpool, it just is what happens. Therefore it will be a close-fought game where the team have to be on their toes all the way through.
The seems to think we are rivals lol.

Let's smash those plastics back to 2003!
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,161
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #368 on: Today at 10:30:39 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:24:39 pm
Just started booing in the house there to ready myself for the national anthem.

Anybody got any good tutorial videos that will help me boost my venom levels? I'm thinking maybe something from Goodison Park.

Stick on a pair of Lonsdales, play the Ken Dodd and the Diddymen mix of Grand Old Team, fllowed up closely by Z Cars and finish with a good blast of the air raid siren.

And have a toddlet on standby to lash at the screen.

That'll get you in the mood
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,658
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #369 on: Today at 10:35:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:22:05 am
No idea why but just had a feeling that this is made for Bobby to score the winner for us. He absolutely deserves that moment and for him to have his song belted out by thousands at Wembley.

Ill also settle for an Azpulecueta own goal.

Ive the same feeling but for Jota instead. Hes been out of form lately so needs a boost.
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,623
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #370 on: Today at 10:38:59 am »
get the sun factor 50 on everyone. It will be 21 C at KO. have a safe trip the travelling Anfield South gang. Bring the cup home.

 I got the Anfield Rap song on repeat on. Another tradition that seems to have been lost. Why no more cup final songs? Where is the all day coverage of the final from Granstand with Des Lynam  i miss that.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,892
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #371 on: Today at 10:53:34 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 10:38:59 am
get the sun factor 50 on everyone. It will be 21 C at KO. have a safe trip the travelling Anfield South gang. Bring the cup home.

 I got the Anfield Rap song on repeat on. Another tradition that seems to have been lost. Why no more cup final songs? Where is the all day coverage of the final from Granstand with Des Lynam  i miss that.

Someone like Ox giving a lowdown on all the players in the team, live footage from the team hotel and on the bus to the ground. The Cup Final record, all much better in the old days!
Logged

Online TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #372 on: Today at 10:54:31 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:10:00 am
I love FA Cup Final morning. Henderson lifting that pot at the end of today just makes sense 🙂

Some one needs to remind him about the lid.  Every captain lifts the cup and the lid falls off and twats him on the swede.  Let's be different.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,394
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #373 on: Today at 10:55:39 am »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 07:23:34 am
Do people still fly scarfs out the car windows on the way down?
This FA cup and period in general has got me feeling like a kid in the 80s again.

That reminds me of a day out we had at Southport when I was a kid and my Dad drove the family there, so it was Mam, Dad, me and my two sisters. It was one of those typically roasting July days that we always seemed to get back in the '70s and it was quite common for blokes and lads to walk around topless. We were driving back in the heat and the traffic with the windows down. I'd taken my favouite stripey tee shirt off and being my usual mischievous self, I decided to fly my tee shirt out of the car window as the traffic reduced and we picked up speed. My little sister spotted this and was quietly giggling with me until a gust of wind grabbed it and ripped it out of my hand. We both watched in silent shock through the rear window as it came to rest in the middle of the carriageway with cars driving over it. We both turned and faced front not saying a word for the rest of the journey knowing that I'd probably be getting done for this.

When we got back, I don't remember being quizzed straight away about not having the tee shirt, remember it was quite common not to be wearing a top on hot days. It did crop up later, it might not have even been on the same day. I just acted soft and said I couldn't find it, fair play to my little sister for not dropping me in it, I owed her one for that. I must admit, to this day, I'm surprised there wasn't more of an inquest into its disappearance!
 ;D   
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #374 on: Today at 10:57:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:11:15 am
Great this. Remember those Everton goals so vividly. Give this a watch and tell me we dont need to win today.

https://mobile.twitter.com/LFC/status/1525389200048066561
Fuckinghell that has set me off. Nice one for posting.
Nice to have a proper FA cup final to look forward too aswell and not a walk over. Although I suppose we could hammer them 6-0.
 
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,623
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #375 on: Today at 10:59:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:53:34 am
Someone like Ox giving a lowdown on all the players in the team, live footage from the team hotel and on the bus to the ground. The Cup Final record, all much better in the old days!

I guess everything is so money driven now with pay TV channels showing so much football now. The cup final was on only free to air football you would be lucky to watch so it made it even more important and a event in itself. Now they have changed the traditional KO from 3pm to 4:45pm etc
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,892
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #376 on: Today at 10:59:15 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:57:38 am
Fuckinghell that has set me off. Nice one for posting.
Nice to have a proper FA cup final to look forward too aswell and not a walk over. Although I suppose we could hammer them 6-0.
 


I got weirdly emotional watching it back! Even the Leeds and Newcastle goals from before I was born. But seeing the players celebrate in such a joyous way. Then those memories of where I was watching all the final wins since then (Sydney in 2001 will never be bettered for me!). Got to win this again.
Logged

Online gorgepir

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #377 on: Today at 10:59:33 am »
Is Kovacic out for this game?
Logged

Online smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #378 on: Today at 11:00:11 am »
Wish we would actually have a free flowing dominant in a final for once. Always seem a cagey one most times we reach one....
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #379 on: Today at 11:00:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:59:15 am
I got weirdly emotional watching it back! Even the Leeds and Newcastle goals from before I was born. But seeing the players celebrate in such a joyous way. Then those memories of where I was watching all the final wins since then (Sydney in 2001 will never be bettered for me!). Got to win this again.
Same, had tears in my eyes watching that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 