Author Topic: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May  (Read 14742 times)

Online Desert Red Fox

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #280 on: Today at 08:43:40 pm »
That's an outstanding OP - thanks to everyone who contributed!

As somebody used to say: let's twat these twats! :scarf
Offline Jm55

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #281 on: Today at 09:18:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:38:13 pm
Lol!! Tuchel is such a liar.

I dont think this is really him lying.

Kovacic got absolutely twatted in the ankle, anyone who saw it would agree with his assessment at the time that he would be very unlikely to be involved tomorrow, it looks like hes had a bit of luck (as Keita did after that shithouse tackle from Pogba) and hes escaped serious injury, and, possibly, any injury.

I get that managers do use this tactic, Solskjaer cringely always wanted to copy Ferguson and do it, but I just think this is a case of a player getting injured and making a recovery quicker than expected, I dont think theres anything more too it.
Offline Samie

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:28:51 pm »
You can see why top clubs prioritise the cups less and less.

Quote
Liverpool have so far accumulated £1.6million en route to Wembley and the winner on Saturday will more than double that prize, with £1.8million up for grabs. But even the runners up won't leave empty-handed, with £900,000 going to the runners-up.
Offline Garnier

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:35:12 pm »
A minor positive of being swamped with work is that it distracts me from becoming a bag of nerves in anticipation for the final
Online DangerScouse

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:35:56 pm »
Let's fucking smash these tory c*nts.
Online SamLad

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:37:01 pm »
hockey?
Offline Dirk18Kuyt

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:37:41 pm »
Looking forward to this one but not as nervous as usual before a huge game for some reason - I felt the same when we got to the CL final, just didn't really sink in as the previous years it felt a lot bigger! Didn't reach a final for years and now 3 in one season  ;D

I've wanted a good FA Cup run for a lot of years now, was gutted when we couldn't do the domestic cup double in 2012, and every year recently I was going mad that we got knocked out by January or similar, just felt like a big 'What if'. I don't know if it's due to the bigger squad depth, the kinder cup draws or if Jurgen is finally realising they're a good opportunity for a trophy or two per season, but very happy about it!

The omens have me a bit worried though, we've won our last 2 finals against Chelsea, super cup and Carabao, doesn't seem likely for a team to win 3/3. Also forgot until now that they got to the final last year and the year before, how likely are they to lose 3 in a row?! Combine that with the fact we've played them 3 times this year and come out with 3 draws, enough to worry about but hopefully their recent form is an indication of their current mentality to be honest! AND on the flipside this is the only trophy Klopp and this team haven't won yet!

Hoping for an early goal and no extra time - Come on lads and fingers crossed the club will be getting that champions wall updated!
Online Red Berry

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:28:51 pm
You can see why top clubs prioritise the cups less and less.

And the top prize for the League Cup is £100,000.  It's little wonder it's regarded as a Micky Mouse trophy.

I know the Football League aren't exactly rolling in cash, but they could add a bloody zero onto the prize money at least.  It's the chance of playing the PL clubs that even keeps the competition relevant anymore.

My own view is that PL clubs shouldn't be competing in it anymore - it's extra games that we can do without - but without the draw of the big teams the competition would sink like a stone. Football League teams looking for a tasty away fixture at Arsenal or City, and of course the TV money that goes with it. But the flip side is that, without Premier League clubs, it could be a genuine worthwhile trophy for, say, a Championship side to pick up.
Popcorn's Art

Online paisley1977

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:48:49 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:16:06 pm
Been to two FA Cup finals, lost both times, hoping for 3rd time lucky! 🤞

Know how you feel I was there in 1971 Charlie bloody George. Then in 1974 I give my ticket up to a mate I had this bad feeling not wanting to witness another defeat at Wemblee. Then 1977 I am a bloody jinx. A 4 hour journey home the driver saw my Dad the next day and asked if I was ok he said the only words I said after the journey was thank you for the lift.
That was one bad weekend but come Monday it was down to Lime street to get the train to Rome in the space of 5 days I had one of the lowest points in supporting the Mighty Reds to my Greatest.
It didn't feel like 9 years had passed till our next FA Cup final I was not missing this one and the first time I see us lift the cup. Didn't look like it at half-time thou.
Then the jinx returns how the hell could we lose to that lot ( wimbledon ).
Four more finals followed 88-89 so moving to be there. Then 91-92, 95-96 then my last one 2001.
So 8 FA Cup finals attended 4 wins 4 losses. Then 4 European Cup finals 4 wins I'll stick to Europe its easier
 
Online TheCunningScorpion

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #289 on: Today at 09:51:09 pm »
I'm just reading the Guardian's weekend preview, and Barry Glendenning says the odds on us winning would have been greatly increased with Fabinho as against Villa after he went off we  'immediately looked far more vulnerable'... Now, dont get me wrong, Losing Fab is a massive loss, but I actually thought we looked a lot more composed and solid after Henderson came on Tuesday, dont know maybe I'm talking nonsense.
Online DangerScouse

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #290 on: Today at 09:51:44 pm »
Online Stevo79

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #291 on: Today at 09:52:11 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 09:51:09 pm
I'm just reading the Guardian's weekend preview, and Barry Glendenning says the odds on us winning would have been greatly increased with Fabinho as against Villa after he went off we  'immediately looked far more vulnerable'... Now, dont get me wrong, Losing Fab is a massive loss, but I actually thought we looked a lot more composed and solid after Henderson came on Tuesday, dont know maybe I'm talking nonsense.

I agree with you, Fab was actually having a bit of a shocker up to that point.
Online SamLad

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #292 on: Today at 09:52:46 pm »
Offline RedG13

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #293 on: Today at 09:56:18 pm »
Brilliant OP DUUVA.
Excited for the game.
Online John C

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #294 on: Today at 09:58:41 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 09:48:49 pm
Know how you feel I was there in 1971 Charlie bloody George. Then in 1974 I give my ticket up to a mate I had this bad feeling not wanting to witness another defeat at Wemblee. Then 1977 I am a bloody jinx. A 4 hour journey home the driver saw my Dad the next day and asked if I was ok he said the only words I said after the journey was thank you for the lift.
That was one bad weekend but come Monday it was down to Lime street to get the train to Rome in the space of 5 days I had one of the lowest points in supporting the Mighty Reds to my Greatest.
It didn't feel like 9 years had passed till our next FA Cup final I was not missing this one and the first time I see us lift the cup. Didn't look like it at half-time thou.
Then the jinx returns how the hell could we lose to that lot ( wimbledon ).
Four more finals followed 88-89 so moving to be there. Then 91-92, 95-96 then my last one 2001.
So 8 FA Cup finals attended 4 wins 4 losses. Then 4 European Cup finals 4 wins I'll stick to Europe its easier
 
Superb memories there though mate, great stuff.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #295 on: Today at 10:10:56 pm »
Think it's a bit of an interesting moment for this game. Chelsea have had pretty indifferent form ever since getting knocked out by Real Madrid while our last 3 games haven't exactly seen us at our sparkling best. We're the better team and have still at least been winning most of our games so we are the favorites but we definitely haven't been without fault lately so it gives you that bit of hesitancy. Not that I don't expect us to win, just not sure on the road which will get us there. Hopefully a repeat of the League Cup final where we are basically home and hosed by halftime which would make for a great start to the weekend but am somewhat expecting a nail biter.

I'm also somewhat of the opinion that if Chelsea lose this game it's possible their top 4 spot could be in jeopardy. The odds are still massively in their favor especially as their last game is Watford but all of their current defenders are basically leaving, half of their attackers are looking at the door and Kovacic/Kante will probably be unable to play in either game by playing tomorrow. Who's left that even cares what happens? Lets find out :)

Up the Reds!
Online SamLad

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #296 on: Today at 10:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:10:56 pm
Think it's a bit of an interesting moment for this game. Chelsea have had pretty indifferent form ever since getting knocked out by Real Madrid while our last 3 games haven't exactly seen us at our sparkling best. We're the better team and have still at least been winning most of our games so we are the favorites but we definitely haven't been without fault lately so it gives you that bit of hesitancy. Not that I don't expect us to win, just not sure on the road which will get us there. Hopefully a repeat of the League Cup final where we are basically home and hosed by halftime which would make for a great start to the weekend but am somewhat expecting a nail biter.

I'm also somewhat of the opinion that if Chelsea lose this game it's possible their top 4 spot could be in jeopardy. The odds are still massively in their favor especially as their last game is Watford but all of their current defenders are basically leaving, half of their attackers are looking at the door and Kovacic/Kante will probably be unable to play in either game by playing tomorrow. Who's left that even cares what happens? Lets find out :)

Up the Reds!
which one was that?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #297 on: Today at 10:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:28:51 pm
You can see why top clubs prioritise the cups less and less.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:45:23 pm
And the top prize for the League Cup is £100,000.  It's little wonder it's regarded as a Micky Mouse trophy.

I know the Football League aren't exactly rolling in cash, but they could add a bloody zero onto the prize money at least.  It's the chance of playing the PL clubs that even keeps the competition relevant anymore.

My own view is that PL clubs shouldn't be competing in it anymore - it's extra games that we can do without - but without the draw of the big teams the competition would sink like a stone. Football League teams looking for a tasty away fixture at Arsenal or City, and of course the TV money that goes with it. But the flip side is that, without Premier League clubs, it could be a genuine worthwhile trophy for, say, a Championship side to pick up.

The Premier League clubs are already earning too much TV money. Not to mention the Champions League clubs. The League Cup and the FA Cup have a completely different purpose ...
Online Yosser0_0

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #298 on: Today at 10:13:36 pm »
Hoping the referee will know what a Rüdiger 'foul' looks like.

Just checked, oh shit, its Craig Pawson.
 ::)
Online SamLad

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #299 on: Today at 10:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:13:36 pm
Hoping the referee will know what a Rüdiger 'foul' looks like.

Just checked, oh shit, its Craig Pawson.
 ::)
don't check who the VAR is.
Online John C

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #300 on: Today at 10:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:10:56 pm
Hopefully a repeat of the League Cup final where we are basically home and hosed by halftime
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:12:33 pm
which one was that?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #301 on: Today at 10:30:18 pm »
I hope its as easy as the last final against them
Online Dave McCoy

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #302 on: Today at 10:38:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:26:57 pm


I seem to recall us being 3-0 up at half-time and the second half being a stroll despite the 3-2 final score. I guess we each have our own opinions of what is a stroll and what isn't.

Edit: LOL. I'm mixing up the semi-final against ManC with the Chelsea LC final. Oh well, thankfully nobody can see me blushing LOL
Online SamLad

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #303 on: Today at 10:38:46 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:30:18 pm
I hope its as easy as the last final against them
yeah, I just love those 11-10 penalty shootouts.
Online Caston

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #304 on: Today at 10:45:39 pm »
