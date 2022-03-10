I love the FA Cup, it's my favourite competition, it's because of the FA Cup I'm a Red!



I was 7 in 1965, loved kicking a ball about from an early age, but back then with almost zero TV or media coverage I had no idea who was who when it came to footy teams, locally or Nationally.



My extended family all gathered around the Telly in Lee Park on Cup Final day in 1965, and as a kid you really take in the feel of excitement in the air, there was something special going on for sure that day!



So I sat in front of the telly, not knowing one team from the other, until all was explained me, I was told this was the 'biggest football match ever' and how Liverpool were the greatest team ever.....but had never won this Cup, which I couldn't figure out!



Not split loyalties that day, everyone was supporting the Reds, and it was a real party atmosphere pre match. My family told me The Queen always goes to see Liverpool because she supports them, which of course I believed!



So I watched it all, never been so still in all my life for over 2 hours, when we got the 2nd I was hugged and thrown about in the madness, it was brilliant. The celebrations after the match went way past my usual bedtime, but I was allowed to stay up and join in.



After such a memorable occasion, how could I not be hooked!







