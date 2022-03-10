« previous next »
THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #200 on: Today at 11:09:04 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:59:42 am
Love all the stories, but redtels memories from the 1950 cup final are something else! So evocative of the time and so different to today. An epic journey to watch on a grainy old set surrounded by Arsenal supporters. Brilliant stuff Terry :)

Thanks. Very kind of you.

That 88 defeat you reprised was a downer as we went down there hoping for our second double after 86. We had buried my Dad the day before so could have done with seeing that mooner on the coach leaving Wembley. Would have lightened our mood. 😀

Hansen captained the side that day.

My most enjoyable finals. 65 as it was a first ever victory. 86 as it was our first FAC and League double and over the blues. 06 as Gerrard made it so memorable.
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #201 on: Today at 11:10:01 am
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 10:56:50 am
Thing that really grinds at me about 96 was the way we just bossed them at Anfield in the league.

Then the cup final we were limited to a couple of speculative shots from outside the box by Redknapp.

I think that game made Ferguson realize just how dangerous we could be & he set his team out in the final with a much more cautious approach.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #202 on: Today at 11:10:13 am
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 10:56:50 am
Thing that really grinds at me about 96 was the way we just bossed them at Anfield in the league.

Then the cup final we were limited to a couple of speculative shots from outside the box by Redknapp.

Basically United were happy to kill the game and stop McManaman from running the show like he had at Anfield. Our forwards barely had a sniff. Awful game all round but because they skanked a late winner no one (apart from us!) remembers.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #203 on: Today at 11:10:44 am
Tuchel called for a miracle for Kovacic to be fit for the final and he may have got his wish. Klopp should try do the same with Fab. Hendo, Thiago and Fab is still a damn good midfield, will be a closely fought contest. Suppose the other question is Matip or Ibu?
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #204 on: Today at 11:16:12 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:59:42 am
Love all the stories, but redtels memories from the 1950 cup final are something else! So evocative of the time and so different to today. An epic journey to watch on a grainy old set surrounded by Arsenal supporters. Brilliant stuff Terry :)

My Uncle was at the 65 cup final but often talks about the 50 cup final. Liddell was his hero and he still hasn't forgiven Arsenal for their tactics. There was one player for Aresnal who just kept taking him out every time he was close to the ball. His name escapes me but I was told that in some parts of Liverpool people would be called a "enter what ever his surname was", as a way of calling someone a "sht house".

My Dad told me that one of the Liverpool MPs complained about their tactics in the House of Commons, leading to a debate in the house. I found out that wasn't entirely true, much to my disappointment as it made a good story.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #205 on: Today at 11:20:31 am
Quote from: redtel on Today at 11:09:04 am
Thanks. Very kind of you.

That 88 defeat you reprised was a downer as we went down there hoping for our second double after 86. We had buried my Dad the day before so could have done with seeing that mooner on the coach leaving Wembley. Would have lightened our mood. 😀

Hansen captained the side that day.

My most enjoyable finals. 65 as it was a first ever victory. 86 as it was our first FAC and League double and over the blues. 06 as Gerrard made it so memorable.
Ah mate, 88 must have been very painful for you all.

I loved 06, not just for the Gerrard heroics (although they were obviously the highlight) but also pre-and post-match in the pub with loads of West Ham supporters. There were loads of Reds too, but everyone got on really well. I think the city centre has designated pubs, but this was a cracking pub about a 30 mins walk from town, so it was 50/50 and just brilliant craic.

Seeing the Rafatolla get carried to the stadium through the crowds past its adoring subjects was hilarious as well ;D Only LFC fans eh.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #206 on: Today at 11:24:20 am
It's Friday 13th today, this time 34 years ago we were getting ready to set off to Berkshire to stay with some friends in preparation for our FA Cup final against Wimbledon the next day. On the way down traffic was very heavy with a lot of stop/starting as you'd expect on the M6 on a Friday afternoon. Around about the Stoke area some prick rear-ended us which meant both cars had to pull on to the hard-shoulder to survey the damage. With the traffic still moving slowly we got a lot of jeers & ridicule from other motorists when they realized we were Liverpool fans. The police turned up not long after, took statements, & thankfully we were able to continue on our journey even though the boot was a bit of a mess. It was a day to forget, but surely the lads would put a smile on our face tomorrow when we'd win our 2nd double in 3 years. Sadly it wasn't to be, so I'm hoping for much better luck today & a much better outcome tomorrow.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #207 on: Today at 11:27:46 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 11:24:20 am
It's Friday 13th today, this time 34 years ago we were getting ready to set off to Berkshire to stay with some friends in preparation for our FA Cup final against Wimbledon the next day.

Good post like, but really wish you hadn't brought that to my attention.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #208 on: Today at 11:36:15 am
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:27:46 am
Good post like, but really wish you hadn't brought that to my attention.

Sorry mate, starting to feel a bit anxious now  :)

Fuck knows what I'll be like next Saturday  :(
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #209 on: Today at 11:42:36 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 11:36:15 am
Sorry mate, starting to feel a bit anxious now  :)

Fuck knows what I'll be like next Saturday  :(

 ;D

Feel okay now. But know I've got two different Saturday's where I'll be shtting* it all day.

F*ck knows what 77 was like.

*at work and it doesn't let me swear.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #210 on: Today at 11:43:12 am
I love the FA Cup, it's my favourite competition, it's because of the FA Cup I'm a Red!

I was 7 in 1965, loved kicking a ball about from an early age, but back then with almost zero TV or media coverage I had no idea who was who when it came to footy teams, locally or Nationally.

My extended family all gathered around the Telly in Lee Park on Cup Final day in 1965, and as a kid you really take in the feel of excitement in the air, there was something special  going on for sure that day!

So I sat in front of the telly, not knowing one team from the other, until all was explained me,  I was  told this was the 'biggest football match ever' and how Liverpool were the greatest team ever.....but had never won this Cup,  which I couldn't figure out!

Not split loyalties that day, everyone was supporting the Reds, and it was a real party atmosphere pre match. My family told me The Queen always goes to see Liverpool because she supports them, which of course I believed!

So I watched it all, never been so still in all my life for over 2 hours, when we got the 2nd I was hugged and thrown about in the madness, it was brilliant. The celebrations after the match went way past my usual bedtime, but I was allowed to stay up and join in.

After such a  memorable occasion, how could I not be hooked!



Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #211 on: Today at 11:46:20 am
I think for a lot of people, the first time was the best.

Took my 7 year old to League Cup final and it's my 9 year olds turn to go now. It's his first cup final.

It's really important to me that we win this. I want tomorrow to be his '86.

At the semi I got them both tickets and we were there waiting for the coach to come in. There was only a few others and when I started singing as the players got off the coach I looked like a right t*t.

Wish it was like the old days where thousands would be waiting to greet the coaches.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #212 on: Today at 11:47:59 am
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:07:08 am
Newcastle was the year before I was born. Got a photo of myself as a baby, wrapped in the flag that my mum and dad took to Wembley.

When I watch it, it makes me realise that it was actually Shankly who invented Gegenpressing. It was the ultimate lesson in Gegenpressing.

This remains Liverpool's greatest performance in any Cup Final (as John C's nicely crafted piece reminds us). It's only challenger is Roma 1977. At the heart of both performances was the brilliance of Kevin Keegan.

I love this too. https://soundcloud.com/thapricorn/shankly-amazing-grace-and-ynwa . We are 2-0 up at the time and the Kop sings (not chants) a beautiful rendition of YNWA followed by 'Shankly' to Amazing Grace.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #213 on: Today at 11:51:46 am
Second time down to that there London for a Cup Final

Great times :)

UTMFR
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #214 on: Today at 11:52:23 am
88 was a bit mad... Wembley was 90% red.  So confident we would win that...Still don't know how we didn't with that team.

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #215 on: Today at 11:54:32 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:47:59 am


I love this too. https://soundcloud.com/thapricorn/shankly-amazing-grace-and-ynwa . We are 2-0 up at the time and the Kop sings (not chants) a beautiful rendition of YNWA followed by 'Shankly' to Amazing Grace.

Heart skipped a beat watching that mate.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #216 on: Today at 11:57:00 am
Quote from: duvva on Today at 10:47:03 am
Thats always seemed like the tamest shot from 20 yards travelling at about 5mph, just couldnt believe it made its way through

It was slow motion that shot... awful game that I try to forget, worst I felt leaving Wembley..

The programme for that game goes for more than most due to a supply issue I believe.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #217 on: Today at 11:57:01 am
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 11:52:23 am
88 was a bit mad... Wembley was 90% red.  So confident we would win that...Still don't know how we didn't with that team.

Yeah, we had one family member travel without a ticket and got a spare for the Wimbledon end. Bit of a family fight as to who took it. Person without ticket was my brothers mother in law, and my brother took the wimbledon end one. Bit messy.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Reply #218 on: Today at 11:57:40 am
I must admit my attitude to Wembley has softened a bit this season.

I was always firmly in the its shite camp, particularly when compared with The Millennium Stadium which is just boss for finals etc.

But I must admit, I had a great time at the City game. I was picking my ticket up at the ground so had a few hours to kill before I got it and therefore had to head to some of the pubs away from the ground which Ive never done before as the ones nearby wont let you in without a ticket. Theres some decent pubs, a decent atmosphere and to be honest one of the best days Ive had out watching the reds that I can remember.

Obviously its hugely influenced by the fact it was beautiful weather and we knocked City out, but still, its not as shite as I previously thought.
